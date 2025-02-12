I'm a 33-year-old woman who went from $6,611 in earnings to $113,000. Anything is possible! Nicolas Menijes

A 33-year-old woman posted in the Salary Reddit group detailing her progression from $6,611 per year to $113k per year. While that’s an inspirational story already, she has a base salary of $133k this year, meaning another big increase has arrived.

As you grow your income, you will give yourself more options. While some people give into lifestyle creep and boost their spending, people like this woman can also use a higher income as an opportunity to grow their investments.

This guide will reveal how much you can make if you invest your money, plus some ways you can get closer to earning $133k per year.

Key Points A Redditor details how she made a 6-figure income after 14 years.

She started working part-time in college which gave her more work experience than most of her peers.

How Her Income Compares with the Median U.S. Salary

Her income is higher than the median household income, which currently stands at $80,610. She also grew her income at a faster rate. While median household income jumped by 4% year-over-year, she boosted her income by 15.4% in 2024. Her income also went up by 17.4% this year.

How Much Can She Grow Her Portfolio

Your portfolio growth depends on how much you can contribute each year and the type of return you get. Assuming the Redditor can invest with 10% of her paycheck, she can put $13.3k into her portfolio each year.

An 8% annualized return over 30 years will turn those annual contributions into a whopping $1.5 million. If you achieve a 10% return during a 30-year stretch, the portfolio will become $2.2 million. It demonstrates how small changes to the annualized return and your annual contribution can significantly impact your financial future.

You May Have to Start at an Entry Level Job

The path to 6-figures almost never starts at that level. The Redditor started working part-time in college. She worked part-time from 2011 to 2016 and admitted that starting at an entry-level was a hit to her ego.

However, she gained valuable work experience and eventually turned it into a 6-figure career. Starting at an entry-level job can motivate you to pursue bigger goals and work harder. Most entry-level jobs require that you work harder just to make ends meet, and they can be great for developing a strong work ethic.

Once you get your foot in the door, you can perform good work and potentially get promoted. However, you shouldn’t rely on a promotion to boost your income. While working at this job, you can develop new career skills that can help you earn more in a few years.

Playing the Long Game Can Lead to a 6-Figure Income

It took the 33-year-old woman 14 years to have her first 6-figure year. You have to be willing to stick it out for a long time to reach meaningful income goals, and the same rule applies to other areas of life.

However, it’s good to note that she was only full-time for 9 years since the first five years were part-time. She is a lead consultant at a large bank, and it takes multiple years of experience and corporate ladder climbing to land that position.

One of the commenters remarked that it’s fairly reasonable for someone to be a top 10% income earner in nine years. The commenter also mentioned that this career path is a good benchmark and more realistic than some of the other posts in the subreddit.

