The 20 US Cities With the Highest Retirement Account Income

When you think about the dollar amount needed to retire, it’s more than just a social security check. There is very little you can do about social security as it’s solely based on your lifetime earnings. This means it will be a set amount, and you can’t do much to make it rise or fall without getting a raise. However, you can consider smart investing, creating rental income, dividends, pensions, and a 401K. 

This amount is what SmartAsset.com considers your “Retirement Account Income.” Over time, growing this money or income ensures you have enough to retire comfortably. Of course, when you want to retire, you also want to know where you should go, which is why Smart Asset has compiled a list of the top 20 cities in descending order where you are most likely to have a high retirement account income. 

Why Are We Covering This? 

Covering the best way to enjoy your retirement is critical info.

The good news is that 24/7 Wall St. is full of articles discussing 401Ks, stocks, dividends, and smart investing. This makes this website a terrific place to wander around and find articles to help set you on the right path to creating your retirement nest egg. While you should always talk to a financial advisor, reading online can show you where to start with your money. 

20. Bend, Oregon

Walking path along the Deschutes River at Drake Park in Bend, Oregon
Living in Bend is expensive, but it is worth paying for incredible outdoor living.
  • Retirement Account Income: $44,663
  • Social Security Income: $25,209
  • Total Retirement Income: $69,872

Living in Bend, Oregon, won’t be inexpensive for a retiree, but a few parts of the country better promote an active outdoor lifestyle that will keep you young as you finally enjoy life without work. 

19. Santa Rosa, California 

Scenic views of Santa Rosa mountains near Toro Peak in Southern California.
There is real outdoor beauty in living near the Santa Rosa mountains.
  • Retirement Account Income: $44,849
  • Social Security Income: $24,138
  • Total Retirement Income: $68,987

Santa Rosa in California offers retirees a lot of nature to enjoy and plenty of wineries for when it’s time to enjoy the indoors as a retiree. 

18. San Mateo, California

Residential neighborhood on the hills of San Francisco peninsula, Silicon Valley, San Mateo bridge in the background, California
Not only does San Mateo have beautiful views, but also excellent shopping.
  • Retirement Account Income: $45,278
  • Social Security Income: $24,658
  • Total Retirement Income: $69,936

Known for its excellent climate and rich history, San Mateo, California, is full of life thanks to its proximity to San Francisco. Those who find work here tend to stay here because of the excellent amenities, including food, shopping, and diversity. 

17. Springfield, Illinois

Aerial view of the Illinois State Capitol dome and Springfield skyline under a dramatic sunset. Springfield is the capital of the U.S. state of Illinois and the county seat of Sangamon County
Life in Springfield is relaxed and feels very different than urban life.
  • Retirement Account Income: $45,918
  • Social Security Income: $23,812
  • Total Retirement Income: $69,730

The capital of Illinois is removed from the urban world of Chicago and offers a more tranquil opportunity to retire in an area full of parks, all while offering a low cost of living. 

16. Roseville, California

Roseville California aerial view. December 2019
Roseville is growing in popularity as a retirement destination for all the right reasons.
  • Retirement Account Income: $46,433
  • Social Security Income: $22,831
  • Total Retirement Income: $69,264

Living in Roseville, California, means you’re getting in early on an area showing strong signs of becoming a future hub for retirement. The California sun, as well as the shopping and excellent healthcare, is hard to ignore. 

15. Torrance, California

Palm framed view of the downtown skyline of Torrance, California, USA.
You can’t go wrong with all of the sunshine in Torrance.
  • Retirement Account Income: $46,579
  • Social Security Income: $23,448
  • Total Retirement Income: $70,027

With over 30 parks around the area, Torrance, California, is setting itself up to be a great place for retirement. Plus, you get no more than 12 inches of rain annually, which means plenty of sunshine. 

14. Columbia, Maryland

Living in Columbia, Maryland offers you a quiet life that’s still close to big cities.
  • Retirement Account Income: $46,841
  • Social Security Income: $24,348
  • Total Retirement Income: $71,189

Made up of 10 self-contained villages, Columbia, Maryland, is an active area for retirees who are encouraged to have busy social lives and enjoy their golden years as much as possible. 

13. Miramar, Florida

There are many reasons why Miramar, Florida, is growing more popular with retirees.
  • Retirement Account Income: $47,186
  • Social Security Income: $18,555
  • Total Retirement Income: $65,741

A suburb of Miami, Miramar, Florida, is one of the best cities to choose in Florida for retirement. Over 11% of the population is 65 and over, which has grown significantly since 2010. 

