The Most Popular Strategies for Getting a Raise in the New Year

2024 end year to Happy New Year 2025 with coins money stack growing with magnifier glass. Money saving, Inflation, tax, cash flow, Job search, hiring and research development concepts
Jo Panuwat D / Shutterstock.com
David Beren
Published:

As we move into a new year, one of the biggest hopes everyone has is that the next year will bring a big pay boost. Whether through a new job or a raise at an existing job, there is always the hope that a boost in pay will follow. As with other things, sometimes you must be strategic and consider the best way to approach your management in the coming year. 

Key Points

  • Asking for a salary increase can be unnerving.

  • These strategies will help make your ask that much easier.

  • If you get denied, have a plan B including time off or a one-time bonus.

12. Your Request Should Be In Writing

Hispanolistic / E+ via Getty Images
Any salary increase request should be made in writing.

It’s surprisingly common to ask for a raise in person without it being in writing. This is a strategic mistake, as having a paper trail can be an effective strategy for ensuring you lay out your achievements. 

11. Show Value to Your Boss

Wooden blocks with words &#039;Show Your Work&#039;.
Uuganbayar / Shutterstock.com
Showing your work is a solid way to show your value.

With the understanding that your boss doesn’t care about your mortgage payments, please help them by understanding what is in it for them. If you are a strong performer, they look good. Remind them of this. 

10. Be Open to Other Benefits

Young web designer working on code and drinking coffee in his home office
baranq / Shutterstock.com
If you don’t get a raise, ask for another benefit.

As difficult as it might be, a pay raise might not be in the immediate picture. Instead, consider alternate short-term benefits like additional paid time off, or a one-time bonus. 

9. Wait Until a Performance Review

Business performance evaluate checklist review, businessman using pen computer online checklist survey, fill check digital report form checklist, assessment, questionnaire, evaluation, online survey
MT.PHOTOSTOCK / Shutterstock.com
A performance review is the perfect time to ask for a raise.

One smart strategy is to wait until a mid-year or end-of-year review of your performance as an employee. Asking for a raise during these discussions won’t come as a big surprise to your manager. 

8. Consider Your Timing

Man hand holding a conceptual clock with the words yesterday, now and tomorrow. Concept of time management or living in the present moment. Composite image between a photography and a 3D background.
Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock.com
In many instances, you need to choose the right timing.

As much as you might want to ask for an increase in pay right after a big project, be mindful of the world around you. If overall company performance isn’t positive, wait until company performance turns around. 

7. Outline the Return On Investment

ROI (Return of Investment) symbol. Copy space. Concept word ROI on wooden blocks with diagram chart on the background. Business and financial concept.
Giovswastika / Shutterstock.com
Outlining the ROI for giving you a raise can be an effective tactic.

One smart strategy might land in your lap if you are assigned to lead or participate in a big project with a clear ROI for the business. If this does happen, outline a scenario where the success of this project is directly tied to a pay increase. 

6. Know Your Backup

Use plan B. Avoid the end and continue on an alternate path. Fallback option. Use a second chance. Learns from the mistakes of others. Anticipate next steps. Revise strategy. Try a different approach.
Andrii Yalanskyi / Shutterstock.com
If Plan A doesn’t work, try Plan B.

You may be incredibly prepared for a raise negotiation, but remember that it can’t always work. In these cases, have a backup plan and ask your manager, with confidence, what it would take to earn you a raise. 

5. Use Confident Language 

Latin or eastern middle age female ceo leader businesswoman standing in office. Portrait of beautiful successful hispanic young business woman with crossed arms looking confident aside. Copy space
Stock 4you / Shutterstock.com
Confidence is key any time you ask for a salary increase.

The last thing you want to do in a negotiation is not use language that projects confidence. Instead of saying things like “I feel like,” or “might,” use language that shows your belief that your contributions to the business demand a raise. 

4. Craft a Presentation 

Company Creative Manager Holds Sales Meeting Presentation for Employees and Executives. Hispanic Male Uses TV Screen with Growth Analysis, Charts, Ad Revenue. Work in Business Office.
Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com
Creating a strategy highlighting your achievements is a great step.

One of the most effective strategies to ask for a raise in the new year is to craft a presentation and visually show how your contribution has positively affected the bottom line. 

3. Practice Negotiating 

scyther5 / Getty Images
Knowing how to negotiate can help you get a bigger salary.

Unfortunately, no matter how much you prepare for a conversation, practicing with a friend or family member is a smart strategy to help you walk through your most important talking points.  

2. Discuss Your Achievements

People, high five and diversity in workplace for business meeting, collaboration or partnership. Office team, support and success together for agreement, achievement and connection in New York
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
List all of your most recent achievements when talking about salary.

Highlighting your specific accomplishments and how they have positively impacted a company’s bottom line can be a very effective strategy. This shows your immediate financial value to the company. 

1. Research Your Position

Transfer of money from hand to hand.
NanoStockk / iStock via Getty Images
Knowing how much your job is worth is a great strategy.

One of the best and most savvy ways to ask for a raise is to understand precisely how much your job pays in the open market. This information will give you a data-rich way to match your experience level with what others earn in your space. 

