Gary Vee says "Skills are cheap. Passion is priceless" – The real currency in the hustle economy AJR_photo / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Famous business personality Gary Vaynerchu says passion carries more weight than skill.

Anyone can build skills, but when you’re passionate about something, you can really succeed at it.

If you’re passionate about your career, it can lead to meeting your financial goals.

Gary Vaynerchu wasn’t born rich. The famed businessman and internet personality worked his way to fame and fortune by hustling and being passionate about the things that were important to him.

In fact, Vaynerchu said that growing up, “We were ridiculously poor. I lived with nine family members in a studio apartment.”

However, his drive turned him into what he calls a purebred entrepreneur. He sold baseball cards and ran lemonade stands during his time growing up in Edison, New Jersey. And it was that passion that led him to success.

If you’ve ever used the app Resy to book a restaurant table, well, that was Vaynerchu’s doing. But that’s not the main takeaway here.

The takeaway is that if you’re passionate about the things that are important to you, it can get you far in life like it did for him.

Find your passion and chase it

Vaynerchu has been quoted as saying, “Skills are cheap. Passion is priceless.” And he’s right.

Employers commonly try to hire people who have the right skills. But those are fairly easy to find. It’s harder to find people who are passionate about what they do.

But if you find something you’re passionate about and pursue it, you might really excel at it — even if you don’t have the right skills to start out with. And that could set the stage for not just professional success, but success in your financial life.

Vaynerchu says he learned about hard work from his parents. But he also thinks that when people are passionate about what they’re doing, it makes them naturally want to work harder. And that’s what helps them achieve great things.

Let your drive help you meet your goals

You probably have different financial goals you’re looking to meet. That could mean becoming a homeowner, putting your kids through college, or retiring without financial worries.

If you use your passion to your advantage, you can be successful at your career. And that, in turn, could lead to achieving these other key goals.

It’s also a good thing to be passionate about financial matters. Dive into investing if you’ve never done it before. Learn what makes some companies great and others not so great. And challenge yourself to acquire the knowledge to take control of your financial life.

Another important lesson to take away from Vaynerchu is to do something you love. Sure, you have to make money. But you should do your best to try to turn something you love into a money-maker. And it’s also okay to set financial goals that align with your passion, even if that means earning less.

People who simply chase a large paycheck, says Vaynerchu, are often unhappy. So it’s important to set priorities and figure out what makes you happiest. As he explains, he’d rather be someone who learns to be content with taking the bus than someone who owns a Ferarri but cries in it every day because they’re miserable.

If you’re feeling lost in your career, talk to a counselor so you can get on track. There’s nothing wrong with getting a little help finding your passion if you feel you need it.

