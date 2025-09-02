Military

The 30 Countries With the Largest Air Forces in 2025

Published:

Shortly after the Wright brothers’ first successful manned flight in 1903, the potential military applications of aviation technology became increasingly apparent. In 1907, the U.S. Army established the Army Signal Corps, a small division devoted to aeronautics. By 1912, the Signal Corps had nine aircraft and an annual budget of $125,000—about $4 million in current dollars. Investment in the Signal Corps ballooned during the First World War, a conflict defined in part by the deployment of military aircraft for reconnaissance, tactical support, and strategic bombing raids.

  A key component of military operations since the First World War, military aircraft remain an indispensable tool of combat and national defense for countries around the globe.
  For purposes ranging from troop deployment and bombing missions to reconnaissance and logistical support, militaries around the world maintain air force fleets numbering in the hundreds or even thousands of aircraft.
In 1941, when the United States was drawn into World War II by the aerial attack on Pearl Harbor, it was clear that air power had evolved into an indispensable component of modern combat. During the Second World War, the U.S. produced tens of thousands of bombers, fighters, and transport aircraft to support the Allied cause. In the summer of 1945, the U.S. forced the last remaining Axis power to surrender unconditionally by deploying two atomic weapons using B-29 Superfortress bombers.

By the mid-20th century, the U.S. Air Force had become its own military service branch, separate from the U.S. Army. Today, the Air Force’s continued importance is reflected in its annual budget. According to the Defense Department’s fiscal 2026 budget request, the Pentagon plans to spend nearly $159 billion on research, development, and procurement for the U.S. Air Force alone, the most of any U.S. military branch, and more than the entire defense budget of every country in the world, with the exception of China. 

While the U.S. leads in military air power, many other countries also invest billions of dollars in their air forces each year, with several maintaining fleets of bombers, fighter jets, and support aircraft numbering in the thousands.

Using data from Global Firepower, 24/7 Wall St. identified the countries with the largest air force fleets. We reviewed the estimated number of aircraft in each country’s air force as of 2025 and ranked those countries by fleet size. Supplemental data on annual military spending and annual military spending as a share of gross domestic product are from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and are for 2024, the latest available year. Only countries with a fleet of at least 350 military aircraft were considered. 

The 30 countries on this list have air force fleets ranging from 351 to more than 13,000 aircraft. The most common type of aircraft among these fleets is the fighter or interceptor jet. Fighter jets—such as the F-22, F-18, MiG-29, and Eurofighter Typhoon—are generally equipped with air-to-air missiles and serve as an air force’s first line of defense

Other common military aircraft include fixed-wing transporters and attack or strike jets. 

Transport airlifters, such as the C-17 Globemaster and the Airbus CN-235, are used to move troops and materiel for purposes ranging from evacuations to airdrop missions. Attack jets, meanwhile, carry payloads of air-to-ground munitions designed to strike surface targets. These aircraft include the Russian Sukhoi Su-24 and the American F-35 Lightning. 

These are the countries with the largest air force fleets in 2025.

American airforce base | Overlook the aircraft boneyard, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
Purplexsu / iStock via Getty Images

In the century since the first successful manned flight, aircraft have forever changed the face of combat. Modern military aircraft—including fixed-wing transporters, bombers, helicopters, and fighter jets—perform a variety of key functions in both war and peace, such as reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, lifesaving evacuations, precision strikes that minimize military intervention, and tactical support for ground operations. It is no coincidence that the U.S. Air Force is set to receive more funding than any other service branch in the coming fiscal year. The size of air force fleets worldwide shows that maintaining air power is a top priority for many countries, not just the United States.

30. Canada

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 351
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 66
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 6
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 28
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 0
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $29.3 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.3%

29. Iraq

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 391
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 36
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 26
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 15
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 39
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $6.2 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.4%

28. Mexico

Mexican Air Force 1945 by ksr8s
Mexican Air Force 1945 (BY-SA 2.0) by ksr8s
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 433
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 33
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 3
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 41
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 0
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $16.7 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.9%

27. Colombia

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 436
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 24
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 16
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 1
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 86
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 0
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $15.1 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.4%

26. Indonesia

Indonesian Air Force Sukhoi Su... by PK-REN
Indonesian Air Force Sukhoi Su... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by PK-REN
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 459
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 34
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 41
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 1
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 70
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 15
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $11.0 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.8%

25. Spain

OlafSpeier / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 461
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 12
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 137
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 51
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 17
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $24.6 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.4%

24. Poland

U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nunez / Public domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 479
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 44
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 59
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 49
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 29
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $38.0 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 4.2%

23. Thailand

93309 by Alec Wilson
93309 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alec Wilson
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 493
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 20
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 72
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 54
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 7
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $5.5 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.1%

22. Brazil

Embraer EMB 110 (Brazil air force) Exu00e9rcito salto 170606 REFON 1 by Josu00e9 Reynaldo da Fonseca
Embraer EMB 110 (Brazil air force) Exu00e9rcito salto 170606 REFON 1 (BY 2.5) by Josu00e9 Reynaldo da Fonseca
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 513
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 38
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 43
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 109
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 0
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $20.9 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.0%

