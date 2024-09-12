Retirees Are Living Well in These American Cities Studio Romantic / Shutterstock.com

When getting ready for retirement, there are several factors everyone needs to consider. Among these factors will be the size of your nest egg. This number will help you determine not only when you can retire but how well you can live after retirement. Helping everyone in the U.S. add to their nest egg is Social Security. This money, provided by the government, replaces a percentage of your pre-retirement income as determined by your lifetime earnings.

Social Security is a vital financial lifeline for the average American, particularly in retirement. For many, it represents a key source of income that helps cover essential living expenses such as housing, food, and healthcare. Given that a large portion of Americans have limited retirement savings, Social Security provides a safety net, offering a consistent, reliable stream of income that helps prevent poverty in old age. Its importance extends beyond retirees, as it also offers benefits to disabled individuals and surviving family members, making it a crucial element in the broader financial security of millions of households.

Along with Social Security, geography is another big consideration around retirement and how much you need to live on. Where you live can and will impact what you need monthly based on the cost of living in a particular area. Thankfully, SmartAsset.com has done much of the work for us by looking at 345 cities and ranking the 5 best cities for Social Security income in descending order.

5. Allen, Texas

Social Security Income: $27,735

Retirement Account Income: $33,303

Total Retirement Income: $61,038

Allen, Texas, has a population of around 105,000, and around 12% of the population is 65 or over. More importantly, Allen, Texas, is full of life, offering plenty of outdoor activities and an active lifestyle. For families, it has excellent public schools and a strong job market.

4. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Social Security Income: $28,219

Retirement Account Income: $51,344

Total Retirement Income: $79,563

Cambridge, a city with a population of 13.8% over 65, is ranked extremely high for outdoor activities, making it ideal for retirees. Residents get something of an urban feel but a strong nightlife full of restaurants and things to do.

3. Goodyear, Arizona

Social Security Income: $29,157

Retirement Account Income: $34,637

Total Retirement Income: $63,794

With almost 19% of its population being 65 and older, it’s no surprise that Goodyear, Arizona, is a top US city for retirement. Located outside of Phoenix with a population of around 100,000, Goodyear is a great blend of a city to retire and a great place to raise a family.

2. Carmel, Indiana

Social Security Income: $30,069

Retirement Account Income: $36,163

Total Retirement Income: $66,232

Even though Carmel, Indiana, ranks 2nd overall, it’s the only other city outside the number one choice offering over $30,000 in annual Social Security income. It also ranks high for housing, jobs, cost of living, and outdoor activities.

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Social Security Income: $30,428

Retirement Account Income: $41,680

Total Retirement Income: $72,108

Ann Arbor, Michigan, is well-suited for retirement, with the largest Social Security benefits at $30,428 annually. With a 65-and-over population of 11.9%, the city strongly attracts retirees who want to enjoy their days with fantastic walking and biking trails and a fantastic small-town charm.

What to Consider Before a Big Move

When deciding where to retire in the U.S., retirees should carefully consider several key factors to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable lifestyle. Cost of living is often a top priority, as it impacts housing, taxes, and daily expenses. Access to quality healthcare is crucial, particularly as medical needs may increase with age. Climate preferences, proximity to family and friends, and recreational opportunities also play a significant role. Additionally, retirees should evaluate the tax friendliness of a state, considering income taxes, property taxes, and any benefits for retirees. Balancing these factors helps ensure a fulfilling and financially sustainable retirement.