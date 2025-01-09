We're married with $18 million net worth — how can we get more out of life? Canva: nicexray from Getty Images and igoriss from Getty Images

A couple has amassed $18 million after selling a business and are in their late 30s. They have been seeing a lot of the world and traveled 40 days over the past year. The couple has been to places like NYC, New Zealand, and other parts of the world.

While it sounds like this couple is living their dream life (they are), they also want more. That’s why the Redditor posted in the Fat FIRE subreddit. So many people pursue financial independence without wondering what’s supposed to be next. I’ll share some thoughts, but it is always good to speak with a financial advisor on money matters.

Key Points Fat FIRE is a movement designed to become financially independent sooner, but what happens when money is no longer an issue?

Discover some of the ways you can remain happy and make life more fulfilling even after achieving your financial goals.

Retiring early is possible, and may be easier than you think. Click here now to see if you’re ahead, or behind. (Sponsor)

What Makes You Happy?

FamVeld / Shutterstock.com

It’s no secret that this couple enjoys traveling. They wouldn’t be traveling for at least 40 days per year if they didn’t. However, on the days they aren’t traveling, they might be feeling bored or unsatisfied. While I don’t know this for sure, the fact that they posted about their concerns on Reddit may hold some truth to this theory.

The couple may want to start by considering what they enjoy doing. What are some hobbies they enjoy now, and what were some of the hobbies that they enjoyed earlier in their lives? Those two insights can lead to them getting more out of life.

People Are Social Creatures

Media_Photos / Shutterstock.com

Another way to get more out of life is to regularly meet new friends and keep up with old friends. You can use sites like Meetup to find people who regularly meet up each week around a hobby that you enjoy. A local running club, chess club, or similar group can introduce you to plenty of new people.

It’s good that the couple already has a toddler, as their child will help to keep them busy. As the child grows and becomes a part of more social activities, the couple will get to meet other couples as their kid plays with other children.

Always Seek to Improve in Something

The pursuit of big goals can make anyone more optimistic about their future. Working toward significant milestones can also lead to a sense of fulfillment. The couple likely feels good about their net worth. It’s an incredible achievement a big financial goal like amassing $18 million, but you can also set big goals for other areas of your life.

While each person’s goals are different, everyone should set some type of fitness goal. Exercising more often boosts your body’s dopamine levels, and you can see tangible progress over time.

If you stay where you are and don’t measure your progress in other areas of your life, it’s easy to feel unsatisfied. You can also pick up one sport or several.

Give to Others

I’m not saying that you should give someone $1 million or even $100. Giving people a lot of money can attract the wrong type of attention, especially if you are public about it. However, you can donate to a special cause or provide a personalized gift for a family member or close friend.

Volunteering at a nonprofit in your community can also give you a deeper sense of fulfillment. In addition to feeling good about serving others, volunteering also allows you to meet more people. The couple can also set a good example for their toddler and any additional children (if they plan on having more than one kid) by volunteering.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.