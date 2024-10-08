I've banked $500k in liquid assets but now I'm completely burnt out and don't care about money anymore - what comes next? PeopleImages / Getty Images

Burnout is a serious problem for many, especially in sales. Burnout is beyond just feeling tired; it’s psychologically draining.

Taking a sabbatical isn’t uncommon in many professions, and it can be exactly what you need to get back on the right track.

During one of my Reddit scrolling sessions, I came across an interesting post by TokioSuperGrip. The poster is a 28-year-old who has worked very hard in sales since he graduated, amassing around 500K in assets. However, he is also very burnt out and considering what his next steps should be.

Many people hit a similar crossroads in their life. Even when we’re burnt out, hitting the pause button can be daunting.

When possible, it’s best to notice the signs of burnout before you find yourself underwater and correct course before your mental health starts taking a beating. However, this isn’t always possible.

In this article, I’ll examine this post more closely and offer some advice. Please remember that this is just my perspective, and it’s important to talk to a trusted financial advisor or career counselor before making major decisions.

Burnout

Burnout can be a huge issue in all professions, but it seems to be particularly common in sales. The poster told his story of billions of cold calls, political battles, and never-ending RFPs, and I’m not surprised he feels like he’s hitting a wall.

His burnout is to the point that he’s beginning to find enjoying life outside of work challenging, leading to unhealthy habits that he’ll only have to change later.

It’s important to understand that burnout is not just being tired. It’s a deeper, more psychological depletion that a quick vacation isn’t going to fix.

The Mental Toll of Grinding

Burnout can very quickly lead to negative habits, as it did for our poster. Nicotine and weekend binge drinking are easy forms of self-medication. It’s easy to feel trapped behind a desk, and when you start self-medicating, it becomes a vicious cycle.

Many people talk about grinding, but the mental toll of grinding doesn’t get looked at nearly enough. It isn’t uncommon for those who always have their foot on the pedal to burnout.

Is Taking Time Off the Answer?

The poster questioned whether quitting and taking time off was the right move, and this is a valid consideration. It can be very overwhelming to pause, especially if you’re getting a lot of your self-worth from your job. However, taking a step back and reconsidering where you want your life to go is often what’s necessary to get back on the right track.

With 500K in assets, this poster is in a good spot to take some time off and consider where they’re going.

The Big Question: Would You Regret Taking Time Off?

Ultimately, the decision to take time off is deeply personal, but many who’ve done it report no regrets. Time away to figure out what you want to do with yourself can make your life much more meaningful. Sabbaticals are fairly common in the professional world.

Many people have taken time off in their careers for one reason or another. Many find that a break is exactly what they need to come back stronger or shift their careers into something that aligns with their well-being.

