Seniors Are Falling Victim to Fraud at an Alarming Rate in This State fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Elder fraud in 2023 increased by 14% from 2022, according to FBI data

In some states, the problem seems to be significantly more prevalent

Former congressman George Santos pleaded guilty to a pair of felony fraud charges — committing wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Though the disgraced Santos did not necessarily target older Americans, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) says it receives daily thousands of complaints reporting a wide array of scams, many of them targeting the elderly.

According to the IC3, total losses resulting from fraud and reported by those over the age of 60 topped $3.4 billion in 2023, an almost 11% increase in reported losses from 2022. There was also a 14% increase in complaints filed with IC3 by elderly victims. And the FBI believes these numbers are probably considerably under reported.

To find in which states elder fraud is highest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report States Where Elder Fraud Is on the Rise in America from All About Cookies. The site, which provides information, tips, advice, and recommendations regarding online privacy, identity theft prevention, digital security, and others, calculated how many fraud complaints were reported in each state per 100,000 residents 60 years and older. We also added from the FBI’s 2023 Elder Fraud Report regarding the overall number of elder fraud complaints and the overall related losses. States and the District of Columbia are ranked here by the number of elder fraud complaints per 100,000 over 60 residents.

Why are we covering this

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

51. Mississippi

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 64 per 100,000 60+ state residents

64 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +19% — #9 highest increase

+19% — #9 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $9,328,015 — 434 complaints

$9,328,015 — 434 complaints Average loss per complaint: $21,493 — 6th lowest

50. Louisiana

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 71 per 100,000 60+ state residents

71 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +0% — #35 highest chg

+0% — #35 highest chg Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $31,037,438 — 736 complaints

$31,037,438 — 736 complaints Average loss per complaint: $42,170 — 10th highest

49. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 75 per 100,000 60+ state residents

75 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +14% — #13 highest increase

+14% — #13 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $4,405,702 — 127 complaints

$4,405,702 — 127 complaints Average loss per complaint: $34,691 — 21st highest

48. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 77 per 100,000 60+ state residents

77 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +5% — #12 lowest increase

+5% — #12 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $26,069,500 — 1,119 complaints

$26,069,500 — 1,119 complaints Average loss per complaint: $23,297 — 9th lowest

47. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 78 per 100,000 60+ state residents

78 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +13% — #15 highest increase

+13% — #15 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $11,829,064 — 386 complaints

$11,829,064 — 386 complaints Average loss per complaint: $30,645 — 24th highest

46. Alabama

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 81 per 100,000 60+ state residents

81 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +4% — #10 lowest increase

+4% — #10 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $33,942,649 — 976 complaints

$33,942,649 — 976 complaints Average loss per complaint: $34,777 — 20th highest

45. Indiana

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 82 per 100,000 60+ state residents

82 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +4% — #9 lowest increase

+4% — #9 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $37,812,966 — 1,255 complaints

$37,812,966 — 1,255 complaints Average loss per complaint: $30,130 — 25th highest

44. Michigan

marvod / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 85 per 100,000 60+ state residents

85 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -8% — #7 highest decrease

-8% — #7 highest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $58,552,106 — 2,109 complaints

$58,552,106 — 2,109 complaints Average loss per complaint: $27,763 — 21st lowest

43. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 86 per 100,000 60+ state residents

86 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -6% — #7 lowest decrease

-6% — #7 lowest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $12,769,949 — 908 complaints

$12,769,949 — 908 complaints Average loss per complaint: $14,064 — 2nd lowest

40. Nebraska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 87 per 100,000 60+ state residents

87 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +12% — #16 highest increase

+12% — #16 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $9,642,093 — 381 complaints

$9,642,093 — 381 complaints Average loss per complaint: $25,307 — 15th lowest

40. Iowa

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 87 per 100,000 60+ state residents

87 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +18% — #12 highest increase

+18% — #12 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $16,434,421 — 674 complaints

$16,434,421 — 674 complaints Average loss per complaint: $24,383 — 13th lowest

40. Kansas

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 87 per 100,000 60+ state residents

87 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +21% — #4 highest increase

+21% — #4 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $13,900,498 — 579 complaints

$13,900,498 — 579 complaints Average loss per complaint: $24,008 — 12th lowest

38. Vermont

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 90 per 100,000 60+ state residents

90 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -16% — #2 highest decrease

-16% — #2 highest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $4,880,944 — 163 complaints

$4,880,944 — 163 complaints Average loss per complaint: $29,944 — 26th highest

38. Pennsylvania

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 90 per 100,000 60+ state residents

90 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +1% — #4 lowest increase

+1% — #4 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $117,427,238 — 3,020 complaints

$117,427,238 — 3,020 complaints Average loss per complaint: $38,883 — 15th highest

37. New York

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 92 per 100,000 60+ state residents

