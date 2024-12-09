Every Combat Aircraft Currently Serving in NATO my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Combat aircraft are an indispensable part of all NATO operations. They are ultimately what give NATO its strength compared to other nations or alliances, as well as its long reach. These combat aircraft enhance NATO’s ability to project power, provide rapid response capabilities, and maintain air superiority across multiple theaters of operation.

Fighter jets like the F-35 Lightning II and Eurofighter Typhoon offer cutting-edge technology and multirole capabilities, allowing for air superiority across the globe. (Checkout the NATO countries with the strongest navies.)

Even further, the integration of these advanced combat aircraft within NATO improves interoperability between member nations. Joint exercises and operations train the coordination and streamline communication, which allow for the execution of complex multinational missions. Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at what NATO has in its arsenal of combat aircraft.

To identify every fixed-wing combat aircraft in NATO, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically. We also included supplemental data on the type of aircraft and top speed. We have excluded trainer aircraft from this selection.

Here is a look at every fixed-wing combat aircraft currently in service of NATO:

Why Are We Covering This?

Andy.LIU / Shutterstock.com

Understanding the combat aircraft in NATO’s arsenal is important because they are at the heart of the alliance’s defensive capabilities and its influence on global security. Each aircraft serves a distinct purpose within NATO, ranging from air superiority fighters to long-range bombers, and even electronic warfare aircraft that disrupt enemy systems. Knowing which aircraft that NATO countries deploy gives insight into the overall military strategies of the alliance.

A-10C Thunderbolt II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Close-air support / forward air control

Close-air support / forward air control Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 270

270 Top speed: 439 mph

439 mph Armament: 30mm GAU-8/A gatling gun, Maverick missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, drop bombs, cluster bombs, Paveway bombs

AC-130J Ghostrider

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Type: Ground attack / close-air support

Ground attack / close-air support Year introduced: 2017

2017 Active aircraft: 29

29 Top speed: 416 mph

416 mph Armament: 30mm ATK GAU-23/A automatic cannon, 105mm M102 field howitzer, Griffin missiles, Viper Strike precision-guided bombs, Hellfire missiles, drop bombs

AC-130W Stinger II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Special operations fixed-wing gunship

Special operations fixed-wing gunship Year introduced: 2010

2010 Active aircraft: 3

3 Top speed: 300 mph

300 mph Armament: 30mm Bushmaster II GAU-23/A gatling gun, Viper Strike missiles, Griffin missiles, Hellfire missiles

Aero L-159 ALCA

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light combat aircraft

Light combat aircraft Year introduced: 2000

2000 Active aircraft: 16

16 Top speed: 582 mph

582 mph Armament: 20mm ZVI Plamen PL-20 cannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods

AMX

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light strike / advanced trainer aircraft

Light strike / advanced trainer aircraft Year introduced: 1989

1989 Active aircraft: 19

19 Top speed: 651 mph

651 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Piranha missiles, Paveway II laser-guided munitions, rocket pods, cluster bombs, conventional drop bombs, Skyshark munition dispenser, Opher imaging infra-red guided bomb

AV-8B/+ Harrier II

SDASM Archives / No known copyright restrictions / Flickr

Type: Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft

Short take-off and vertical landing strike aircraft Year introduced: 1985

1985 Active aircraft: 113

113 Top speed: 665 mph

665 mph Armament: 30mm ADEN cannons, drop bombs, laser-guided bombs, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, cluster munitions, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint direct attack munitions

B-1B Lancer

Type: Strategic heavy bomber

Strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1986

1986 Active aircraft: 42

42 Top speed: 833 mph

833 mph Armament: Joint direct attack munitions, general purpose bombs, naval mines, cluster munitions, SRAM missiles, JASSM missiles, JSOW missiles, freefall nuclear bombs

B-2 Spirit

public domain / wikimedia commons

Type: Strategic stealth heavy bomber

Strategic stealth heavy bomber Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 17

17 Top speed: 628 mph

628 mph Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, strategic free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, JASSM missiles

B-52H Stratofortress

public domain / wikimedia commons

Type: Long range strategic heavy bomber

Long range strategic heavy bomber Year introduced: 1955

1955 Active aircraft: 72

72 Top speed: 595 mph

595 mph Armament: ACLM cruise missiles, Harpoon missiles, CALCM cruise missiles, joint direct attack munitions, freefall nuclear bombs

Dassault Rafale

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2001

2001 Active aircraft: 151

151 Top speed: 1,383 mph

1,383 mph Armament: 30mm GIAT 30/M791 internal automatic cannon, MICA missiles, Meteor missiles, Exocet missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, rocket pods, cruise missiles, Apache missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

