The 20 US Cities With the Highest Social Security Income

When getting ready for retirement, there are several factors everyone needs to consider. Among these factors will be the size of your nest egg. This number will help you determine not only when you can retire but how well you can live after retirement. Helping everyone in the U.S. add to their nest egg is Social Security. This money, provided by the government, replaces a percentage of your pre-retirement income as determined by your lifetime earnings.

Along with Social Security, geography is another big consideration around retirement and how much you need to live on. Where you live can and will impact what you need monthly based on the cost of living in a particular area. Thankfully, SmartAsset.com has done much of the work for us by looking at 345 cities and ranking the 20 best cities for Social Security income in descending order.

20. St. George, Utah

Social Security Income: $26,107

Retirement Account Income: $30,844

Total Retirement Income: $56,951

While St. George, Utah, might be 20th on this list of the highest Social Security incomes, it’s still a great place to live. In total, 23% of the area is 65 and over, and it’s long been considered one of the best places to retire in Utah.

19. Madison, Wisconsin

Social Security Income: $26,185

Retirement Account Income: $40,439

Total Retirement Income: $66,624

You’ll fall in love with Madison, Wisconsin, with just one drive through town. Slightly more than 13% of the city’s population is 65 and over, all of whom enjoy outdoor activities during the day and a busy nightlife.

18. Surprise, Arizona

Social Security Income: $26,192

Retirement Account Income: $32,910

Total Retirement Income: $59,102

A suburb of Phoenix, over 23% of the city’s 145,000 residents are over 65. The city has a very low crime rate, affordable, and typically excellent Arizona weather.

17. Cary, North Carolina

Social Security Income: $26,262

Retirement Account Income: $38,688

Total Retirement Income: $64,950

It’s hard to ignore how attractive Cary, North Carolina, can be for retirees. Located outside of Raleigh, you have a moderate climate and more outdoor activities than you know what to do with.

16. Sunnyvale, California

Social Security Income: $26,280

Retirement Account Income: $43,081

Total Retirement Income: $69,361

With 13% of the Sunnyvale, California population over 65, Sunnyvale retirees have a strong total retirement income to rely on. Plus, there is plenty to do in this city of over 154,000.

15. Frisco, Texas

Social Security Income: $26,640

Retirement Account Income: $35,135

Total Retirement Income: $61,595

Frisco, Texas, is often regarded as one of Dallas’ best suburbs for all the right reasons. The area’s low cost of living is also a great choice for the 10% of the population of Social Security age.

14. Alexandria, Virginia

Social Security Income: $26,543

Retirement Account Income: $51,409

Total Retirement Income: $77,952

In Alexandria, Virginia, around 12% of the population is 65 and over, all enjoying their Social Security benefits. The same group will enjoy an area known for its many outdoor activities and strong dining and nightlife.

13. San Tan Valley, Arizona

Social Security Income: $26,563

Retirement Account Income: $26,129

Total Retirement Income: $52,692

While only 12% of San Tan Valley, Arizona, is 65 and over, this doesn’t diminish the fact that it’s a beautiful place to live. Homes are relatively inexpensive, and with 100,000 people, the area is full of activities and things to do.

12. Scottsdale, Arizona

Social Security Income: $26,609

Retirement Account Income: $41,114

Total Retirement Income: $67,723

With excellent weather, terrific outdoor activities, and wonderful nightlife in Scottsdale, Arizona, it is hard to imagine it being anything but a great place to live.

11. Naperville, Illinois

Social Security Income: $26,983

Retirement Account Income: $48,262

Total Retirement Income: $75,245

Often cited as the best cities in Illinois, Naperville is a great place to live for your entire life. With 16% of the city’s population aged 65 and older, a growing community of retirees is taking advantage of the suburban feel of Naperville.

10. Fishers, Indiana

Social Security Income: $27,133

Retirement Account Income: $34,447

Total Retirement Income: $61,580

There are many reasons why Fishers, Indiana, is often listed on “best places to live” lists. Between overall safety, a suburban feel, and an excellent list of things to do, it’s outstanding for retirees.

9. Olathe, Kansas

Social Security Income: $27,151

Retirement Account Income: $26,989

Total Retirement Income: $54,140

People often come to Olathe, Kansas, because it’s a great place to grow old. The city is full of traditional Midwestern charms and plenty of things to do, and it’s a great place for both families and retirees.

8. Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Social Security Income: $27,433

Retirement Account Income: $50,025

Total Retirement Income: $77,458

A suburb of Denver, Highlands Ranch has more than 15% of its residents listed as 65 and over. While it has a higher cost of living, it’s also full of outdoor activities and great for families.

7. The Woodlands, Texas

Social Security Income: $27,661

Retirement Account Income: $51,878

Total Retirement Income: $79,539

Almost 18% of The Woodlands, Texas’s 118,400 residents, are 65 and over. There is a good reason why retirees gravitate here: It’s full of parks, restaurants, and things to do. There is also a strong sense of community, which means a full social life for retirees.

6. Sugar Land, Texas

Social Security Income: $27,725

Retirement Account Income: $42,179

Total Retirement Income: $69,904

Frequently identified as one of the best places to live in Texas, it’s unsurprising to see Sugar Land, Texas, on this list. With 19% of the city’s population over 65, it’s a great place to consider retiring. Between a low cost of living, inexpensive housing, and plenty to do, there is little not to like.

5. Allen, Texas

Social Security Income: $27,735

Retirement Account Income: $33,303

Total Retirement Income: $61,038

Allen, Texas, has a population of around 105,000, and around 12% of the population is 65 or over. More importantly, Allen, Texas, is full of life, offering plenty of outdoor activities and an active lifestyle. For families, it has excellent public schools and a strong job market.

4. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Social Security Income: $28,219

Retirement Account Income: $51,344

Total Retirement Income: $79,563

Cambridge, a city with a population of 13.8% over 65, is ranked extremely high for outdoor activities, making it ideal for retirees. Residents get something of an urban feel but a strong nightlife full of restaurants and things to do.

3. Goodyear, Arizona

Social Security Income: $29,157

Retirement Account Income: $34,637

Total Retirement Income: $63,794

With almost 19% of its population being 65 and older, it’s no surprise that Goodyear, Arizona, is a top US city for retirement. Located outside of Phoenix with a population of around 100,000, Goodyear is a great blend of a city to retire and a great place to raise a family.

2. Carmel, Indiana

Social Security Income: $30,069

Retirement Account Income: $36,163

Total Retirement Income: $66,232

Even though Carmel, Indiana, ranks 2nd overall, it’s the only other city outside the number one choice offering over $30,000 in annual Social Security income. It also ranks high for housing, jobs, cost of living, and outdoor activities.

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Social Security Income: $30,428

Retirement Account Income: $41,680

Total Retirement Income: $72,108

Ann Arbor, Michigan, is well-suited for retirement, with the largest Social Security benefits at $30,428 annually. With a 65-and-over population of 11.9%, the city strongly attracts retirees who want to enjoy their days with fantastic walking and biking trails and a fantastic small-town charm.

