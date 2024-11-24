If your household brings in $200k per year, this is how much you need saved for retirement by age 50 Canva | laflor from Getty Images Signature and frankpeters from Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

At some point, you’ll want to retire and just take it easy.

Unfortunately, many of us may not be saving enough if at all.

In fact, according to the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances, the average retirement savings for all families is just $87,000. Worse, only 54.4% of all families have a retirement account, meaning 54.4% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement at all.

While there’s no magic number, Americans say they’ll need about $1.46 million to retire, according to a Northwestern Mutual study. That’s up 15% from $1.27 year over year. That’s also up about 53% from 2020 when the money needed was $951,000.

Key Points About This Article:

If you’re thinking about retiring, make sure you have a comfortable cushion.

According to Edward Jones, if your household earns $200,000 and you plan on retiring by 65, you should have $1.43 million to $2.5 million saved.

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

Here’s Where You Should Be if You Want to Retire

eamesBot / Shutterstock.com

If you’re already retired, or even able to think about retiring comfortably, congratulations.

For those that aren’t there just yet, here’s where you compare with your age group. According to Edward Jones, if your household earns $200,000 and you plan on retiring by 65, here’s where you should be between your 20s and your 60s.

Age Group Current Savings Range 20s $0 to $445,000 30s $345,000 to $945,000 40s $810,000 to $1.615 million 50s $1.43 million to $2.5 million 60s $2.26 million to $3.17 million

If you don’t fall in those ranges, don’t panic. There are ways to catch up.

chaylek / Shutterstock.com

If you’re not within the range for your age group, don’t panic. There are several things you can do now to catch up. For one, you can maximize your 401(k), and if you don’t have one set up, or you work for yourself, talk to your company’s financial administrator or your advisor. In fact, if you do work for yourself, you can always set up a Solo 401(k).

First, if you have an employer that will match your 401(k), maximize your contributions up to the amount your employer will match. If your employer will match up to 6% of your salary, maximize that. If you earn $75,000 a year, and you contribute 1%, that’s $750 for retirement. If your employer matches that, you have $1,500 for retirement per year. If you contribute 6% and your employer matches that, that’s about $6,750 in retirement per year.

Second, you can invest in a traditional IRA, for example. While it’s best to check with your financial advisor, many times you can deduct contributions on your tax return.

Three, consider a Roth IRA, where you make contributions with money you’ve already paid taxes on. With a Roth IRA, your money can grow tax-free with tax-free withdrawals. But again, check in with your financial advisor before doing anything.

Also, if you are self-employed, you can set up a Solo 401(k), a variation of the 401(k) plan but set up for those who work for themselves. For 2024, the IRS says you can contribute up to $69,000 with an additional catch-up contribution of $7,500 if you’re 50 or older.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.