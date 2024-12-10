Dave Ramsey gives his brutally honest takedown on reverse mortgages - and he's spot on Beth Gwinn / Getty Images

If you’re thinking of getting a reverse mortgage, don’t do it, says Dave Ramsey.

First, before we jump into why Ramsey dislikes them, let’s first get into what they are.

A reverse mortgage is only available if you’re 62 or older, and if you have already paid off a big chunk or all of your existing mortgage. Much like a second mortgage, a reverse mortgage allows you to access your home equity paid out in a lump sum, a line of credit, or a fixed monthly payment from the lender to the borrower.

Key Points About This Article

You can get some cash upfront. And there are no monthly payments.

Sounds great, right? Nope.

Similar to a regular mortgage, with a reverse mortgage, you put up your home as collateral on the loan from the reverse mortgage. So, if you fail to meet the terms of the loan, you could lose your home to the lender. Oftentimes, it’s not worth the aggravation.

Also, as long as you continue paying your property taxes, insurance, etc., you won’t owe the mortgage company anything… at least not yet. But once you move or if you die, the balance of the reverse mortgage must be paid in full.

With reverse mortgages, there are substantial, ridiculous fees too, including origination fees, mortgage insurance premiums, closing costs, and service fees. All ridiculous, but owed. Worse, interest will add up quickly. Even though you won’t pay the loan back monthly, interest is tacked on the moment you take it out until it’s repaid in full.

With reverse mortgages, we should also note you may owe more than your home is worth in the end. For example, according to Ramsey Solutions, “If you take out a $175,000 reverse mortgage at 6% interest on a $300,000 house and you don’t pay it back for 25 years, you (or your family) will owe a whopping $260,000 in interest on top of the $175,000 you borrowed.”

Sure, a reverse mortgage will give you cash upfront. There are no monthly payments.

But the aggravation with the fees, the interest rates, compound interest, and the fact you may owe the lender more than what your home is worth, isn’t worth the aggravation, the stress, or the money you’ll be forced to pay back.

Again, if you’re thinking of getting a reverse mortgage, don’t do it, says Dave Ramsey. Also, for further advice on reverse mortgages, you should also check with financial advisors.

