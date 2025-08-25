Ranking The Countries With the Most Tanks from Most to Least Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

The modern battle tank, as recognized today, was first deployed in combat by the British military in 1916. Developed with the backing of Winston Churchill, who was then serving in the upper echelons of the Royal Navy, the tank earned its name because it was initially disguised to look like a water tank. With heavy armor and continuous track propulsion systems, tanks were conceived as a means of crossing no man’s land and barbed wire barriers between Allied and Axis trenches during the First World War. By the war’s end, both Britain and France had manufactured thousands of tanks — and even the United States had deployed tanks into battle under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel George Patton.

Key Points Since their introduction during the First World War, tanks have become an indispensable component of military operations and strategic deterrence for countries around the world.

Notable for their firepower, mobility, and armor, many military powers — both large and small — maintain tank fleets numbering in the hundreds or even thousands.

Working with a financial advisor can be one of the best ways to build wealth. Click here to get started now .

Between the First and Second World Wars, tank development and manufacturing spread across multiple countries, including Czechoslovakia, Italy, Japan, Poland, and the Soviet Union. During World War II, tanks played a critical role, especially in regions such as North Africa and the Eastern Front. While many of the largest tank battles in history were fought in World War II, major confrontations involving tanks have occurred in the decades since, including wars in the Middle East involving the U.S. Army and, notably, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Even as military technology and strategy have evolved considerably in the last 100 years, tanks have retained their battlefield utility and remain an indispensable element in the military arsenal of dozens of countries.

Using data from Global Firepower, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the most battle tanks. We reviewed the estimated number of tanks in each country’s military as of 2025 and ranked those countries with a fleet of at least 350 tanks. Supplemental data on annual military spending and annual military spending as a share of gross domestic product are from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and are for the latest available year.

Among the 34 countries on this list, fleet sizes range from 350 tanks to 6,800. While several of the world’s strongest military powers — including China, Russia, and the United States — appear on this list, other major powers notably do not. For example, France and the United Kingdom have only 215 and 227 tanks, respectively.

The absence of these and other countries from this list is likely due, at least in part, to their membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a condition of which stipulates that an attack on one member state is tantamount to an attack on all. Under the NATO security umbrella, member countries have a combined tank fleet numbering in the thousands that could be readily deployed, should the need arise.

These are the countries with the largest fleets of military tanks.

Why It Matters

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Since their introduction over a century ago, tanks have played an indispensable and multifaceted role on the battlefield. While initially designed as a solution to the problems posed by trench warfare in World War I, tanks remain a critical component of major military operations — offering advantages in mobility, firepower, infantry support, battlefield advancement, and breaching defensive structures. Even as new technologies proliferate in military arsenals around the world, many military powers — both global and regional — still have hundreds or even thousands of tanks at their disposal.

1. China

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 6,800

6,800 Total defense spending in 2024: $313.7 billion (current USD)

$313.7 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.7%

2. Russia

youledtayif / Shutterstock.com

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 5,750

5,750 Total defense spending in 2024: $149.0 billion (current USD)

$149.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.1%

3. United States

Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 4,640

4,640 Total defense spending in 2024: $997.3 billion (current USD)

$997.3 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.4%

4. North Korea

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 4,344

4,344 Total defense spending in 2023: $230.4 million (current USD)

$230.4 million (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

5. India

Mohit S / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 4,201

4,201 Total defense spending in 2024: $86.1 billion (current USD)

$86.1 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%

6. Egypt

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 3,620

3,620 Total defense spending in 2024: $2.4 billion (current USD)

$2.4 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.7%

7. Pakistan

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 2,627

2,627 Total defense spending in 2024: $10.2 billion (current USD)

$10.2 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.7%

8. Turkey

IC / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 2,238

2,238 Total defense spending in 2024: $25.0 billion (current USD)

$25.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%

9. South Korea

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 2,236

2,236 Total defense spending in 2024: $47.6 billion (current USD)

$47.6 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.6%

10. Iran

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 1,713

1,713 Total defense spending in 2024: $7.9 billion (current USD)

$7.9 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%

11. Algeria

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 1,485

1,485 Total defense spending in 2024: $21.8 billion (current USD)

$21.8 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.0%

12. Jordan

Public Domain / marine_corps / Flickr

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 1,458

1,458 Total defense spending in 2024: $2.6 billion (current USD)

$2.6 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.8%

13. Vietnam

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 1,374

1,374 Total defense spending in 2018: $5.5 billion (current USD)

$5.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2017: 1.8%

14. Greece

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 1,344

1,344 Total defense spending in 2024: $8.0 billion (current USD)

$8.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.1%

15. Israel

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 1,300

1,300 Total defense spending in 2024: $46.5 billion (current USD)

$46.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.8%

16. Ukraine

A dug in Ukranian tank in Donbass by An authorized Youtube stream of the STRC Ukrainian television and radio broadcasting «UTR - TV channel» / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 1,114

1,114 Total defense spending in 2024: $64.7 billion (current USD)

$64.7 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 34.5%

17. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 1,025

1,025 Total defense spending in 2024: $6.2 billion (current USD)

$6.2 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.4%

18. Morocco

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 903

903 Total defense spending in 2024: $5.5 billion (current USD)

$5.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.5%

19. Taiwan

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 888

888 Total defense spending in 2024: $16.5 billion (current USD)

$16.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%

20. Saudi Arabia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 840

840 Total defense spending in 2024: $80.3 billion (current USD)

$80.3 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.3%

21. Turkmenistan

irontrybex / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 654

654 Total defense spending in 2023: $19.6 billion (current USD)

$19.6 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

22. Cambodia

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 644

644 Total defense spending in 2024: $720.5 million (current USD)

$720.5 million (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.5%

23. Thailand

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 635

635 Total defense spending in 2024: $5.5 billion (current USD)

$5.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.1%

24. Poland

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 614

614 Total defense spending in 2024: $38.0 billion (current USD)

$38.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.2%

25. Japan

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 521

521 Total defense spending in 2024: $55.3 billion (current USD)

$55.3 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.4%

26. Belarus

peer_gynt / Flickr

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 507

507 Total defense spending in 2024: $1.5 billion (current USD)

$1.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%

27. Azerbaijan

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 497

497 Total defense spending in 2024: $3.8 billion (current USD)

$3.8 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 5.0%

28. Myanmar

Mil.ru / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 445

445 Total defense spending in 2024: $5.0 billion (current USD)

$5.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 6.8%

29. Mongolia

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 420

420 Total defense spending in 2024: $180.8 million (current USD)

$180.8 million (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.7%

30. Chile

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 386

386 Total defense spending in 2024: $5.1 billion (current USD)

$5.1 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.6%

31. Kuwait

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 367

367 Total defense spending in 2024: $7.8 billion (current USD)

$7.8 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.8%

32. Syria

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 365

365 Total defense spending in 2024: N/A

N/A Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

33. United Arab Emirates

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 354

354 Total defense spending in 2024: N/A

N/A Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

34. Kazakhstan

Vitaly V. Kuzmin / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of tanks as of 2025: 350

350 Total defense spending in 2024: $1.2 billion (current USD)

$1.2 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.4%

If You’ve Been Thinking About Retirement, Pay Attention (sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance, and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Choose Your Fit Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Get started today! (sponsor)