12. Irvine, California

Life in Irvine, California, feels very relaxed with all the available sunshine.
  • Retirement Account Income: $47,498
  • Social Security Income: $24,960
  • Total Retirement Income: $72,458

Located outside of Los Angeles, Irvine isn’t an inexpensive retirement area. Still, if you settle here, it’s full of sunshine and plenty to do, including the Irvine Civic Center, which hosts shows throughout the year. 

11. Thousand Oaks, California

Thousand Oaks is yet another place in California where the sun seemingly shines all year long.
  • Retirement Account Income: $48,096
  • Social Security Income: $25,538
  • Total Retirement Income: $73,634

Retirees can rarely say no to the California sun, and Thousand Oaks offers you exactly that. This is why the city has 20% of its population aged 65 and older, a number which continues to grow. 

10. Naperville, Illinois

Sunbeams bursting through clouds at sunset behind the Carillon bell tower in Naperville, Illlinois just west of Chicago
Naperville is arguably the best city in Illinois for retirees.
  • Retirement Account Income: $48,262
  • Social Security Income: $26,983
  • Total Retirement Income: $75,245

Naperville, Illinois, is growing rapidly thanks to its reputation for safety, schools, and healthcare. It is close enough to Chicago to enjoy but far enough away to miss the big-city craziness. 

9. Anchorage, Alaska

Snow town Anchorage, Alaska, the United States of America is one of many people's dream to visit due to its scenery, culture, culinary.
For those who don’t mind the cold, Anchorage is very quiet and away from the world.
  • Retirement Account Income: $48,543
  • Social Security Income: $21,918
  • Total Retirement Income: $70,461

Retiring in Anchorage, Alaska, is only for the right kind of person, but for retirees who want to enjoy more of a quiet life, Anchorage is the way to go. 

8. Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad, California, is another city that takes full advantage of the great weather.
  • Retirement Account Income: $49,515
  • Social Security Income: $25,538
  • Total Retirement Income: $74,345

Home to plenty of golf courses, Carlsbad, California, has long been a popular destination for retirees who want to enjoy the California sun all year long. 

7. Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Park near Stone Mountain Elementary school, Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Western State in United States of America.
Highlands Ranch offers you plenty of outdoor activities and year-round things to do.
  • Retirement Account Income: $50,025
  • Social Security Income: $27,433
  • Total Retirement Income: $77,458

For retirees who want to enjoy the outdoors, Highlands Ranch offers suburban life with terrific outdoor activities and excellent health and fitness opportunities. 

6. Cambridge, Massachusetts 

Cambridge modern city skyline including Sloan School of Management of Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT aerial view from Charles River, Cambridge, Massachusetts MA, USA.
Life in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is perfect for those who love the New England lifestyle.
  • Retirement Account Income: $51,344
  • Social Security Income: $28,219
  • Total Retirement Income: $79,563

Some of the best colleges in the area are located nearby, which means there is a ton to do in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which is steadily growing in popularity among retirees. 

5. Alexandria, Virginia

There’s nowhere better to be in Alexandria than “Old Town.”
  • Retirement Account Income: $51,409
  • Social Security Income: $26,543
  • Total Retirement Income: $77,952

Populated by plenty of U.S. government employees, Alexandria, Virginia, is safe, but its “Old Town” district has boutiques, antique shops, theaters, and all the restaurants a retiree will ever need. 

4. The Woodlands, Texas

The Woodlands, Texas, near Houston
The Woodlands, Texas, has many great activities and no state income tax.
  • Retirement Account Income: $51,878
  • Social Security Income: $27,661
  • Total Retirement Income: $79,539

Located north of Houston, The Woodlands area of Texas offers plenty of places to visit, enjoy, and eat while setting up for retirement. 

3. Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, D.C., is full of life as the capital of the United States.
  • Retirement Account Income: $54,266
  • Social Security Income: $20,822
  • Total Retirement Income: $75,088

For those looking to retire in the Washington, D.C., area, there is no shortage of retirees who can guide you on the best places to see and visit. Just under 17% of the population is 65 and over. 

2. Berkeley, California

Famous Berkeley Landmark from Above
Living in Berkeley gives you a laundry list of things you do every day.
  • Retirement Account Income: $55,317
  • Social Security Income: $23,632
  • Total Retirement Income: $78,949

Berkeley, California, has long been a great place to live. With 15% of the population aged 65 and over, the area offers California sun and more outdoor activities than you could ever hope for. Retirees will love it. 

1. Arlington, Virginia

Rosslyn, Arlington, Virginia, USA skyline on the Potomac River at twilight.
Arlington, Virginia, ranks right at the top as one of the best cities for retirees.
  • Retirement Account Income: $65,844
  • Social Security Income: $24,296
  • Total Retirement Income: $90,140

Arlington, Virginia, ranks number one for both Retirement Account Income and Total Retirement Income, solidifying its position as a fantastic location to enjoy retirement. 

 
