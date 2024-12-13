The Most Profitable Jobs You Can Do at Home PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

In today’s gig-driven economy, it won’t be surprising to learn that people hope to find new income without leaving home. In many cases, these jobs are far different from those of a physician or lawyer, which require extensive training and many (many!) years of college. Instead, people are seeking ways to generate a second income from home or move from their existing jobs into something potentially more fulfilling.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

The rise of remote work has helped millions with a work-life balance.

The good news is you can do many profitable jobs at home.

Many of these jobs require little to no experience.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever

15. Web Developer

baranq / Shutterstock.com

Earning around $77,000 per year, web developers can choose from various certificates online in languages like Python, C++, and HTML, which would help provide some credibility on a resume. Web developers typically work on either the appearance of a website or the backend, and many individuals in this space are self taught.

14. Handmade Crafting

Lee Charlie / Shutterstock.com

If you have a unique item people want, setting up your own Etsy or Shopify business can be a lucrative way to bring in extra money. While earnings can vary considerably, the most important skill is having the ability to create handmade products like jewelry, books, or even 3D printed items that would be in high demand.

13. Affiliate Marketing

bangoland / Shutterstock.com

There is no question that affiliate marketing is a tough job that is arguably full of people who want to sell you courses. However, you can create your own business in this area and earn an average salary of around $82,000 annually. Affiliate marketing requires no experience other than understanding how to link to a product on Amazon or market it on social media.

12. Transcriptionist

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

One of the lower-paid work-from-home jobs you can do, a transcriptionist can earn around $20 per hour to more than $55,000 annually. This job requires outstanding typing and proofreading skills, and a transcriptionist certificate can help you get a leg up on the competition and help you earn slightly more.

11. Mock Juror

HY-DP / Shutterstock.com

Earning roughly $60 per instance, being on a mock jury is a great way to help attorneys learn how people will react to arguments or evidence they hope to present in a trial. Using websites like eJury, Jury Test, or Online Verdict, you can register on the website with your profile and wait to be contacted by a legal team seeking your background.

10. Graphic Designer

scyther5 / Getty Images

While many graphic designers have a bachelor’s degree, being self-taught is the best path forward. The best way to get started is to invest in a Graphic Design Certification from Adobe, the creator of Photoshop. Additionally, you can use classes from tools like Skillshare or YouTube videos to increase your skill set and earn a starting annual salary of around $65,000.

9. Proofreader

Maica / Getty Images

To become a qualified proofreader, you’ll need a firm handle on spelling and grammar, though experience in a specific subject area would help you stand out from the crowd. In many cases, not having prior professional experience won’t hurt as you look to correct spelling and sentence structure and ensure any text is error-free for an average salary of around $50,000.

8. Travel Agent

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Working as a travel agent requires excellent interpersonal skills. You help clients book hotels, airfare, cruises, and rental cars and plan an entire itinerary, all for around $46,000 annually. However, your earnings can increase significantly if you own your travel agency. Companies looking for individuals to fill the travel agent role don’t need specific background or training.

7. Social Media Manager

Thaspol Sangsee / Shutterstock.com

Providing you the opportunity to oversee a company’s social media platforms, the role of a work-from-home social media manager is growing. Facebook, Hootsuite, LinkedIn, and many other platforms offer certificates and training to help you stand out for this job, earning you up to $81,000 annually on average. When you’re ready, create your agency as an LLC and bring in clients.

6. Customer Service Representative

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

If you enjoy working remotely and the noise levels in your home can be controlled, a customer service representative job might be for you. Capable of earning between $35,000 and $55,000 annually, this is another role that doesn’t require much more experience, having a reliable internet connection, a phone, and the ability to work free from distractions.

5. Data Entry Clerk

ronstik / Shutterstock.com

You can have little to no experience in a data entry role from home and still succeed. Responsibilities include entering information into a spreadsheet, so some background in Excel would be a positive. With a potential salary of around $42,000, this job pays close attention to details and is a fast and proficient typer.

4. Music Instructor

Rido / Shutterstock.com

Making an average salary of $55,000 annually, if you’re someone with a background in an instrument, you don’t need any major certificates or training other than musical knowledge. Best of all, this is a job you can do virtually via video conference and even record videos for YouTube right from your own home. You can start your own business as a music instructor, upping your earning potential.

3. Tutor

fizkes / Shutterstock.com

You can find lucrative tutoring work if you strongly understand a specific subject. If you’re great with kids, you could pick up math tutoring, requiring you to build lesson plans, assist with homework, and prepare for exams. This high-demand role requires good personal skills and patience, leading to a wide-ranging salary between $20,000 and $80,000 annually.

2. Freelance Writer

Brothers91 / E+ via Getty Images

Whether writing for a blog or creating content for a business, freelance writing has grown significantly as a work-from-home gig choice. With an average salary between $50,000 – $60,000, this job’s biggest requirement is breaking down a complex topic for a general audience. Additionally, you’d want to potentially have a license in SEO, which can help make your writing more valuable.

1. Virtual Assistant

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

A virtual assistant role might be right if you’re organized and can handle responsibilities like managing email, multiple calendars, and entering various data types. With an average salary of around $55,000 annually in 2024, most people want these individuals to have a high school diploma, familiarity with technology, the ability to work without supervision, and a dedicated office space.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.