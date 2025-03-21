Side Hustles You Can Start Right Now and Bank Extra Cash Before Summer Srdjan Randjelovic / Shutterstock.com

The rise of the side hustle has undoubtedly created more opportunities for extra income. Today, Bankrate indicates that around 44% of millennials have some sort of side hustle, while 60% of Gen-Z respondents also indicated some type of extra work.

Key Points If you want to earn some extra money before summer, a side hustle is exactly what you need.

You can get up and running with the best side hustles right away.

Pay will vary considerably, but all of them will help you earn extra cash.

Given this rise in the gig economy, numerous options can help you make everything from a little bit of extra cash to a full second income. However, what if you wanted to start something right now, at this very moment, to have additional cash available this summer?

14. Transcription

Small companies almost always need a transcriber who can take a piece of audio or video and transcribe it down so it can be passed around as a Word document or PDF. Even podcasts like to have every episode in written format, so there is a strong demand for individuals who can complete the work quickly.

13. Translation

Are you someone who speaks multiple languages and is willing to help with translation services? There are a lot of jobs in this space available on Upwork, Fiverr, and Freelancer.com, where translation services are required almost daily. You might need a certification, but you can build your profile on these sites today.

12. Power Washing

Be aware that buying a pressure washer requires an upfront investment. Still, if you live in a community like mine where the HOA demands pressure washing every year, there is a big need for individuals who want to help power wash driveways, decks, fences, and even roofs.

11. Photography

Suppose you have some good photography equipment and the skills to accompany it. In that case, you can start a small side business capturing engagement photoshoots, weddings, Bar Mitzvahs, or anything else in your neighborhood and community that might be in demand. All it takes is a client or two to start making word-of-mouth referrals.

10. Virtual Assistant

This growing field is becoming increasingly in demand as executives and business owners no longer want to manage their schedules, emails, and even submit travel receipts. Working from home will allow you to set your hours mainly, but if you’re lucky, you can take on multiple clients so long as you are well organized.

9. House Cleaning

If you are willing to buy all the supplies and perform a lot of physical labor, you can likely start cleaning homes in your area quickly. While it helps to have insurance and a registered business, you might be able to start with some friends and neighbors to get some referrals going while you figure out your pricing.

8. Freelance Consulting

While you won’t be able to start freelance consulting the same day, plenty of contract opportunities are available. This might include social media consulting, freelance resume writing, or even coaching for people who want to do mock interviews and are willing to pay for someone to help. This field is great for former recruiters to enter to earn some side income.

7. Instacart

Same-day grocery delivery is a fantastic side gig for those who want to leave home and work their hours. Not only can you do Instacart, but Shipt is another local option where you do all of the grocery shopping and stay in touch with the customer in case items are out of stock before you make a delivery.

6. Rideshare Driving

Uber and Lyft are just an app download and background check away before you can get started driving. Things will be much easier if you live in or near a larger urban area, or you might be able to dominate the suburbs if you are just one of a few drivers who can do shuttle runs back and forth to airports during spring break and summer vacation.

5. Tutoring

Are you an expert in any particular field, like music or math? Parents everywhere always seek extra help for their children in extracurricular activities or classes they are not doing as well as hoped. Making between $50 and $100 an hour tutoring is not uncommon, which means easy money for the summer.

4. Mobile Car Washing

In the same way other jobs on this list can be done quickly, all you need is some supplies from your local Walmart or Target, and voila, you have a mobile car washing business. You can either do cash or set up payment options like Venmo or Square, but if you have a local Facebook page within your city or community, advertise yourself with some pictures of previously completed work.

3. Babysitting

There is rarely a shortage of young and old parents looking for some help with children a night or two a week. Babysitting won’t ever be easy as every child is different, but if you have additional certifications like CPR and or first aid expertise, finding work in this field can be done by the end of the day.

2. Dog Walking or Pet Sitting

To get started in a field like dog walking or pet sitting, which are primarily cash businesses, you can do everything from posting on apps like Rover to finding far quicker solutions. If you live in a community or HOA with a Facebook page, advertise your qualifications, love for pets, and low rates so you can start bringing in the cash for summer right now.

1. Freelance Writing

If you’re good with words and can turn full sentences into paragraphs, and have it all make sense to the reader, freelance writing is something you can start with today. Payments can vary wildly based on the source, submission length, and content volume, but you can get started with no shortage of work in this field if you use sites like Upwork or Fiverr.

