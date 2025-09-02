The 30 Countries With the Largest Air Forces in 2025 USAF / Getty Images

Shortly after the Wright brothers’ first successful manned flight in 1903, the potential military applications of aviation technology became increasingly apparent. In 1907, the U.S. Army established the Army Signal Corps, a small division devoted to aeronautics. By 1912, the Signal Corps had nine aircraft and an annual budget of $125,000—about $4 million in current dollars. Investment in the Signal Corps ballooned during the First World War, a conflict defined in part by the deployment of military aircraft for reconnaissance, tactical support, and strategic bombing raids.

Key Points A key component of military operations since the First World War, military aircraft remain an indispensable tool of combat and national defense for countries around the globe.

For purposes ranging from troop deployment and bombing missions to reconnaissance and logistical support, militaries around the world maintain air force fleets numbering in the hundreds or even thousands of aircraft.

In 1941, when the United States was drawn into World War II by the aerial attack on Pearl Harbor, it was clear that air power had evolved into an indispensable component of modern combat. During the Second World War, the U.S. produced tens of thousands of bombers, fighters, and transport aircraft to support the Allied cause. In the summer of 1945, the U.S. forced the last remaining Axis power to surrender unconditionally by deploying two atomic weapons using B-29 Superfortress bombers.

By the mid-20th century, the U.S. Air Force had become its own military service branch, separate from the U.S. Army. Today, the Air Force’s continued importance is reflected in its annual budget. According to the Defense Department’s fiscal 2026 budget request, the Pentagon plans to spend nearly $159 billion on research, development, and procurement for the U.S. Air Force alone, the most of any U.S. military branch, and more than the entire defense budget of every country in the world, with the exception of China.

While the U.S. leads in military air power, many other countries also invest billions of dollars in their air forces each year, with several maintaining fleets of bombers, fighter jets, and support aircraft numbering in the thousands.

Using data from Global Firepower, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the largest air force fleets. We reviewed the estimated number of aircraft in each country’s air force as of 2025 and ranked those countries by fleet size. Supplemental data on annual military spending and annual military spending as a share of gross domestic product are from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and are for 2024, the latest available year. Only countries with a fleet of at least 350 military aircraft were considered.

The 30 countries on this list have air force fleets ranging from 351 to more than 13,000 aircraft. The most common type of aircraft among these fleets is the fighter or interceptor jet. Fighter jets—such as the F-22, F-18, MiG-29, and Eurofighter Typhoon—are generally equipped with air-to-air missiles and serve as an air force’s first line of defense

Other common military aircraft include fixed-wing transporters and attack or strike jets.

Transport airlifters, such as the C-17 Globemaster and the Airbus CN-235, are used to move troops and materiel for purposes ranging from evacuations to airdrop missions. Attack jets, meanwhile, carry payloads of air-to-ground munitions designed to strike surface targets. These aircraft include the Russian Sukhoi Su-24 and the American F-35 Lightning.

These are the countries with the largest air force fleets in 2025.

Why It Matters

Purplexsu / iStock via Getty Images

In the century since the first successful manned flight, aircraft have forever changed the face of combat. Modern military aircraft—including fixed-wing transporters, bombers, helicopters, and fighter jets—perform a variety of key functions in both war and peace, such as reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, lifesaving evacuations, precision strikes that minimize military intervention, and tactical support for ground operations. It is no coincidence that the U.S. Air Force is set to receive more funding than any other service branch in the coming fiscal year. The size of air force fleets worldwide shows that maintaining air power is a top priority for many countries, not just the United States.

