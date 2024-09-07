'People Are Not Lazy': Tony Robbins Has Some Surprising Advice That Might Make You Look at Your Life Differently Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

“People are not lazy. They simply have impotent goals—that is, goals that do not inspire them.”

This Tony Robbins quote suggests that motivation is solely about having meaningful goals, though critics argue it oversimplifies the complex reasons like mental health issues or burnout, behind a lack of motivation. There are arguments to support both schools of thought, so, who’s more correct? Continue reading to discover why Tony Robbins’ advice is sound and how you can reap the benefits of inspiring work.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

People are motivated by meaningful work/goals.

There are no lazy people; only unmotivated people.

Why It Matters

Tony Robbins’ insights emphasize the importance of a growth mindset, risk management, and long-term investment strategies. His advice can help investors understand key principles like diversification and how to combat psychological barriers.

People Are Not Inherently Lazy

People are not born lazy. However, after a lifetime of meaningless, Sisyphean tasks, even the most gung-ho among us can lose stamina and interest. Individuals who appear lazy are, according to Robbins, struggling to find meaningful goals or feeling disconnected from their jobs.

Create the Space

When people are inspired or passionate about something, they exhibit higher energy and greater commitment. Creating environments that foster inspiration can transform perceived laziness into productive enthusiasm. This is true even when intrinsic issues are at play.

You’re Not Lazy

It’s important to recognize that factors like mental health, personal circumstances, and physical disabilities, can affect motivation and productivity. But this does not mean these folks are lazy. Quite the opposite. For those among us fighting battles, simply getting out of bed in the morning can be viewed as an act of tremendous will. Having meaningful work and/or setting goals can ameliorate many mental health issues.

Huge Benefits

The benefits of feeling needed and the value of important work do wonders for the human psyche. So how/where does one find inspiration?

Set Meaningful Goals

Regardless of your present circumstances, setting goals can help identify what inspires you. Goals should be specific and stated in the affirmative. They should be realistic and, thus, achievable. Think ahead and align your goals with your long-term vision.

Eye on the Prize

Focusing on goals that are personally significant increases your commitment and drive, making it easier to overcome obstacles and stay motivated. So, the next time you’re feeling lazy, remember that’s just another word for uninspired, and get moving in the direction of your bliss.