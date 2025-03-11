I'm 54 and have been married for 2 decades and my wife is getting a 6-figure inheritance and she told me not to expect anything chameleonseye / iStock via Getty Images

The Am I Wrong subreddit allows people to share their situation and let the comments decide if they are in the right or wrong. A recent post has stirred up plenty of support for the original poster. He is a 54-year-old man who has been married for 22 years. He supported her and their 18-year-old daughter on one income. The husband mentions that the wife didn’t work due to self-confidence issues instead of out of a desire to be a stay-at-home mom.

The Redditor almost couldn’t keep up with mortgage payments, and the wife still refused to work. Only an inheritance that came from his father’s passing helped to subsidize the mortgage.

Now, the wife received a 6-figure inheritance from her father passing away and told the husband not to expect a penny. The Redditor is wondering if this is a dealbreaker. While you may want to speak to a professional on this matter, I will share the sentiment of some of the comments that the post received.

Key Points A husband posts on Reddit about his toxic wife and wonders if he should divorce her.

The Reddit community is overwhelmingly supportive of the husband and encourage him to leave her.

Ditch the Wife

The most popular comment on the post is pretty blatant. The commenter says, “Now that your daughter is grown, it’s time to kick your useless, toxic wife to the curb while you can still find some happiness in your life.”

The husband responded in agreement and mentioned that he told his daughter many times not to rely on someone else for money. The daughter proceeded to get a job upon turning 16, indicating that the Redditor’s parenting paid off. Since the daughter is 18 and already supports herself, the Redditor may not be on the hook for child support, but this varies in each state and country. Replies to the popular comment encouraged the husband to get a good lawyer.

The Inheritance May Help the Husband Avoid Spousal Support

Even if the husband doesn’t see a penny of the inheritance, he can use that to his advantage. The court will review both oftheir finances and see that the wife is sitting on a lot of money. In that case, the husband may not have to pay as much spousal support or avoid this extra expense entirely.

It’s important to consult with a divorce lawyer before pursuing this route. Regulations vary greatly in each country, and the details can get quite granular. It’s better to approach a divorce with a plan than limiting your research to reading a few online comments and articles.

Do What Makes You Happy

The Redditor has endured this woman for 22 years and made it out with an 18-year-old daughter who seems to have a good head on her shoulders. At this point, the Redditor can focus on his happiness and distance himself from her toxicity. The Redditor also mentioned that he doesn’t want his daughter to be influenced by his wife’s family.

He has been supportive of his family but doesn’t seem to have received much thanks from his wife in return. He has completed the parenting stage and now gets to have an adult relationship with his daughter. He can still serve as a mentor and offer guidance to his daughter, but the dynamics of raising an 18-year-old daughter are different from raising a 5-year-old daughter. It’s easier at this stage for the husband to walk away from the wife and then let the daughter choose who she wants to spend time with.

The Redditor also mentioned some nasty things the wife said about him as he worked hard to provide for the family. Her loyalty to him seems dead, and the Redditor may want to act accordingly.