30. Canada

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 351

351 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 66

66 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 6

6 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 28

28 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 0

0 Total defense spending in 2024: $29.3 billion (current USD)

$29.3 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.3%

29. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 391

391 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 36

36 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 26

26 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 15

15 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 39

39 Total defense spending in 2024: $6.2 billion (current USD)

$6.2 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.4%

28. Mexico

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 433

433 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 33

33 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 3

3 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 41

41 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 0

0 Total defense spending in 2024: $16.7 billion (current USD)

$16.7 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.9%

27. Colombia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 436

436 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 24

24 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 16

16 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 1

1 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 86

86 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 0

0 Total defense spending in 2024: $15.1 billion (current USD)

$15.1 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.4%

26. Indonesia

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 459

459 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 34

34 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 41

41 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 1

1 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 70

70 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 15

15 Total defense spending in 2024: $11.0 billion (current USD)

$11.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.8%

25. Spain

OlafSpeier / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 461

461 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 12

12 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 137

137 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 51

51 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 17

17 Total defense spending in 2024: $24.6 billion (current USD)

$24.6 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.4%

24. Poland

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 479

479 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 44

44 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 59

59 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 49

49 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 29

29 Total defense spending in 2024: $38.0 billion (current USD)

$38.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.2%

23. Thailand

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 493

493 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 20

20 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 72

72 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 54

54 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 7

7 Total defense spending in 2024: $5.5 billion (current USD)

$5.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.1%

22. Brazil

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 513

513 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 38

38 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 43

43 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 109

109 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 0

0 Total defense spending in 2024: $20.9 billion (current USD)

$20.9 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.0%

21. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 551

551 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 21

21 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 188

188 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 6

6 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 87

87 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 13

13 Total defense spending in 2024: $7.9 billion (current USD)

$7.9 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%

20. United Arab Emirates

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 551

551 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 16

16 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 99

99 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 4

4 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 37

37 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 30

30 Total defense spending in 2024: N/A

N/A Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

19. Greece

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 558

558 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 178

178 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 15

15 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 29

29 Total defense spending in 2024: $8.0 billion (current USD)

$8.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.1%

18. Germany

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 584

584 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 63

63 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 129

129 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 3

3 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 50

50 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 54

54 Total defense spending in 2024: $88.5 billion (current USD)

$88.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%

17. Algeria

Algeria - Air Force Ilyushin Il-76TD 7T-WIP by Sergey Kustov / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 608

608 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 42

42 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 102

102 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 5

5 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 63

63 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 74

74 Total defense spending in 2024: $21.8 billion (current USD)

$21.8 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.0%

16. Israel

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 611

611 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 38

38 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 240

240 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 14

14 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 13

13 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 48

48 Total defense spending in 2024: $46.5 billion (current USD)

$46.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.8%

15. United Kingdom

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 631

631 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 31

31 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 113

113 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 9

9 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 29

29 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 37

37 Total defense spending in 2024: $81.8 billion (current USD)

$81.8 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%

14. Italy

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 729

729 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 67

67 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 89

89 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 8

8 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 30

30 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 37

37 Total defense spending in 2024: $38.0 billion (current USD)

$38.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.6%

13. Taiwan

Taiwan Air Force (RoCAF) General Dynamics F-16A 6672 (Cropped) by Global Aviation Travels Photography / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 761

761 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 285

285 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 19

19 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 91

91 Total defense spending in 2024: $16.5 billion (current USD)

$16.5 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%

12. North Korea

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 861

861 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 114

114 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 368

368 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 1

1 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 20

20 Total defense spending in 2018: $1.6 billion (current USD)

$1.6 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

11. Saudi Arabia

GordZam / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 917

917 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 81

81 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 283

283 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 22

22 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 49

49 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 34

34 Total defense spending in 2024: $80.3 billion (current USD)

$80.3 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.3%

10. France

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 976

976 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 226

226 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 16

16 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 119

119 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 68

68 Total defense spending in 2024: $64.7 billion (current USD)

$64.7 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%

9. Turkey

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,083

1,083 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 201

201 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 7

7 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 84

84 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 111

111 Total defense spending in 2024: $25.0 billion (current USD)

$25.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%

8. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,093

1,093 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 90

90 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 238

238 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0

0 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 61

61 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 100

100 Total defense spending in 2024: $2.4 billion (current USD)

$2.4 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.7%

7. Pakistan

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,399

1,399 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 90

90 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 328

328 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 4

4 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 64

64 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 57

57 Total defense spending in 2024: $10.2 billion (current USD)

$10.2 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.7%

6. Japan

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,443

1,443 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 38

38 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 217

217 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 10

10 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 55

55 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 119

119 Total defense spending in 2024: $55.3 billion (current USD)

$55.3 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.4%

5. South Korea

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,592

1,592 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 98

98 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 315

315 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 4

4 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 41

41 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 111

111 Total defense spending in 2024: $47.6 billion (current USD)

$47.6 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.6%

4. India

Rachit Bhargava / Shutterstock.com

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 2,229

2,229 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 130

130 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 513

513 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 6

6 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 270

270 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 80

80 Total defense spending in 2024: $86.1 billion (current USD)

$86.1 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%

3. China

Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 3,309

3,309 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 371

371 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 1,212

1,212 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 10

10 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 289

289 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 281

281 Total defense spending in 2024: $313.7 billion (current USD)

$313.7 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.7%

2. Russia

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 4,292

4,292 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 689

689 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 833

833 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 19

19 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 456

456 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 557

557 Total defense spending in 2024: $149.0 billion (current USD)

$149.0 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.1%

1. United States

Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 13,043

13,043 Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 889

889 Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 1,790

1,790 Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 605

605 Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 918

918 Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 1,002

1,002 Total defense spending in 2024: $997.3 billion (current USD)

$997.3 billion (current USD) Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.4%

