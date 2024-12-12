I know Dave Ramsey wouldn't agree but I think I want to cash out my 401k in order to take care of some debt Lane V. Erickson / Shutterstock.com

Key points

It is almost never a good idea to withdraw money early from your 401(k)

Most people can’t afford to contribute to a 401(k), but making lifestyle choices is better than taking a withdrawal penalty.

If you’ve been putting money into your 401(k) for your whole career, the amount of money in your account can start to look really tempting, especially during times of unemployment or economic hardship. Typical advice is to not touch your 401(k) funds until retirement, but is that always the case? Are there times you can or should use that money for something else?

One person had these questions and went to the community on r/DaveRamsey to find some answers. Here is what they said.

The Question

The author of the post says that they are familiar with Dave Ramsey, who has strongly recommended against using retirement funds to pay off debt. They say they could use those funds to pay off their debts and create an emergency fund and don’t see the reason why they shouldn’t especially since the debt keeps them from earning good credit and keeping any money in the bank. They reason that having the money now to build a financial foundation is better than keeping the 401(k) for retirement. They also said they might want to buy a new home. They say they can eat the cost of the tax burden and penalty of an early withdrawal.

The author revealed in later comments that their debt consists of a home loan, two used cars, credit cards, and medical debt. They earn around $150,000 per year.

The Community Response

Most comments, and the most enthusiastic, agreed almost unanimously that this is an extremely bad idea. And while we usually disagree fundamentally with Dave Ramsey’s worldview, we have to agree with the responders in this case.

Some commenters said that there is usually always some way to reduce debt, and for someone with a salary as high as the authors, this should be easy. Especially since the author has two cars. It seems more likely that the author is living a lifestyle that isn’t sustainable, or beyond their means and doesn’t want to make sacrifices.

There was not a single comment that supported the idea of withdrawing funds early from the 401(k). Not only does that incur penalties and taxes now, it also destroys any future value that money will have. There is no good argument to make for withdrawing that money short of immediate starvation and homelessness, according to the comments.

Withdrawing money from a retirement account without making adjustments to your lifestyle only makes the problem of your finances worse and creates an even bigger problem later.

Keep in mind, of course, that every situation is different, and advice from strangers, especially those online, including this article, should not be taken as legal financial advice for your situation or your finances. You should always talk to an expert before making any financial decision. Especially when that decision involves withdrawing money early from your retirement fund.