Eurofighter Typhoon

Type: 4th generation multirole aircraft

4th generation multirole aircraft Year introduced: 2003

2003 Active aircraft: 411

411 Top speed: 1,550 mph

1,550 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, IRIS-T missiles, Meteor missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, MATRA missiles, Taurus stand-off missiles, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

F-15EX Eagle II

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Year introduced: 1976

1976 Active aircraft: 377

377 Top speed: 1,650 mph

1,650 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided bombs, joint direct attack munitions, cluster bombs, nuclear bombs

F-16C Fighting Falcon

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1978

1978 Active aircraft: 1185

1185 Top speed: 1,317 mph

1,317 mph Armament: 20mm M61 automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Maverick missiles, Penguin missiles, Runway denial bombs, cluster bombs, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs

F-22 Raptor

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: 5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft

5th generation air dominance fighter aircraft Year introduced: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 178

178 Top speed: 1,599 mph

1,599 mph Armament: 20mm automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, joint drop munitions, drop bombs, air-launched cruise missiles

F-35A Lightning II

public domain / wikimedia commons

Type: Multirole 5th generation aircraft

Multirole 5th generation aircraft Year introduced: 2016

2016 Active aircraft: 488

488 Top speed: 1,199 mph

1,199 mph Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Paveway guided bombs, Rockeye II bombs, Brimstone missiles, Storm Shadow missiles, drop bombs

F-4 Phantom II

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1960

1960 Active aircraft: 80

80 Top speed: 1,473 mph

1,473 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan, Skyflash missiles, Sparrow missiles, Sidewinder missiles, rocket pods, gun pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

F/A-18 Hornet

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1983

1983 Active aircraft: 331

331 Top speed: 1,190 mph

1,190 mph Armament: 20mm M61 Vulcan cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Sparrow missiles, Maverick missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, laser-guided / precision drop bombs, gun pods, rocket pods, nuclear-tipped ordnance

F/A-18E/F Super Hornet

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft

Carrier-based strike fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1999

1999 Active aircraft: 421

421 Top speed: 1,187 mph

1,187 mph Armament: 20mm M61A1 Vulcan automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM missiles, Harpoon missiles, HARM missiles, Maverick missiles, joint direct att munitions, Rockeye II bombs, general purpose bombs

JAS 39 Gripen (Griffen)

slezo / Flickr

Type: Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft

Multirole 4th generation fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1997

1997 Active aircraft: 95

95 Top speed: 1370 mph

1370 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser BK-27 Revolver internal automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Skyflash missiles, Meteor missiles, MICA missiles, Maverick missiles, anti-ship missiles, cluster bombs, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided bombs

KAI T-50 / FA-50 Golden Eagle

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light attack aircraft / advanced trainer

Light attack aircraft / advanced trainer Year introduced: 2005

2005 Active aircraft: 2

2 Top speed: 990 mph

990 mph Armament: 20mm A-50 Vulcan internal cannon, Sidewinder missiles, Maverick missiles, cluster bombs, rocket pods, general purpose bombs, guided drop bombs

MiG-21 Fishbed

VanderWolf-Images / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1959

1959 Active aircraft: 11

11 Top speed: 1386 mph

1386 mph Armament: 23mm GSh-23 internal automatic cannon, air-to-air missiles, Molniya missiles, drop bombs

MiG-29 Fulcrum

Milous / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft

Lightweight multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1984

1984 Active aircraft: 34

34 Top speed: 1,519 mph

1,519 mph Armament: 30mm GSh-1 internal automatic cannon, Alamo missiles, Adder missiles, rocket pods, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs

Mirage 2000-5F

Type: Multirole fighter aircraft

Multirole fighter aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 120

120 Top speed: 1,453 mph

1,453 mph Armament: 30mm DEFA internal automatic cannon, Magic 2 missiles, Matra missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, anti-runway munition dispensers, cluster bombs, Exocet anti-ship missiles, nuclear stand-off missiles

Panavia Tornado IDS

Alan Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Type: Low-level strike aircraft

Low-level strike aircraft Year introduced: 1979

1979 Active aircraft: 104

104 Top speed: 1491 mph

1491 mph Armament: 27mm Mauser internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, cruise missiles, special mission pods

Su-22 Fitter

Type: Strike fighter

Strike fighter Year introduced: 1970

1970 Active aircraft: 32

32 Top speed: 718 mph

718 mph Armament: 30mm autocannons, conventional drop bombs, guided bombs, rocket pods, gun pods, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles

Su-25 Grach Frogfoot

my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Combat aircraft

Combat aircraft Year introduced: 1981

1981 Active aircraft: 5

5 Top speed: 590 mph

590 mph Armament: 30mm GSh internal cannon, rocket pods, guided munitions, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles, air-to-air missiles

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.