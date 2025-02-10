Personal Finance

I'm 40 and getting ready to divorce with millions in assets and I think our wealth advisors are favoring my husband over me

Most divorces get messy due to finances, emotions, and other factors. It’s an unfortunate reality, and one woman in her 40s turned to the Fat FIRE Reddit community for advice.

She explains in a post that their main wealth advisors have been favoring the husband. The advisors have been scheduling more meetings with him, and she’s only been able to get meetings recently by requesting them. One of the wealth advisors has never called or emailed her throughout the seven years they have done business together.

It’s a big deal under any context, but the Redditor explains that they have around $200 million in total assets. She also explained that her husband had accounts she wasn’t aware of and that he could view financial information that she had no access to.

Key Points

  • A Redditor is going through an expensive divorce, but the wealth advisors seem to favor her husband.

  • Tipping them off on potential legal action and requesting a female waltz advisor be added to the team can even the playing field.

Speak with a Divorce Lawyer

It sounds like the Redditor is in a bad situation, but a divorce lawyer can look carefully at the situation and map out a plan of attack. The two wealth advisors have left her out of important meetings and seem to take a more active interest in her husband.

Divorce lawyers know the legal code and can let you assess your options. The Redditor has accumulated fortunes, and using some of their cash to pay for a divorce lawyer sounds like a good investment.

Put the Other Party on Notice

Let the other party know that you are dissatisfied and plan to go after them legally. No one wants to deal with a lawsuit, and this tip-off can prompt the wealth advisors to treat the wife more fairly. 

It’s possible that the wealth advisors are unintentionally engaging in this behavior, as one of the commenters mentions. In this scenario, the problem should be quickly resolved if you mention the possibility of a lawsuit. 

However, if the party does not change its behavior, legal action may be necessary.

Review the Advisory Agreements

A divorce lawyer can review advisory agreements to see if there is a breach. You can do this yourself as well, but a divorce lawyer has read through many of these types of agreements. For a case with this much financial impact, it makes sense to bring on a talented lawyer who can help you get what you want.

Ask the Bank to Assign a Female Wealth Advisor

One of the commenters suggested contacting the bank and requesting that a female wealth advisor be included. You can make this request while tipping them off on potential legal action. 

Some commenters have mentioned misogyny as a reason for this chain of events. While we don’t know what the husband said about the wife during those meetings to prompt this arrangement, the wife has an easy path to claiming misogyny and requesting a female wealth advisor be on the team. 

Most big financial institutions will be spooked just at the mention of misogyny and may quickly cave to her demands. It’s additional leverage the wife can use to have a more fair process instead of being blindsided. Various meetings and correspondences are taking place without her knowledge, and she isn’t getting much back. Taking a firm stand can change how things currently operate.

