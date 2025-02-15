I came to the states and immigrant in the 90s and now I have a $12 million net worth - here's how I did it fadfebrian / Shutterstock.com

A Redditor shared a post in the FatFIRE group about his path to $12 million. Although the post is no longer up, you can view it in the internet archives.

You can still see comments on the old post that praise the Redditor for their hard work and hustle. It was also wholesome that the Redditor took the time to express gratitude for their progress, something that people rarely do, especially in the open.

The gratitude post reveals valuable insights that can help you achieve your financial goals sooner.

Key Points A Redditor has amassed a $12 million net worth in their 50s.

These are some of the strategies that can help you achieve your financial goals.

4 million Americans are set to retire this year. If you want to join them, click here now to see if you’re behind, or ahead. It only takes a minute. (Sponsor)

Support from Family

Lucky Business / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor first mentions the support from their family as a key component that resulted in a $12 million net worth in their mid-50s. While you can’t decide who your parents are, you can decide what type of parent you are for your children.

The Redditor also mentions that they had support from an extended community. Some people can find mentors in their area and receive guidance from them. Meeting with people who have big aspirations can inspire you to set big goals for yourself.

Having Good Role Models

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

This next component is essentially doubling down on the fact that the Redditor had a good family. However, the poster mentions that he saw his father work hard to make ends meet as a middle class family. Seeing the father work hard made it easier for the Redditor to work hard on their goals.

Not everyone has good role models in their area, but you can find good role models online. Listening to podcasts and watching YouTube videos of successful people can provide a good role model. There are also many great lessons you can learn from personal development content.

Good Health and Emotional Support

Andrii Iemelianenko / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor also brings up good health and emotional support. It’s a bit harder to get emotional support since it depends on the type of people in your life. You can make some improvements in that area by meeting more people and gauging which ones can provide you with good emotional support.

However, you are in full control of your health. You can decide what you eat and don’t eat, and you can also exercise multiple times per week. Doing those things will give you more energy, which will make it easier to work on the important goals in your life.

High Returns on Investments

chaylek / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor also mentioned a high return on investments as a reason they reached a $12 million net worth in their 50s. Analyzing growth stocks and ETFs can lead to higher returns than a savings account, but it’s important to know your risk tolerance before getting started.

Regularly investing a percentage of every paycheck each month will accelerate your portfolio’s growth. While it’s difficult to reach your first $100,000, it gets incrementally easier to reach more financial goals.

Focusing on the Family

FamVeld / Shutterstock.com

The Redditor has strong family values and enjoys spending time with their family at home. Reaching a $12 million net worth requires long-term focus, and doing the work for your family can lead to higher earnings. The Redditor mentions they had high-paying jobs, and having a good purpose can help you climb the corporate ladder sooner.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.