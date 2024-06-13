The 20 US Cities With the Highest Retirement Account Income sorrapong / iStock via Getty Images

When you think about the dollar amount needed to retire, it’s more than just a social security check. There is very little you can do about social security as it’s solely based on your lifetime earnings. This means it will be a set amount, and you can’t do much to make it rise or fall without getting a raise. However, you can consider smart investing, creating rental income, dividends, pensions, and a 401K.

This amount is what SmartAsset.com considers your “Retirement Account Income.” Over time, growing this money or income ensures you have enough to retire comfortably. Of course, when you want to retire, you also want to know where you should go, which is why Smart Asset has compiled a list of the top 20 cities in descending order where you are most likely to have a high retirement account income.

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: Joesboy / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The good news is that 24/7 Wall St. is full of articles discussing 401Ks, stocks, dividends, and smart investing. This makes this website a terrific place to wander around and find articles to help set you on the right path to creating your retirement nest egg. While you should always talk to a financial advisor, reading online can show you where to start with your money.

20. Bend, Oregon

Source: quiggyt4 / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $44,663

Social Security Income: $25,209

Total Retirement Income: $69,872

Living in Bend, Oregon, won’t be inexpensive for a retiree, but a few parts of the country better promote an active outdoor lifestyle that will keep you young as you finally enjoy life without work.

19. Santa Rosa, California

Source: Greg Lara / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $44,849

Social Security Income: $24,138

Total Retirement Income: $68,987

Santa Rosa in California offers retirees a lot of nature to enjoy and plenty of wineries for when it’s time to enjoy the indoors as a retiree.

18. San Mateo, California

Source: demihrasnecua / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $45,278

Social Security Income: $24,658

Total Retirement Income: $69,936

Known for its excellent climate and rich history, San Mateo, California, is full of life thanks to its proximity to San Francisco. Those who find work here tend to stay here because of the excellent amenities, including food, shopping, and diversity.

17. Springfield, Illinois

Source: Mihai_Andritoiu / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $45,918

Social Security Income: $23,812

Total Retirement Income: $69,730

The capital of Illinois is removed from the urban world of Chicago and offers a more tranquil opportunity to retire in an area full of parks, all while offering a low cost of living.

16. Roseville, California

Source: Devin Powers / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $46,433

Social Security Income: $22,831

Total Retirement Income: $69,264

Living in Roseville, California, means you’re getting in early on an area showing strong signs of becoming a future hub for retirement. The California sun, as well as the shopping and excellent healthcare, is hard to ignore.

15. Torrance, California

Source: Matt Gush / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $46,579

Social Security Income: $23,448

Total Retirement Income: $70,027

With over 30 parks around the area, Torrance, California, is setting itself up to be a great place for retirement. Plus, you get no more than 12 inches of rain annually, which means plenty of sunshine.

14. Columbia, Maryland

Source: Dot Slash Digital / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement Account Income: $46,841

Social Security Income: $24,348

Total Retirement Income: $71,189

Made up of 10 self-contained villages, Columbia, Maryland, is an active area for retirees who are encouraged to have busy social lives and enjoy their golden years as much as possible.

13. Miramar, Florida

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Retirement Account Income: $47,186

Social Security Income: $18,555

Total Retirement Income: $65,741

A suburb of Miami, Miramar, Florida, is one of the best cities to choose in Florida for retirement. Over 11% of the population is 65 and over, which has grown significantly since 2010.

12. Irvine, California

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement Account Income: $47,498

Social Security Income: $24,960

Total Retirement Income: $72,458

Located outside of Los Angeles, Irvine isn’t an inexpensive retirement area. Still, if you settle here, it’s full of sunshine and plenty to do, including the Irvine Civic Center, which hosts shows throughout the year.

11. Thousand Oaks, California

Source: LPETTET / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement Account Income: $48,096

Social Security Income: $25,538

Total Retirement Income: $73,634

Retirees can rarely say no to the California sun, and Thousand Oaks offers you exactly that. This is why the city has 20% of its population aged 65 and older, a number which continues to grow.

10. Naperville, Illinois

Source: Andrew S / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $48,262

Social Security Income: $26,983

Total Retirement Income: $75,245

Naperville, Illinois, is growing rapidly thanks to its reputation for safety, schools, and healthcare. It is close enough to Chicago to enjoy but far enough away to miss the big-city craziness.

9. Anchorage, Alaska

Source: TripWalkers / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $48,543

Social Security Income: $21,918

Total Retirement Income: $70,461

Retiring in Anchorage, Alaska, is only for the right kind of person, but for retirees who want to enjoy more of a quiet life, Anchorage is the way to go.

8. Carlsbad, California

Source: Art Wager / Getty Images

Retirement Account Income: $49,515

Social Security Income: $25,538

Total Retirement Income: $74,345

Home to plenty of golf courses, Carlsbad, California, has long been a popular destination for retirees who want to enjoy the California sun all year long.

7. Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Source: Maria Suprun / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $50,025

Social Security Income: $27,433

Total Retirement Income: $77,458

For retirees who want to enjoy the outdoors, Highlands Ranch offers suburban life with terrific outdoor activities and excellent health and fitness opportunities.

6. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Source: Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $51,344

Social Security Income: $28,219

Total Retirement Income: $79,563

Some of the best colleges in the area are located nearby, which means there is a ton to do in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which is steadily growing in popularity among retirees.

5. Alexandria, Virginia

Source: Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement Account Income: $51,409

Social Security Income: $26,543

Total Retirement Income: $77,952

Populated by plenty of U.S. government employees, Alexandria, Virginia, is safe, but its “Old Town” district has boutiques, antique shops, theaters, and all the restaurants a retiree will ever need.

4. The Woodlands, Texas

Source: Mathew Risley / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $51,878

Social Security Income: $27,661

Total Retirement Income: $79,539

Located north of Houston, The Woodlands area of Texas offers plenty of places to visit, enjoy, and eat while setting up for retirement.

3. Washington, District of Columbia

Source: Matt Anderson / iStock via Getty Images

Retirement Account Income: $54,266

Social Security Income: $20,822

Total Retirement Income: $75,088

For those looking to retire in the Washington, D.C., area, there is no shortage of retirees who can guide you on the best places to see and visit. Just under 17% of the population is 65 and over.

2. Berkeley, California

Source: SnapASkyline / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $55,317

Social Security Income: $23,632

Total Retirement Income: $78,949

Berkeley, California, has long been a great place to live. With 15% of the population aged 65 and over, the area offers California sun and more outdoor activities than you could ever hope for. Retirees will love it.

1. Arlington, Virginia

Source: Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Retirement Account Income: $65,844

Social Security Income: $24,296

Total Retirement Income: $90,140

Arlington, Virginia, ranks number one for both Retirement Account Income and Total Retirement Income, solidifying its position as a fantastic location to enjoy retirement.