I'm not yet 30, work in 100% commission, and make over $200k a year in real estate

You can make a lot of money as a mortgage broker. Some people earn more than $100,000 in the industry each year, but one Redditor topped that benchmark by a wide margin. The individual posted their income in the Salary subreddit, a community where people regularly share their income numbers to inspire others and spark conversations.

The 27-year-old mortgage broker earned $208,791.37 in 2024. It’s all commission-based, so the Redditor mentioned that you are only as good as your last month. However, the post and corresponding comments offer valuable lessons that can benefit your career.

Key Points A mortgage broker earns approximately $208k per year as a 27 year old.

The Redditor enjoys a flexible work-life balance and shares some details in the comments.

High Taxes

It’s no surprise to see a high tax bill on a $208.7k income, but seeing the numbers really brings this point home. The Redditor had the following taxes:

$42,333.99 in federal income taxes withheld

$10,453.20 in Social Security taxes withheld

$3,106.59 in Medicare taxes withheld

Add it all up, and you end up with $55,893.78 in taxes before accounting for state and local taxes. That’s why it is important to use tax-deferred accounts and investments to reduce how much you owe. Traditional IRAs are the easiest way to minimize taxes, but you can also open a Solo 401(k). High earners may want to consider investing in real estate to capitalize on depreciation and cost segregation studies to significantly reduce their tax bills.

You Don’t Have to Work Long Hours

One of the commenters suggested that the Redditor has to work about 80 hours per week to earn that type of income. However, the 27-year-old mortgage broker indicates that they only work 30 hours per week. The original poster goes on to mention that they spend more time on the golf course than at their desk.

However, being a mortgage broker can require working odd hours. For instance, most people are looking at homes after 5 pm and on the weekends. You can technically start being a mortgage broker on the side and see if it turns into a full-time income.

People can choose from many career paths, and not all of them require the traditional 9-to-5. Some jobs have different hour requirements and offer enough flexibility to make regular trips to your local golf course.

Commission-Based Jobs Give You More Control

Mortgage brokers earn commissions when they make sales, and it’s a different experience from salaried positions. Commission-based jobs aren’t for everyone, but hustlers can benefit the most from these types of jobs.

If you work extra hard at a traditional job, you are typically rewarded with more work. This doesn’t mean you get paid more, and it doesn’t always help with climbing the corporate ladder.

Commissions are different since working harder and smarter directly translate into higher earnings. If you want to earn more with commissions, you can make more phone calls, find more prospects, set up an online brand, and follow other strategies.

Earning commissions gives you more control over how hard you work and how much money you make. While economic conditions will change over time, you get to decide how long you work and how much you learn about your industry. Putting yourself in the driver’s seat with sales is rewarding for productive individuals who enjoy working hard and sharpening their craft.

