Gun Sales Are Still Plummeting In These 20 States

After a surge in U.S. firearms sales during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for handguns, shotguns, and rifles began this year to decline toward pre-pandemic levels.

Nationwide, the number of adjusted firearms background checks, a proxy for the number of legal firearms purchases, was almost flat in the first five months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, with just a 0.4% increase across the 50 states, from 8,456,011 to 8,490,288, or about 25.5 background checks per 1,000 people nationwide — from 7 per 1,000 people in Hawaii to 59 per 1,000 in Oregon.

Firearm background checks declined in 28 states in May, ranging from a virtually flat 0.1% decrease in Maine to a 30% plunge in Washington state. The decline was greater than 2% in 20 of these states.

To identify the 20 states where gun sales are decreasing fastest, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, looking at the states with the largest percentage decrease in adjusted-firearm background checks from May 2022 to May 2023. To reach a more accurate approximation of gun sales, we excluded checks for such categories as pawn shop transactions, returns, rentals, and rechecks (which are conducted periodically by some states on existing permit holders).

Even after adjusting background checks, they still only serve as a rough approximation of gun sales because every state has different background checks laws and accounting practices. Likely in all states, background check figures are inflated or underestimated proxies for gun sales.

Population sizes should also be considered when examining changes in the number of background checks. For example, the seventh least populous state, Rhode Island, had the third largest decline in firearm background checks in May compared to May of last year, at nearly 12%, but this decrease was small in nominal terms, with checks declining by 245 to 1,847, or 1.7 checks per 1,000 people, in May.

Four states — Alabama, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Connecticut — joined Washington with gun background checks declining by more than 10% in May. Six of the 10 most populous states, where 54% of the population resides, experienced declines in background checks. On the flip side, here are 18 states where gun sales are still soaring.

Notably, background checks increased by 2% in California, the country’s most populous state, while checks declined by nearly 3% in Texas, the nation’s second most populated state. Of the 10 largest states by population, New York state saw the biggest decline in May, of more than 6%.

By far, Americans prefer handguns to long guns like shotguns, hunting rifles, and AR-15-style rifles. More than four out of 10 background checks in the first five months of the year were for handgun purchases. A majority of background checks in West Virginia, New York, and the Dakotas were for long guns, while in Nebraska only about one in 10 background checks were for handguns. (Also see, 10 shotguns Americans are buying the most.)

Here are the U.S. states where legal gun sales are decreasing the most.

