I retired early at age 33 - should I get a government job to bank another million and live the rest of my life on easy mode?

Everyone’s individual situation is different, and some have certainly been luckier than others in terms of choosing their career path wisely. One Reddit user recently shared their reflections on their current situation, noting significant retirement savings and the ability to retire early (at age 33!). That’s impressive.

However, this user did note that they’d like to save at least $500,000-$1 million to be much more stable and secure in retirement. Having another 30+ potential working years ahead, this individual is thinking about potentially shifting roles from something in the burnout-heavy tech sector to a more relaxed government job and taking a pension to fill his retirement gap. It would also give the poster something to do for the next three decades. That’s important.

So, this person posted his question to the Reddit community to see what their thoughts would be on his potential move. I have to say, the comments were interesting, to say the least.

Let’s dive in!

Government Pensions: Misconceptions vs. Reality

For many who may be in the private sector or who haven’t been exposed to how public pensions work, they may seem like a financial dream from the outside looking in. However, as is the case with most things, there’s nuance to this view. Things are often more complex in reality than they are in concept.

A number of Reddit users posted in the comments that today’s government pension programs rarely lead to long-term wealth or the ability to retire early. That is, without supplementary savings or investments. Shrinking benefits, minimal contributions (often single-digit contributions as a percentage of one’s salary) and limited cost of living adjustments can change the math on one’s retirement goals real quick.

Additionally, it’s worth pointing out that many government jobs can come with trade-offs like lower wages, less autonomy, and tightening insurance packages. For many, this reality shatters the illusion of an “easy mode” lifestyle.

Yet, even with these challenges, government pensions remain appealing to those prioritizing stability and predictability in retirement planning. The real question is whether these benefits align with your long-term goals and financial needs.

There Are Exceptions, Though

Not all government jobs are created equal. As one Reddit user pointed out in the comments, some high-income government jobs do exist in sectors such as aviation.

The user commenting is an air traffic controller, which offers some of the highest government pay and pension benefits. This particular role actually pays quite well (this person suggested folks can easily make $160,000 per year or more after a few years of service), much different than the salary expectations one might have with other public service roles such as law enforcement or firefighting. And with accelerated retirement plans and the ability to earn more via overtime and other rotation benefits, this is a role that could be what the OP is looking for.

That said, if the original poster was looking for a job that was more relaxed and less-involved in the day to day, this may not necessarily be it. The commenter noted that this job demands intense dedication, long hours, and sometimes stressful working conditions. But, for those willing to put in the effort, roles like these showcase that government work can still lead to financial security and even early retirement.

That said, for most government employees, such opportunities remain outliers rather than the norm.

So, Does This Decision Make Sense?

As is the case with answering many open-ended questions like this, the answer is: it depends.

For this particular individual, perhaps escaping the rat-race of FAANG and choosing to work in the public sector could provide a mini-getaway the Reddit user is after. However, as a number of individuals in the comments section pointed out, it’s not likely to be the case that one will be able to achieve both job satisfaction and retirement security simultaneously.

Now, we don’t know the specifics of how much this individual has saved in his retirement accounts from his previous positions in the tech sector. But if it’s really true that another $500,000-$1 million is enough to life off of, and this person is okay with doing mundane work for a decade or longer, then it’s possible some sort of public sector work may fit this person’s profile.

At the end of the day, such decisions are up to the individual, and this particular user appears to be looking for validation for a decision he may have already made. There’s no “easy mode” in life – every job requires work – so buckling down and doing the work when one is young is key. So long as this individual does that, no matter which path he chooses, he does appear to be set up for a nice retirement.

