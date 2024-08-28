This Eastern European Country Has More Tanks Than 90% of NATO Members 3rd ABCT, 4th ID, tanks fire first rounds in Poland by U.S. Army Europe / PDM 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/mark/1.0/)

Ukraine owns more tanks than 90% of NATO countries

Russia is home to the largest tank army on the planet

Ukraine’s tank army consists primarily of models like the T-64 and T-72, which have undergone serious improvements over the years

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is known as perhaps the strongest military alliance on Earth. It boasts over 30 countries in the alliance. Each of these countries brings its own unique set of military assets to the organization, principle among these assets are tanks. Despite all the tanks within NATO, a couple Eastern European nations stand out by owning tank armies greater than 90% of the alliance’s members. (Which countries support Russia in the conflict with Ukraine.)

Historically, Ukraine gained a significant number of tanks after the fall of the Soviet Union. Models like the T-64 and T-72 form the majority of its armored forces. However, these models have undergone upgrades and improvements over the years.

On the battlefield, tanks like the T-64BV and the modernized T-84 Oplot have seen significant action on the part of Ukraine. The T-64BV is notable for its heavy armor and 125mm main gun, while the T-84 Oplot also brings serious firepower with its KBA3 125mm gun.

On the other side of the battlefield, Russia’s recent deployment of the T-14 Armata tank also represents a significant improvement in tank warfare. The T-14 Armata is considered the first fully new Russian tank design since the T-72 was introduced in the 1970s. It is powered by a 1,500 horsepower engine and is capable of hitting speeds over 40 mph and its main gun consists of a 125mm smoothbore cannon.

Other nations within the region also boast significant tank armies as well, and 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at what these tank arsenals have to offer. (The NATO countries with the biggest tank armies.)

To identify the Eastern European countries with the most tanks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2024 Military Strength Ranking from Global Firepower, an annually updated defense-related statistics website with information on 145 countries. Countries were ranked on the total number of tanks in their arsenal. We included supplemental information regarding the total military vehicles, artillery and MLRS units, as well as each country’s overall military strength score. Nations that do not have any tanks in their arsenal were excluded.

Here is a look at the largest tank armies in Eastern Europe:

Why Are We Covering This?

Understanding the military dynamics of Eastern Europe is essential due to the region’s critical geopolitical importance, not to mention the ongoing conflict. Eastern Europe has historically been a focal point of tension, and military power plays an important role in maintaining both political and economic stability. The stability of Eastern Europe remains vital to global security.

9. Slovakia

Total tanks: 36

36 Total artillery: 44

44 Total MLRS: 25

25 Total military vehicles: 2,048

2,048 Military strength score and world rank: 1.1891 – #69 out of 145

8. Czechia

Total tanks: 65

65 Total artillery: 53

53 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 6,757

6,757 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7706 – #46 out of 145

7. Hungary

Total tanks: 208

208 Total artillery: 318

318 Total MLRS: 0

0 Total military vehicles: 7,797

7,797 Military strength score and world rank: 0.8478 – #54 out of 145

6. Bulgaria

Total tanks: 215

215 Total artillery: 273

273 Total MLRS: 24

24 Total military vehicles: 7,420

7,420 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0132 – #62 out of 145

5. Romania

Total tanks: 345

345 Total artillery: 720

720 Total MLRS: 225

225 Total military vehicles: 9,990

9,990 Military strength score and world rank: 0.7712 – #47 out of 145

4. Belarus

Total tanks: 517

517 Total artillery: 539

539 Total MLRS: 206

206 Total military vehicles: 6,700

6,700 Military strength score and world rank: 1.0901 – #64 out of 145

3. Poland

Total tanks: 612

612 Total artillery: 525

525 Total MLRS: 211

211 Total military vehicles: 13,956

13,956 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2917 – #21 out of 145

2. Ukraine

Total tanks: 1,777

1,777 Total artillery: 2,217

2,217 Total MLRS: 491

491 Total military vehicles: 22,110

22,110 Military strength score and world rank: 0.2598 – #18 out of 145

1. Russia

Total tanks: 14,777

14,777 Total artillery: 14,564

14,564 Total MLRS: 3,065

3,065 Total military vehicles: 161,382

161,382 Military strength score and world rank: 0.0702 – #2 out of 145

