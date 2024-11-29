Apple CEO Tim Cook says that owning Crypto is part of a diversified portfolio and I'm not sure I agree with him eamesBot / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

Crypto can be a balanced part of a diverse portfolio. However, it is very volatile!

You should not feel mandated to purchase Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) or Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), but it can be something to explore for some investors.

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

There are a lot of arguments about what exactly a “diversified portfolio” means. I recently came across a Reddit post in the r/fatFIRE community that highlighted a thought-provoking statement by Apple CEO Tim Cook. In an interview with The New York Times, Cook revealed that he has personally invested in cryptocurrency for “a while” and considers it “reasonable to own crypto as part of a diversified portfolio.”

For a forum often focused on traditional investment approaches like index funds and bonds, this sparked an interesting debate: Should this shift perspectives on crypto investments?

Let’s explore some of my opinions on this topic, especially for those pursuing financial freedom.

What Crypto Brings to a Portfolio

So, let’s look at what exactly crypto can bring to a portfolio. There are many reasons why investors recommend crypto, such as:

Diversification: Crypto is very different from other traditional asset classes. Therefore, when used in moderation, it reduces the overall portfolio risk.

Crypto is very different from other traditional asset classes. Therefore, when used in moderation, it reduces the overall portfolio risk. Potential Growth: With the crypto market’s rapid expansion, some assets have demonstrated incredible growth, albeit with extreme volatility.

With the crypto market’s rapid expansion, some assets have demonstrated incredible growth, albeit with extreme volatility. Belief: Some people simply believe in cryptocurrency as a concept and may choose to invest in it out of principle.

However, crypto is highly speculative. Its value can fluctuate dramatically, even though we expect it to rise. However, this assumes you’re using crypto as part of a balanced portfolio, not just investing in crypto. When used to diversify a portfolio, it is used very sparingly.

Should You Revisit Your Risk Tolerance?

The Reddit post raises a key question: For those sticking to low-risk investments, does this news prompt a reconsideration of risk tolerance? The answer depends on your financial goals, timeline, and comfort with volatility.

Cypto is very high-risk, akin to high-growth stocks. Therefore, it should only comprise a small amount of your portfolio, around 1-5%. This approach allows you to use it for diversification while also keeping your portfolio from becoming too volatile.

Yes, you can use crypto as part of a diverse portfolio, but it shouldn’t be a huge portion.

Proceed with Caution

That said, it’s best to work with a financial advisor if you’re worried about using crypto or don’t want to research your own investment options. While Tim Cook’s endorsement might be noteworthy, your financial plan should reflect you, not the portfolio of a billionaire!

Advisors can help assess whether crypto is a good option for you or not.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.