I Don't Agree with Mark Cuban on Everything, But He Nails These Points About Wealth

Mark Cuban is a brilliant man who’s not afraid to share what he really thinks. Indeed, non-sugar-coated advice from a billionaire can be tough to take, but I think Cuban delivers. If you’re unfamiliar with the man who you may know best as an investor on hit show Shark Tank or the famed owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, he’s a self-made entrepreneur who’s had the “hustle” kind of business mindset from a very young age. After co-founding and selling various business ventures in the tech run of the 1990s, Cuban became a billionaire and the rest, as they say, is history.

I think there’s ample value in listening to the man’s views on work ethic. Indeed, he didn’t get to where he was by achieving the optimal work-life balance and preparing for retirement. His drive and ambition are pretty much off the charts. While not everyone has the same magnitude of energy, I do think that those who do ought to invest their energy effectively and in the right places.

A strong work ethic, the ability to take and manage risks, and reading are just some ways one can become a bit more like Cuban.

It’s about taking the smart risks and “flooring it” with the opportunity at hand.

For those going down the entrepreneurial route, Cuban’s words are worth consideration. Of course, being an entrepreneur is hard. Not only that, but one needs to make big sacrifices to stay ahead of potential rivals. Indeed, the hustle culture isn’t the right fit for everyone. And that’s completely fine. Either way, Cuban cites continuous innovation and a next-level work ethic (comparable to Elon Musk’s “hardcore” work mentality) as some of the keys to his success.

Undoubtedly, Cuban has invested his time in efforts in the right places as well. Doing so entails a great deal of risk. For Cuban, it’s not about shying away from risks but embracing the smart, calculated risks that have a chance of outsized rewards. Indeed, if you’re an investor, you’ll know that you need to take some risk to have a shot at a long-term reward.

Remember, risk isn’t always a bad thing. It’s poor management of said risks that’s to be avoided like the plague.

Hustle culture isn’t right for everyone.

As for the hustle culture and going “hardcore” all the time, I do think it’s important to be mindful of one’s mental wellbeing and other commitments beyond running one’s business. It’s fine to work hard if you enjoy what you’re doing and can do so sustainably. However, if you’re feeling the signs of burnout, it may be time to delegate tasks and take a few steps back so that you can be more productive, not just for the day, but for the many months, quarters, and years ahead.

As such, the “hustle” mentality may not be right for you, especially if it cuts into sleep. Perhaps getting a good night’s sleep is the superpower one needs to power through their workday without having to succumb to the insidious and subtle impact that comes with slowly burning out like a flickering candle that’s running on fumes.

Self-education is vital.

Cuban and the great Warren Buffett share the view that continuous learning is vital to wealth creation. One of my favorite quotes from the Oracle of Omaha is “the more you learn, the more you earn.” For Cuban, self-education and learning through experiences are among the major pillars that contribute to his success. He subscribes to the “knowledge is power” mantra.

Also, he’s an avid reader, like Buffett and many other wealthy self-made legends. By embracing reading, you’re effectively learning from the experiences of others. Armed with the knowledge that can be picked up from books, one can not only make better decisions (think risk management), but they may also be able to think outside of the box and learn from history.