21. Iran

bfk92 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 551
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 21
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 188
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 6
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 87
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 13
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $7.9 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.0%

20. United Arab Emirates

USS ARLEIGH BURKE (DDG 51)_140... by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet
USS ARLEIGH BURKE (DDG 51)_140... (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 551
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 16
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 99
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 4
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 37
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 30
  • Total defense spending in 2024: N/A
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

19. Greece

Mirage 2000-5 Greece Air Force by Alexandar Vladic
Mirage 2000-5 Greece Air Force (BY-SA 2.0) by Alexandar Vladic
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 558
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 178
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 15
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 29
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $8.0 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.1%

18. Germany

Eurofighter typhoon Germany by Julian Herzog
Eurofighter typhoon Germany (CC BY 4.0) by Julian Herzog
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 584
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 63
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 129
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 3
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 50
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 54
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $88.5 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%

17. Algeria

Algeria - Air Force Ilyushin Il-76TD 7T-WIP by Sergey Kustov / BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 608
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 42
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 102
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 5
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 63
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 74
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $21.8 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.0%

16. Israel

TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... by Diariocritico de Venezuela
TOPSHOTS-ISRAEL-AIR FORCE-GRAD... (CC BY 2.0) by Diariocritico de Venezuela
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 611
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 38
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 240
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 14
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 13
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 48
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $46.5 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 8.8%

15. United Kingdom

F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
F-15E Strike Eagle banks away from a tanker.jpg (Public Domain) by (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tony R. Tolley)
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 631
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 31
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 113
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 9
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 29
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 37
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $81.8 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%

14. Italy

MM7025 Panavia Tornado IDS Italy Air Force (19914009062) by aceebee from Camberley, UK
MM7025 Panavia Tornado IDS Italy Air Force (19914009062) (BY-SA 2.0) by aceebee from Camberley, UK
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 729
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 67
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 89
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 8
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 30
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 37
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $38.0 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.6%

13. Taiwan

Taiwan Air Force (RoCAF) General Dynamics F-16A 6672 (Cropped) by Global Aviation Travels Photography / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 761
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 285
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 19
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 91
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $16.5 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%

12. North Korea

Thomas Dutailly / iStock via Getty Images
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 861
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 114
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 368
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 1
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 20
  • Total defense spending in 2018: $1.6 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: N/A

11. Saudi Arabia

GordZam / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 917
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 81
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 283
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 22
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 49
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 34
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $80.3 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.3%

10. France

EC725 Caracal FRENCH AIR FORC... by ERIC SALARD
EC725 Caracal FRENCH AIR FORC... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by ERIC SALARD
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 976
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 226
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 16
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 119
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 68
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $64.7 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.1%

9. Turkey

F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... by slezo
F-16 SoloTu00c3u00bcrk / Turkish Air F... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by slezo
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,083
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 201
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 7
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 84
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 111
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $25.0 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.9%

8. Egypt

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,093
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 90
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 238
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 0
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 61
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 100
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $2.4 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 0.7%

7. Pakistan

R10-002 Ilyushin IL-78MP Pakis... by Colin Cooke Photo
R10-002 Ilyushin IL-78MP Pakis... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Colin Cooke Photo
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,399
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 90
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 328
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 4
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 64
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 57
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $10.2 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.7%

6. Japan

F-35A from the Japan Air Force by u822au7a7au81eau885bu968a http://www.mod.go.jp/asdf/notice/index.html
F-35A from the Japan Air Force (BY 4.0) by u822au7a7au81eau885bu968a http://www.mod.go.jp/asdf/notice/index.html
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,443
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 38
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 217
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 10
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 55
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 119
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $55.3 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.4%

5. South Korea

Robert Sullivan / Public Domain / Flickr
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 1,592
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 98
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 315
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 4
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 41
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 111
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $47.6 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.6%

4. India

Rachit Bhargava / Shutterstock.com
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 2,229
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 130
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 513
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 6
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 270
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 80
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $86.1 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 2.3%

3. China

Artyom_Anikeev / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 3,309
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 371
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 1,212
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 10
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 289
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 281
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $313.7 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 1.7%

2. Russia

Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 &amp; S... by Alan Wilson
Sukhoi Su-27, Su-30, Su-34 &amp; S... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 4,292
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 689
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 833
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 19
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 456
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 557
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $149.0 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 7.1%

1. United States

Australian Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II - Luke Air Force Base, AZ, UNITED STATES 06.27.2018 by aeroman3
Australian Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II - Luke Air Force Base, AZ, UNITED STATES 06.27.2018 (PDM 1.0) by aeroman3
  • Estimated number of military aircraft as of 2025: 13,043
  • Est. attack/strike aircraft fleet size: 889
  • Est. fighter/interceptor aircraft fleet size: 1,790
  • Est. tanker aircraft fleet size: 605
  • Est. fixed-wing transport aircraft fleet size: 918
  • Est. attack helicopter fleet size: 1,002
  • Total defense spending in 2024: $997.3 billion (current USD)
  • Defense spending as a share of GDP in 2024: 3.4%

