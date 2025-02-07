Personal Finance

I Used to Think a 401(k) Was the Ultimate Retirement Account, Until I Learned These 10 Drawbacks

Businessman holding a card with text 401K. PLAN Keyboard, diagram and wooden background
Inna Kot / Shutterstock.com
David Beren
Published:

Whenever anyone thinks about a 401(k), there’s a pretty good chance it’s widely mentioned as one of the best retirement account options. This isn’t surprising, as financial advisors have been touting its benefits for decades. The reality is that all of the talking about 401(k)s has ingrained into our brains that it’s the only real option to fund the ideal retirement lifestyle.

Key Points

  • For as long as many can remember, a 401(k) savings plan is the best retirement option.

  • Today, it’s essential to diversify and not have all your assets caught up in one area.

  • Diversification is going to be the key to weathering market volatility.

  • 4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

The reality is that while a 401(k) may be your go-to for a retirement savings plan, it’s far from perfect. Yes, there are advantages to choosing this retirement option, but this doesn’t mean it’s a problem and risk-free. In fact, this list might have you considering steering your retirement savings directly into another investment vehicle that might be more beneficial in the long run.

10. Don’t Over-Contribute

529 College Savings Plan is shown on a conceptual photo using the text
Jack_the_sparow / Shutterstock.com

As there are annual contribution limits, you should focus on hitting the upper limit, if possible, but not a dollar more. There are penalties for over-contributing and potentially leaving you cash-poor for other financial goals like building up emergency savings or putting money into a 529 account.

Stay Within Limits

money saving for retirement concept , retirement planning
pawelkot / Shutterstock.com

It’s essential to understand contribution limits for a 401(k) account, as well as the limits of what your employer can match. If you have the disposable income to hit these limits, then focus on other short-term or long-term financial goals like saving for a home.

9. Personalization

Concept of 401k Rollovers write on sticky notes isolated on Wooden Table.
bangoland / Shutterstock.com

When you sign up for a 401(k) plan, these plans are designed for the average investor and not someone’s individual financial goals or even their retirement timeline. As a result, you are subject to the whims of whatever plan has likely been chosen for you by an employer.

Use A Financial Advisor

Tempura / Getty Images

If you work with a financial advisor, you can set up a personalized retirement plan specific to your needs, timeline, and risk tolerance. These conversations would also likely create a plan with other investment opportunities.

8. Market Volatility

Stock market analysis, business, finance and investment. Finance analyst analyzing stock market trading graph, economic growth chart, planning and strategy, business investment with financial report.
zignal_88 / Shutterstock.com

Unfortunately, 401(k) accounts are subject to the whims of the market, which means volatility can make you nervous over potential losses. This is especially true as retirement nears and you have less time to make big recoveries. Any significant losses could dramatically impact your overall retirement lifestyle.

Avoid Too Much Risk

Crypto trader investor broker holding finger using cell phone app executing financial stock trade market trading order to buy or sell cryptocurrency shares thinking of investment risks profit concept.
Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Working with a financial advisor to discuss risk profiles and tolerance levels is a definite consideration. This would allow you to better balance your portfolio, including shifting into bonds or money market accounts that better protect your existing money.

7. Don’t Rely On Employers

Documents with title Employee Contribution Plan on a desk.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

Not taking advantage of employer matching is silly, as it’s essentially free money. However, you shouldn’t rely on this alone and should focus on your contribution amounts as much as possible.

Have Plenty Of Flexibility

Form 5500, Annual Return of Employee Benefit Plan.
Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

While taking advantage of employer money is smart, it shouldn’t be your only retirement plan. Focus on adding IRAs, Health Savings Accounts, and even a taxable brokerage account to spread and diversify your wealth for more flexibility and control over your investments.

6. Tax-Deferred Growth

NoDerog / iStock via Getty Images

Anytime you contribute to a 401(k), it’s growing tax-deferred, meaning any withdrawals when retired are viewed as ordinary income. As with RMDs, this raises the red flag about potentially pushing you into a higher tax bracket alongside Social Security benefits, which could reduce net income.

Diversity Retirement Savings

Money jar for savings and investment IRA 401k retirement or college rainy day
Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

One potential solution is to roll over your money to a Roth 401(k) or a Roth IRA, both of which offer tax-free withdrawals during retirement. This will allow you to worry less about taxes during your reduced or no income years.

