My net worth is $1.6 million but I am completely burnt out with work. My lack of enthusiasm is starting to show.

Burnout is extremely common. In fact, around 44% of the workforce experience burnout each year.

Burnout may not have anything to do directly with your career or job. Instead, it should be considered a mental health issue that can often be conquered without quitting your job.

The more I scroll through Reddit, the more and more I see what a huge issue burnout at work is. A recent Reddit post I came across was from a 30-year-old man living in a very high-cost-of-living area. Despite having a net worth of $1.6 million (with around $1.35 million of that in liquid assets), he felt unmotivated at work.

While financial security can ease many burdens, it doesn’t appear to translate into motivation or job satisfaction. For this poster, the pressure to perform was so overwhelming that he wasn’t doing much of anything at work at all!

If you’re in a similar situation, I have some tips to help. Here are several strategies that I’ve gleaned over the years to help rekindle your focus and motivation (no matter how much money you make):

1. Acknowledge Your Feelings

Trying to pretend that you aren’t burnt out doesn’t do anything. The first step to combating burnout is to recognize it! Many wealthy individuals experience burnout, especially in high-stress, high-stakes jobs.

Take time to consider what aspects of your life and job are contributing to burnout. Is it the workload, the corporate culture, or a lack of passion for your current role?

2. Set Boundaries

If work is consuming your life, it isn’t surprising that your situation is leading to burnout. Many jobs tend to blur the lines between personal and professional time.

Establishing clear boundaries around work hours and personal time can help. Make sure to allocate time for relaxation, hobbies, and social activities.

3. Reevaluate Your Goals

When you’re feeling unmotivated, it may be time to reassess your professional goals. Not having a goal is a quick way to lose your sense of purpose and passion at work.

Goals provide a sense of direction and accomplishment that can keep you going. Otherwise, it’s easy to feel like you’re just slogging along and not really getting anything done.

If you have long-term goals that don’t seem to be motivating you, try making them shorter. Cut one of your goals in half or even schedule it down to the week.

4. Continue to Learn

Burnout can stem from feeling stagnated in your career. An easy way to combat this is by investing in continuous learning. Consider enrolling in workshops or online courses that can help you expand your skill set.

Even if this doesn’t directly lead to new career opportunities, it can lead to some extra excitement.

5. Connect with Mentors and Peers

Who you surround yourself with plays a big role in your working life. If you’re feeling unmotivated, consider seeking out motivated individuals at work. You may also want to connect with a mentor in your industry who has already gone through what you’re going through.

Burnout is very common, and it’s likely someone around you has experienced the same thing, especially if you’re in a burnout-prone career like sales. (In fact, I’ve written a previous article on how to avoid burnout in sales.)