92 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +1% — #3 lowest increase

+1% — #3 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $203,437,635 — 4,328 complaints

$203,437,635 — 4,328 complaints Average loss per complaint: $47,005 — 7th highest

35. Arkansas

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 94 per 100,000 60+ state residents

94 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +1% — #2 lowest increase

+1% — #2 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $14,696,548 — 665 complaints

$14,696,548 — 665 complaints Average loss per complaint: $22,100 — 8th lowest

35. Minnesota

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 94 per 100,000 60+ state residents

94 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +1% — #2 lowest increase

+1% — #2 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $54,886,221 — 1,230 complaints

$54,886,221 — 1,230 complaints Average loss per complaint: $44,623 — 8th highest

34. New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 96 per 100,000 60+ state residents

96 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -15% — #3 highest decrease

-15% — #3 highest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $104,087,085 — 2,049 complaints

$104,087,085 — 2,049 complaints Average loss per complaint: $50,799 — 4th highest

32. Massachusetts

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 97 per 100,000 60+ state residents

97 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -5% — #6 lowest decrease

-5% — #6 lowest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $63,771,718 — 1,611 complaints

$63,771,718 — 1,611 complaints Average loss per complaint: $39,585 — 13th highest

32. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 97 per 100,000 60+ state residents

97 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +2% — #6 lowest increase

+2% — #6 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $92,422,609 — 2,114 complaints

$92,422,609 — 2,114 complaints Average loss per complaint: $43,719 — 9th highest

31. Tennessee

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 98 per 100,000 60+ state residents

98 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +5% — #11 lowest increase

+5% — #11 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $43,753,076 — 1,577 complaints

$43,753,076 — 1,577 complaints Average loss per complaint: $27,744 — 20th lowest

30. Maine

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 99 per 100,000 60+ state residents

99 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -16% — #1 highest decrease

-16% — #1 highest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $7,162,225 — 397 complaints

$7,162,225 — 397 complaints Average loss per complaint: $18,041 — 3rd lowest

27. Illinois

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 100 per 100,000 60+ state residents

100 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +14% — #13 highest increase

+14% — #13 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $137,940,620 — 2,887 complaints

$137,940,620 — 2,887 complaints Average loss per complaint: $47,780 — 6th highest

27. North Carolina

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 100 per 100,000 60+ state residents

100 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +19% — #7 highest increase

+19% — #7 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $77,364,165 — 2,423 complaints

$77,364,165 — 2,423 complaints Average loss per complaint: $31,929 — 22nd highest

27. Rhode Island

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 100 per 100,000 60+ state residents

100 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +22% — #3 highest increase

+22% — #3 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $7,377,668 — 274 complaints

$7,377,668 — 274 complaints Average loss per complaint: $26,926 — 17th lowest

26. Missouri

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 102 per 100,000 60+ state residents

102 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -2% — #3 lowest decrease

-2% — #3 lowest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $52,775,722 — 1,502 complaints

$52,775,722 — 1,502 complaints Average loss per complaint: $35,137 — 19th highest

25. Connecticut

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 107 per 100,000 60+ state residents

107 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +3% — #7 lowest increase

+3% — #7 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $38,693,615 — 949 complaints

$38,693,615 — 949 complaints Average loss per complaint: $40,773 — 11th highest

24. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 109 per 100,000 60+ state residents

109 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +18% — #10 highest increase

+18% — #10 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $22,430,973 — 955 complaints

$22,430,973 — 955 complaints Average loss per complaint: $23,488 — 11th lowest

23. New Hampshire

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 111 per 100,000 60+ state residents

111 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +6% — #13 lowest increase

+6% — #13 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $11,339,097 — 408 complaints

$11,339,097 — 408 complaints Average loss per complaint: $27,792 — 22nd lowest

22. Ohio

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 115 per 100,000 60+ state residents

115 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +4% — #8 lowest increase

+4% — #8 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $64,434,384 — 3,299 complaints

$64,434,384 — 3,299 complaints Average loss per complaint: $19,531 — 5th lowest

21. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 116 per 100,000 60+ state residents

116 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +9% — #16 lowest increase

+9% — #16 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $43,758,611 — 1,485 complaints

$43,758,611 — 1,485 complaints Average loss per complaint: $29,467 — 24th lowest

20. Delaware

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 118 per 100,000 60+ state residents

118 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -1% — #1 lowest decrease

-1% — #1 lowest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $15,363,401 — 314 complaints

$15,363,401 — 314 complaints Average loss per complaint: $48,928 — 5th highest

19. Hawaii

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 121 per 100,000 60+ state residents

121 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +10% — #17 lowest increase

+10% — #17 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $27,965,497 — 453 complaints

$27,965,497 — 453 complaints Average loss per complaint: $61,734 — the highest

17. Idaho

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 124 per 100,000 60+ state residents

124 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +6% — #14 lowest increase

