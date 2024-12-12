I work for a small company and I can only contribute about $4k per year towards my 401k - are there other tax-advantaged accounts I can use? ridvan_celik / E+ via Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Navigating tax-deferred retirement accounts like 401(k)s, IRAs, and Roth IRAs is a hot topic among those pursuing FatFIRE (financial independence with a luxurious lifestyle). After all, many of these accounts cannot be drawn from until retirement age. So, what do you do if you’re going to retire early?

Recently, a Reddit user shared an approach that I found interesting! This post offers us a lot of insight about balancing early retirement goals with retirement accounts.

Key Points from This Article

The Redditor’s approach highlights flexibility and liquidity for early retirement, which is exactly what the FIRE community needs. It involves leveraging tax-deferred accounts as a backup for the later years.

That said, it is important to consider your unique circumstances, like your income and expenses.

Also: Are You On Track to Retire? Take This Quiz and Find Out (Sponsored)

The User’s Perspective

Background: The poser is a 41-year-old in a very high-cost-of-living area, with a net worth of $6.5M and a goal of reaching $10M in four years.

The poser is a 41-year-old in a very high-cost-of-living area, with a net worth of $6.5M and a goal of reaching $10M in four years. Tax-Deferred Accounts: Despite accumulating $1.5M+ across retirement accounts, they largely ignore these in their early retirement strategy.

Despite accumulating $1.5M+ across retirement accounts, they largely ignore these in their early retirement strategy. Rationale: The poster treats tax-deferred savings as an “insurance policy” for their later years. Instead, they focus on taxable accounts to help sustain their lifestyle.

What can we learn from this user’s ideas? Let’s take a look at our recommendations and why this strategy makes sense.

1. Max Out Employer Matches

I recommend always investing enough in retirement accounts to take advantage of employer matching. Essentially, these matches are free money. Even for high earners, this is an easy way to build wealth.

2. Consider Tax-Deferred Accounts as Long-Term Safety Nets

Tax-deferred accounts can provide peace of mind against unforeseen expenses like healthcare inflation or prolonged market downturns in later years. Healthcare costs can be a huge chunk of your retirement expenses, even if you take advantage of Medicare. Planning for healthcare costs is essential.

They can also pay for luxury expenses, like vacations, without dipping into other retirement funds.

3. Focus Early Retirement Plan on Taxable Accounts

When you want to retire early, early retirement accounts aren’t super helpful! After all, you cannot get your money out of them without penalties before 59 ½. Otherwise, taxable accounts are the way to go! We highly recommend concentrating on these accounts instead of pouring money into retirement accounts.

4. Avoid Early Withdrawals Unless Necessary

Withdrawing early from tax-deferred accounts can lead to penalties. This can disrupt the money’s long-term growth potential, as well. Compound interest can only work if the money is left there to grow.

Preferably, you should treat these accounts as untouchable for maximum compounding.

5. Evaluate Contributions Against Current Goals

It’s fine to continue contributing to tax-deferred accounts. However, if you plan to retire early, you should redirect funds to taxable accounts. Keep evaluating your goals and making changes as necessary.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.