I'm 25 and make $160,726 working on luxury cars and it's the best thing I ever did

A 25-year-old man posted in the Salary Reddit group about his job as an Audi service advisor. He grosses $160,276 and gets $119k in take-home pay. He’s earning more than the average household and took some time to respond to commenters. The Redditor takes home more than $100k each year, which can set him up for a good retirement. His financials, plus the comments, reveal several lessons you can use to strengthen your finances.

Hard work and taking risks are two key pillars of his success.

Take Risks

The most upvoted comment came from someone who stated that the sub makes them realize that they are underpaid. Thinking that you’re underpaid is a good thing, as it can inspire you to negotiate for a higher salary or consider other options.

However, the 25-year-old Audi service advisor shared a concise but profound response. He encouraged the commenter to take the risk and get into the car industry. The 25-year-old goes on to explain how it was the best decision for him.

You don’t have to go into the car industry to gross $160k per year. However, taking risks and exploring new career and job opportunities can lead to a substantial increase in pay. Developing more skills will make you more versatile, a development that can make it easier to receive solid job offers.

Granted, you shouldn’t take a reckless risk just for the sake of it. A more calculated risk involves learning a new skill for a year that you believe can earn you a higher income than your current job. Setting aside an emergency fund can make it easier to pivot away from a bad career and pursue something more promising.

It Takes a Lot of Work to Earn a High Income

One of the commenters talked about one of the hidden parts of being in the auto industry. While the Redditor makes a good income, the commenter noted how it’s common for people in the industry to work 60-100 hour weeks for that paycheck.

Not everyone wants to put in those types of hours, but it’s necessary in some occupations to earn a high paycheck. The Audi service advisor agreed with the comment, saying that there is no freedom/family time.

Another comment came from an advisor at a Honda store who made $155k in an HCOL area last year. This advisor mentioned they had to work hard and that their sales were almost as much as the two lowest-performing advisors combined. This commenter mentioned that it’s not an easy gig, and you may have to be the punching bag and take blamefor countless things that are out of your control.

How Much Can the Redditor Grow His Savings

The Redditor nets $119k per year, and we can use that number to gauge how much he can make from investments. Assuming the Redditor can invest 10% of his paycheck, he can invest $11.9k per year.

We can calculate that if the Redditor contributes that much each year for 40 years while earning an 8% annualized return, he would end up with a $3.1 million portfolio when he turns 65.

These gains demonstrate the power of compound growth, and you’ll grow your portfolio faster if you make biggercontributions in the beginning. Before you have a family, it makes sense to invest a higher percentage of every paycheck.That way, you can end up in a good financial position sooner.

