I'm 43 and my stress is taking a toll on my body and I'm being told by friends I should retire now - are they right? PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Key Points Retiring in your 40s can be very risky.

If your job is too stressful to handle, you may want to consider a career shift.

You could also take a break if you’re well off and see if that helps.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

When I was in my 20s, I worked an extremely stressful job that paid well. Had I continued in that field through my early 40s, I might’ve made a ton of money. But my mind and body couldn’t handle it.

So instead, I pushed through that job until I reached my late 20s, and at that point, I shifted over to a less stressful career. What I lost in terms of higher earnings, I gained in the form of a better quality of life.

Because of my experience, I was able to relate to this Reddit poster. Here, we have a 43-year-old man who’s in a stressful but rewarding career he’s passionate about. He also says he’s in a great place financially and could retire now, but he’s not sure what to do.

Now the poster doesn’t reveal how much money he has, so I’ll have to take his word for it that he’s really equipped to retire at his age. But I also think there are risks of retiring at 43. And so he may want to explore other avenues.

The danger of retiring very early

The longer your nest egg needs to last, the greater the general risk of running out of money. But retiring in your 40s poses some unique challenges.

For one thing, you’re decades away from being able to claim Social Security or get health coverage through Medicare. And you’re not even old enough to tap an IRA or 401(k) plan without an early withdrawal penalty.

Hopefully, the poster above has considered these things. And it may be that they have a backup plan. But for many people, these are major issues.

The poster also has to think about the fact that if he retires at 43, he might be the only person in his social circle to end their career that young. That could change the dynamics quite a bit.

Plus, there’s the question of what the poster will do with his time in the absence of a job. If he’s used to working long hours, he might struggle to fill his days.

This is something that retirees often have a hard time with in general. But at 43, it’s even more likely to be an issue given that the poster might have a higher energy level than someone of typical retirement age.

A shift or break might be best

I don’t think it’s a good idea for this poster to rush into retirement, even if he feels confident he can afford it. Instead, I think he should meet with a career counselor and think about other work-related options that aren’t as stressful.

It’s good that the poster is passionate about his job, but he needs to lower his stress levels. A career shift could give him the best of both worlds — work that’s less demanding but also meaningful.

Another option is for the poster to take some time off. It may be that three months on an island is enough time to get a reset. From there, he might be in a better position to make a sound decision.

All told, this poster has many options. And he should seek help in exploring them. That could mean not only talking to a career counselor, but also, a qualified financial advisor who can help him understand his options.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.