+6% — #14 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $20,844,974 — 514 complaints

$20,844,974 — 514 complaints Average loss per complaint: $40,554 — 12th highest

17. Montana

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 124 per 100,000 60+ state residents

124 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +18% — #11 highest increase

+18% — #11 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $7,917,918 — 359 complaints

$7,917,918 — 359 complaints Average loss per complaint: $22,055 — 7th lowest

16. Virginia

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 129 per 100,000 60+ state residents

129 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -2% — #2 lowest decrease

-2% — #2 lowest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $94,037,054 — 2,475 complaints

$94,037,054 — 2,475 complaints Average loss per complaint: $37,995 — 16th highest

15. Texas

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 132 per 100,000 60+ state residents

132 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +20% — #5 highest increase

+20% — #5 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $278,320,107 — 7,035 complaints

$278,320,107 — 7,035 complaints Average loss per complaint: $39,562 — 14th highest

14. Wyoming

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 136 per 100,000 60+ state residents

136 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -12% — #4 highest decrease

-12% — #4 highest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $5,689,358 — 190 complaints

$5,689,358 — 190 complaints Average loss per complaint: $29,944 — 25th lowest

13. Florida

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 137 per 100,000 60+ state residents

137 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -7% — #8 highest decrease

-7% — #8 highest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $293,817,911 — 8,138 complaints

$293,817,911 — 8,138 complaints Average loss per complaint: $36,104 — 18th highest

11. California

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 142 per 100,000 60+ state residents

142 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -2% — #4 lowest decrease

-2% — #4 lowest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $643,230,534 — 11,622 complaints

$643,230,534 — 11,622 complaints Average loss per complaint: $55,346 — 3rd highest

11. Maryland

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 142 per 100,000 60+ state residents

142 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +11% — #17 highest increase

+11% — #17 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $72,384,277 — 1,985 complaints

$72,384,277 — 1,985 complaints Average loss per complaint: $36,466 — 17th highest

10. New Mexico

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 146 per 100,000 60+ state residents

146 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +2% — #5 lowest increase

+2% — #5 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $17,784,632 — 759 complaints

$17,784,632 — 759 complaints Average loss per complaint: $23,432 — 10th lowest

9. Oregon

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 153 per 100,000 60+ state residents

153 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +19% — #8 highest increase

+19% — #8 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $44,271,609 — 1,606 complaints

$44,271,609 — 1,606 complaints Average loss per complaint: $27,566 — 18th lowest

8. Washington, D.C.

LUNAMARINA / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 158 per 100,000 60+ state residents

158 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -6% — #8 lowest decrease

-6% — #8 lowest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $10,645,609 — 185 complaints

$10,645,609 — 185 complaints Average loss per complaint: $57,544 — 2nd highest

7. Washington

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 168 per 100,000 60+ state residents

168 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +19% — #6 highest increase

+19% — #6 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $88,958,679 — 2,873 complaints

$88,958,679 — 2,873 complaints Average loss per complaint: $30,964 — 23rd highest

6. South Dakota

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 172 per 100,000 60+ state residents

172 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +7% — #15 lowest increase

+7% — #15 lowest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $3,804,551 — 369 complaints

$3,804,551 — 369 complaints Average loss per complaint: $10,310 — the lowest

5. Utah

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 179 per 100,000 60+ state residents

179 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +23% — #2 highest increase

+23% — #2 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $26,101,164 — 945 complaints

$26,101,164 — 945 complaints Average loss per complaint: $27,620 — 19th lowest

4. Alaska

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 213 per 100,000 60+ state residents

213 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -8% — #5 highest decrease

-8% — #5 highest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $8,732,051 — 297 complaints

$8,732,051 — 297 complaints Average loss per complaint: $29,401 — 23rd lowest

3. Colorado

milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 242 per 100,000 60+ state residents

242 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -4% — #5 lowest decrease

-4% — #5 lowest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $54,454,519 — 2,905 complaints

$54,454,519 — 2,905 complaints Average loss per complaint: $18,745 — 4th lowest

2. Nevada

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 264 per 100,000 60+ state residents

264 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: -8% — #6 highest decrease

-8% — #6 highest decrease Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $45,239,607 — 1,824 complaints

$45,239,607 — 1,824 complaints Average loss per complaint: $24,802 — 14th lowest

1. Arizona

dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Elder fraud complaints, 2023: 289 per 100,000 60+ state residents

289 per 100,000 60+ state residents Change from 2022: +36% — #1 highest increase

+36% — #1 highest increase Losses from elder fraud, 2023: $127,977,700 — 5,003 complaints

$127,977,700 — 5,003 complaints Average loss per complaint: $25,580 — 16th lowest

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?

Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Despite attempts to combat the phenomena, financial exploitation of those over 60 years of age is increasing. It is the age group that submitted the most fraud complaints and had the largest loss compared to all age groups in 2023.