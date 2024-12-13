Jobs

The Most Profitable Jobs You Can Do at Home

Remote work, laptop and man on sofa with drink, blog and company review at home. Male person, small business and technology in living room for contact, ecommerce and interior design on internet
David Beren
Published:

In today’s gig-driven economy, it won’t be surprising to learn that people hope to find new income without leaving home. In many cases, these jobs are far different from those of a physician or lawyer, which require extensive training and many (many!) years of college. Instead, people are seeking ways to generate a second income from home or move from their existing jobs into something potentially more fulfilling. 

  • The rise of remote work has helped millions with a work-life balance. 
  • The good news is you can do many profitable jobs at home. 
  • Many of these jobs require little to no experience.
15. Web Developer

Young web designer working on code and drinking coffee in his home office
Web development can be a very lucrative opportunity.

Earning around $77,000 per year, web developers can choose from various certificates online in languages like Python, C++, and HTML, which would help provide some credibility on a resume. Web developers typically work on either the appearance of a website or the backend, and many individuals in this space are self taught. 

14. Handmade Crafting

Asian Woman taking smartphone photo Punch needle. phone posting on social networks in studio workshop. designer workplace Handmade craft project DIY embroidery.
If you find luck on Etsy, it can lead to a solid income.

If you have a unique item people want, setting up your own Etsy or Shopify business can be a lucrative way to bring in extra money. While earnings can vary considerably, the most important skill is having the ability to create handmade products like jewelry, books, or even 3D printed items that would be in high demand. 

13. Affiliate Marketing

Concept of Affiliate Marketing write on book with keywords isolated on Wooden Table.
Affiliate marketing isn’t easy, but it has positive outcomes.

There is no question that affiliate marketing is a tough job that is arguably full of people who want to sell you courses. However, you can create your own business in this area and earn an average salary of around $82,000 annually. Affiliate marketing requires no experience other than understanding how to link to a product on Amazon or market it on social media. 

12. Transcriptionist

Woman, typing or headphones at laptop for remote work, editing or productivity on home sofa. Freelance transcriptionist, writer or tech in living room for audio translation, subtitle or communication
Transcriptionists can make a good living if they have strong editing skills.

One of the lower-paid work-from-home jobs you can do, a transcriptionist can earn around $20 per hour to more than $55,000 annually. This job requires outstanding typing and proofreading skills, and a transcriptionist certificate can help you get a leg up on the competition and help you earn slightly more. 

11. Mock Juror

Old fashioned jury box with twelve matching armchairs
Mock jury participation can be a good side hustle.

Earning roughly $60 per instance, being on a mock jury is a great way to help attorneys learn how people will react to arguments or evidence they hope to present in a trial. Using websites like eJury, Jury Test, or Online Verdict, you can register on the website with your profile and wait to be contacted by a legal team seeking your background. 

10. Graphic Designer

Graphic design work requires hours of experience and learning.

While many graphic designers have a bachelor’s degree, being self-taught is the best path forward. The best way to get started is to invest in a Graphic Design Certification from Adobe, the creator of Photoshop. Additionally, you can use classes from tools like Skillshare or YouTube videos to increase your skill set and earn a starting annual salary of around $65,000. 

9. Proofreader

Proofreading is an easy work-from-home skill.

To become a qualified proofreader, you’ll need a firm handle on spelling and grammar, though experience in a specific subject area would help you stand out from the crowd. In many cases, not having prior professional experience won’t hurt as you look to correct spelling and sentence structure and ensure any text is error-free for an average salary of around $50,000. 

8. Travel Agent

Office computer, travel agent woman and thinking of world, global or international tour, vacation or holiday idea. Digital map, tourism agency and female person dream of plan, solution or ideas
Being a travel agent requires a love for travel.

Working as a travel agent requires excellent interpersonal skills. You help clients book hotels, airfare, cruises, and rental cars and plan an entire itinerary, all for around $46,000 annually. However, your earnings can increase significantly if you own your travel agency. Companies looking for individuals to fill the travel agent role don’t need specific background or training. 

7. Social Media Manager

A social media manager analyzing engagement metrics on a dashboard close up, data analysis theme, realistic, blend mode, office desk backdrop
Social media management work should require certification.

Providing you the opportunity to oversee a company’s social media platforms, the role of a work-from-home social media manager is growing. Facebook, Hootsuite, LinkedIn, and many other platforms offer certificates and training to help you stand out for this job, earning you up to $81,000 annually on average. When you’re ready, create your agency as an LLC and bring in clients. 

6. Customer Service Representative 

Home office, laptop and man with headset by notebook for telemarketing, remote work and help. Happy, person and agent with mic by desk for customer support, insurance sales and writing client info
Customer service work requires a quiet home.

If you enjoy working remotely and the noise levels in your home can be controlled, a customer service representative job might be for you. Capable of earning between $35,000 and $55,000 annually, this is another role that doesn’t require much more experience, having a reliable internet connection, a phone, and the ability to work free from distractions. 

5. Data Entry Clerk

businessman analyzing annual business report with using laptop at office desk
Data entry work is easy to find but not the most lucrative.

You can have little to no experience in a data entry role from home and still succeed. Responsibilities include entering information into a spreadsheet, so some background in Excel would be a positive. With a potential salary of around $42,000, this job pays close attention to details and is a fast and proficient typer. 

4. Music Instructor

Being a music teacher is fantastic if you have a passion for music.

Making an average salary of $55,000 annually, if you’re someone with a background in an instrument, you don’t need any major certificates or training other than musical knowledge. Best of all, this is a job you can do virtually via video conference and even record videos for YouTube right from your own home. You can start your own business as a music instructor, upping your earning potential. 

3. Tutor

Woman in headphones studying from home using video call app, sit at table with laptop, makes notes improve English knowledge with on-line tutor. Remote class, new skills, virtual meeting event
Online or in-person tutoring is great work-from-from income.

You can find lucrative tutoring work if you strongly understand a specific subject. If you’re great with kids, you could pick up math tutoring, requiring you to build lesson plans, assist with homework, and prepare for exams. This high-demand role requires good personal skills and patience, leading to a wide-ranging salary between $20,000 and $80,000 annually. 

2. Freelance Writer

Freelance writing has exploded in popularity.

Whether writing for a blog or creating content for a business, freelance writing has grown significantly as a work-from-home gig choice. With an average salary between $50,000 – $60,000, this job’s biggest requirement is breaking down a complex topic for a general audience. Additionally, you’d want to potentially have a license in SEO, which can help make your writing more valuable. 

1. Virtual Assistant 

Black woman, reading and online in call center for telemarketing in outbound, tech support and customer service. Girl, virtual assistant and crm or faq with contact us for advice, headset and agent.
A virtual assistant role is very lucrative if you can find the work.

A virtual assistant role might be right if you’re organized and can handle responsibilities like managing email, multiple calendars, and entering various data types. With an average salary of around $55,000 annually in 2024, most people want these individuals to have a high school diploma, familiarity with technology, the ability to work without supervision, and a dedicated office space.

 

