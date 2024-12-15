Once I retire, will my 401k belong to me or if it will still be managed by my previous employer? ELUTAS / Shutterstock.com

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Retirement brings up tons of financial decisions and changes. One of the most significant ones is what happens to your 401(k) after you retire. You’re not alone if you’re wondering whether your 401(k) becomes fully yours or stays tied to your previous employer.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

After you retire, your 401(k) completely belongs to you. However, your employer’s plan may still manage it unless you take steps to move it.

Understanding your options and their pros and cons can help you maximize your retirement savings and align them with your goals.

Also: Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire (Sponsored)

This is a common question. I recently came across a Reddit post that was asking the same thing, and I wasn’t surprised! Let’s take a look at the answers.

The Basics: Who Owns Your 401(k)?

Once you retire, the money in your 401(k) (all of it) is yours, provided that it’s fully vested. Employers often set up vesting schedules for matching contributions. You must meet these requirements to keep your employer’s contributions when you leave the company. Often, this is tied to working at that company for a certain number of years, most commonly three to five.

Vesting typically works as a percentage, too. So, if you leave a year before you’re fully vested, you may get 80% of your employer’s match, for instance. You don’t lose all your money if you leave early, but you can lose a decent chunk of it!

Does Your Employer Still Manage Your 401(k)?

After retirement, your 401(k) account typically remains with your employer’s chosen plan provider. While you control investment decisions, the account is still part of your employer’s 401(k) plan.

Many retirees choose to leave their 401(k) where it is. However, you aren’t obligated to do so. Since you’ll fully own it, you can do basically whatever you want with it.

Your Options for Managing a 401(k) After Retirement

You have several options you can choose for your 401(k) after you leave your employer and retire:

1. Leave It in the Employer’s Plan

Leaving it in the same plan provides lower fees and may be more familiar for you. However, there are also limited investment choices and less flexibility.

2. Roll It Over to an IRA

IRAs have greater investment options and more flexibility in withdrawals. However, you may face higher fees, depending on the IRA provider. Rolling over an IRA can be more expensive!

3. Take a Lump Sum Distribution

If you take a lump-sum distribution, you get immediate access to your funds. However, this can also result in significant taxes and eliminate any further growth. Generally, we don’t recommend this option unless you have a plan to invest the money elsewhere.

What to Consider Before Making a Decision

Before you make a decision, we recommend:

Fees: Compare the fees of your employer’s 401(k) plan to those of an IRA.

Compare the fees of your employer’s 401(k) plan to those of an IRA. Investment options: Look at what you can invest in through your employer’s plan. Sometimes, there is enough variety and performance to meet your needs.

Look at what you can invest in through your employer’s plan. Sometimes, there is enough variety and performance to meet your needs. Tax implications: Be careful with tax consequences, which can trigger on withdrawals and rollovers. This is one reason why pulling money from your 401(k) for things outside of retirement isn’t recommended.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.