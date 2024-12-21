The Most Popular Strategies for Getting a Raise in the New Year Jo Panuwat D / Shutterstock.com

As we move into a new year, one of the biggest hopes everyone has is that the next year will bring a big pay boost. Whether through a new job or a raise at an existing job, there is always the hope that a boost in pay will follow. As with other things, sometimes you must be strategic and consider the best way to approach your management in the coming year.

Key Points Asking for a salary increase can be unnerving.

These strategies will help make your ask that much easier.

If you get denied, have a plan B including time off or a one-time bonus.

12. Your Request Should Be In Writing

It’s surprisingly common to ask for a raise in person without it being in writing. This is a strategic mistake, as having a paper trail can be an effective strategy for ensuring you lay out your achievements.

11. Show Value to Your Boss

With the understanding that your boss doesn’t care about your mortgage payments, please help them by understanding what is in it for them. If you are a strong performer, they look good. Remind them of this.

10. Be Open to Other Benefits

As difficult as it might be, a pay raise might not be in the immediate picture. Instead, consider alternate short-term benefits like additional paid time off, or a one-time bonus.

9. Wait Until a Performance Review

One smart strategy is to wait until a mid-year or end-of-year review of your performance as an employee. Asking for a raise during these discussions won’t come as a big surprise to your manager.

8. Consider Your Timing

As much as you might want to ask for an increase in pay right after a big project, be mindful of the world around you. If overall company performance isn’t positive, wait until company performance turns around.

7. Outline the Return On Investment

One smart strategy might land in your lap if you are assigned to lead or participate in a big project with a clear ROI for the business. If this does happen, outline a scenario where the success of this project is directly tied to a pay increase.

6. Know Your Backup

You may be incredibly prepared for a raise negotiation, but remember that it can’t always work. In these cases, have a backup plan and ask your manager, with confidence, what it would take to earn you a raise.

5. Use Confident Language

The last thing you want to do in a negotiation is not use language that projects confidence. Instead of saying things like “I feel like,” or “might,” use language that shows your belief that your contributions to the business demand a raise.

4. Craft a Presentation

One of the most effective strategies to ask for a raise in the new year is to craft a presentation and visually show how your contribution has positively affected the bottom line.

3. Practice Negotiating

Unfortunately, no matter how much you prepare for a conversation, practicing with a friend or family member is a smart strategy to help you walk through your most important talking points.

2. Discuss Your Achievements

Highlighting your specific accomplishments and how they have positively impacted a company’s bottom line can be a very effective strategy. This shows your immediate financial value to the company.

1. Research Your Position

One of the best and most savvy ways to ask for a raise is to understand precisely how much your job pays in the open market. This information will give you a data-rich way to match your experience level with what others earn in your space.

