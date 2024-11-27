From Garage to Success: A Plant Seller's Low-Stress Side Hustle Story RyanJLane / Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

This success story shows how a passion project can transform into a reliable income stream with the right processes.

No matter what side business you’re launching, starting small and starting now are key.

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

Leena Pettigrew’s story is one of growth—literally. She started her business as a home decor solution that has blossomed into a thriving side hustle. Her journey started as a single houseplant but quickly became a lucrative, fulfilling venture.

Let’s take a look at her journey and what we can learn from her.

The Green Thumb That Grew Over Time

Leena wasn’t always a plant whisperer. After accidentally killing her first houseplant, she dabbled in succulents five years later while redecorating her home. This attempt to redecorate quickly snowballed, though, complete with Monsteras and vibrant greenery. Instead of letting all of the extra plants go to waste, she decided to take the opportunity to sell the extras.

She started on platforms like Facebook. However, she quickly refined her process and began bringing in a steady income. In less than a year, she scaled to making nearly $12,400 per month through a mix of livestream auctions and online sales.

Nuts and Bolts of Leena’s Side Hustle

Leena’s venture isn’t just about selling plants—it’s about efficiency. She uses platforms like Palmstree to streamline her processes and automotive administrative tasks. Meanwhile, her husband Marquise joined in, turning their auctions into a lively duo act.

What started with awkward live streams eventually grew into a polished, successful operation with regular customers and a reputation for quality.

Leena balances this full-time IT job with her plant business, dedicating around 20 hours a week to her side hustle. The additional income has not only replaced Marquise’s former salary but also allowed them to maintain financial stability while exploring new opportunities.

What We Can Learn from the Journey

There are tons of things you can learn from Leena’s journey:

Start Small: Leena’s business didn’t start as a grand plan. Selling a few plants locally evolved into a structured side hustle. Leverage Technology: Utilizing online platforms and live stream auctions simplified her workload and expanded her reach. Adaptability is Key: She shifted from in-person sales to live streams to scale quickly and reach other customers, even if the process made her uncomfortable at first. Focus on community: She focused on building a loyal customer base and engaging authentically on livestreams to help establish her brand. Many side hustles we’ve covered involve building a community.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.