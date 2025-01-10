The Most-Searched Travel Rewards Credit Cards of the Past Year Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock.com

When choosing a credit card, you generally have two options: a cash-back credit card or one with perks for travelers. The good news is that competition in this space is fierce, which means a constant benefits battle. Using Google Trends, you can identify which cards saw the most search action in 2024 based on a scale of 0-100, with 100 being the most searched result and 50 indicating half as many queries as the most popular search.

12. Marriott Bonvoy

Top query Google score: 27/100

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card offers a whopping 95,000 bonus points, up to 21x points spent at any eligible Marriott Bonvoy hotel, and 3x points on restaurants and flights worldwide.

11. Wells Fargo Autograph

Top query Google score: 37/100

Labeled Wells Fargo’s “Best Card,” the Autograph card earns 3x unlimited points across various categories, including travel, restaurants, gas, streaming services, and cell phone plans.

10. American Express Platinum

Top query Google score: 45/100

With travel, dining, and entertainment benefits, the American Express Platinum card offers an annual $200 hotel credit and 5x points on all flights and prepaid hotels.

9. Citi Strata Premier

Top query Google score: 51/100

The Citi Strata Premier card is the bank’s best travel offering, starting with 10x points on any travel booked through Citi Travel and 75,000 bonus points.

8. United Gateway

Top query Google score: 52/100

Earning up to 7x miles on United purchases, plus 2x miles on all other travel and everyday purchases, the United Gateway Chase credit card belongs in your wallet for those who love to fly United.

7. Hilton Honors

Top query Google score: 57/100

The Hilton Honors American Express offers a whopping 7x reward at all Hilton hotels and resorts, 5x for dining, groceries, and gas, and 3x for every other dollar spent.

6. Delta SkyMiles Blue American Express

Top query Google score: 63/100

The most popular Delta SkyMiles card offers 2 miles per dollar on every Delta purchase and a similar bonus of 2 miles per dollar spent at all restaurants worldwide, with 1 mile for all other purchases.

5. Capital One Venture X

Top query Google score: 63/100

The Capital One Venture X card remains popular with an annual $300 travel credit. With 2x miles on all purchases and up to 10x miles on travel, the Venture X card is sought after.

4. Bilt

Top query Google score: 79/100

A surprising addition to travel credit card search results, you earn 2x points on travel, 1x points on rent, 5x points at Bilt dining partners, and 5x Lyft rides.

3. Capital One Venture Rewards

Top query Google score: 95/100

The Capital One Venture Rewards card may be in your wallet if you love to travel. You can earn unlimited 2x miles and a 75,000 bonus in the first three months. If you book your travel with Capital One Travel, the rewards jump to 5x.

2. Chase Sapphire Reserve

Top query Google score: 98/100

The internet loves the Chase Sapphire Reserve even with a $550 annual fee. Perks include 60,000 bonus points, 10x total points on hotels and car rentals, complimentary airport lounge access, and a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fee credit.

1. Chase Sapphire Preferred

Top query Google score: 100/100

The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card is the current reigning Google search champion, thanks to a 60,000 bonus point reward after you spend $4,000 in the first 3 months, which is good enough for $750 in travel rewards.