5. Employer Vesting Schedules

Wooden blocks with &quot;401k&quot; text of concept, pens, notebooks, and books.
ELUTAS / Shutterstock.com

The idea that your employer will match your 401(k) contributions has long been one of the biggest benefits of working for a company. However, the reality is that in many instances, employers impose a vesting schedule on their matching contributions, which you might forfeit if you leave the company early.

Don’t Leave Without Vesting

401(k) plan: A employer-sponsored retirement savings plan where employees can contribute a portion of their salary on a pre-tax basis and the funds grow tax-deferred until withdrawal in retirement.
simon jhuan / Shutterstock.com

This might not be easy, but trying to factor any vesting schedule into your career decisions is essential. If you are within a few months of vesting, you might want to reconsider a potential start date with a new employer that allows you to secure the matched funds before leaving, especially if you have received a full employer match.

4. Required Minimum Distributions

RMD (Required Minimum Distribution) - Abbreviation for wooden cubes on the background of a folder, cactus and banknotes. Business concept
Zhanna Hapanovich / Shutterstock.com

As soon as you hit 73 years of age (75 starting in 2033), it’s time to begin taking the required minimum distributions from your 401(k). As a result, your taxable income will likely go up, potentially pushing you into a higher tax bracket, which can be frustrating, especially if you don’t need the cash immediately.

Rolling Into Roth

Retirement plans IRA, 401k and Roth IRA for choosing.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

One way to mitigate this concern is to roll your 401(k) into a Roth IRA, where you pay the taxes upfront now but don’t have to worry about RMDs later on.

3. Early Withdrawal Penalties

Early withdrawal penalty letter on the desk.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

If you need or want to withdraw any money from a 401(k) before you turn 59.5, you can expect to pay a penalty. This penalty could be as much as 10% of whatever amount you take from your fund. You might do this if you lose your job or have emergency medical needs, but it has disadvantages.

Build An Emergency Fund

Emergency fund in the glass jar with cash.
Vitalii Vodolazskyi / Shutterstock.com

The biggest way to avoid any 401(k) fee concerns is to start by building your emergency fund. If you lose a job, this fund should cover at least 6-12 months of money. Alternatively, you can look to borrow against your 401(k) instead of withdrawing from the principal, but you have to meet all repayment terms to avoid additional costs.

2. Watch Out For Fees

Wooden cubes with word Fees and coins on the wooden cubes. Concept of taxation, raising taxes and fees, increase and tax increases. Selective focus.
anabaraulia / Shutterstock.com

Unfortunately, one of the most significant hidden drawbacks of any 401(K) account is that it comes with all kinds of high fees. These range from fund expense ratios to administrative and management costs, all eating into your annual returns. The worst part is that these fees are not always super transparent. In addition, while you might think that a 1% fee is small for a financial advisor over 30 years, it adds up quickly.

Review All Fees

Wooden cube with Fees words on stacked of coins.
abdrahimmahfar / Shutterstock.com

One of the most significant steps you can take is only to contribute enough to receive your employee match and then put any additional money you would have otherwise invested into a separate account of your choice. The hope is that your plan administrator did their due diligence to reduce fees, but if they didn’t, it’s up to you to take preventive steps to reduce how much you lose annually.

1. Limited Investment Options

Various type of financial and investment products in Bond market. i.e. REITs, ETFs, bonds, stocks. Sustainable portfolio management, long term wealth management with risk diversification concept.
Andrew Angelov / Shutterstock.com

One of the realities of going with a 401(k) account is that you likely have limited investment options. This generally includes choosing from just a handful of mutual funds. Limited diversification opportunities can reduce the chance you have to diversify your portfolio based on your risk tolerance and ultimate financial goals.

Supplementing With An IRA

Conceptual hand writing showing 401k vs. Roth IRA.
Yuriy K / Shutterstock.com

If you have the option, consider supplementing your 401(k) with an IRA, which would provide you with a more significant number of diversification options you are not getting if you have a 401(k) account. This would include stocks, ETFs, bonds, and other asset classes. You could also look to take over and self-direct your 401(k) account if you currently use an employer’s managed account.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored)

Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less.

Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.

Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Read more: Personal Finance, 401(k), 401(k) early withdrawals, 401k contribution, 401k employer match rules, 401k planning

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

3 Situations Where Taking Social Security Early Makes Sense

I owe $11k on my car - should I dump some of my stocks and pay off my debt?

The 4 Easiest Ways to Know If You’re On Track for Retirement or Not
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.