I'm 24 years old and make a quarter of a million as a crane operator - here's what I've learned Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Key Points You don’t necessarily need a college degree to get a high-paying job.

Some generous salaries can be earned through training and experience.

Think carefully about what you want to do before shelling out money for college.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

When we think of people who earn about $250,000 a year, we tend to imagine lawyers, folks in finance, and certain medical professionals. There are also a number of tech and engineering jobs that pay the big bucks.

It’s common to associated high-paying jobs with higher education. But in this Reddit post, we have a crane operator who’s managed to snag a quarter of a million dollar salary at just 24 years old. And there’s a huge lesson to be learned here.

A college degree isn’t everything

There are studies that show how getting a college degree can lead to a higher-paying job. And those aren’t made up.

Corporate America tends to favor job applicants who have gone to college. This isn’t to say that you absolutely won’t get hired at a corporate job if you don’t have a degree. But your chances are generally higher with a degree, and it’s something employers commonly look for.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a world of opportunity outside of the traditional corporate office. And you may be surprised at how well you can do for yourself by getting into a specific trade, undergoing the right training, and building the skills to work your way up.

Not only that, but if you play your cards right, you can eventually become your own boss. From there, you can use your skills to not only bring in a high income, but call the shots.

Don’t assume college is your only option

U.S. News & World Report puts the average cost of private college at $43,505 a year for tuition and fees. And while there’s no need to attend a private college, public ones aren’t exactly a bargain.

The average cost of tuition and fees at a public out-of-state school is $24,514. For a public in-state school, it’s $11,011.

None of these figures include room and board, nor do they include books and supplies.

But either way, it’s easy to see why so many college graduates come away with thousands of dollars in debt. That debt then often drags on for a decade or more, stunting other financial goals.

This isn’t to say that you should skip college because of the cost. Depending on the work you want to do, a degree could prove invaluable.

The point, rather, is that going to college is not the only ticket to earning a generous salary. So before you assume it’s your only option, look at other career paths and talk to people who have done well for themselves without going to college like the poster above. You may find those conversations eye-opening enough to change your plans, or at least reconsider them.

Also consider that if you get into a line of work that doesn’t require a college degree, you can potentially be pulling in a full-time salary at 19 or 20 instead of paying money for college at those ages. That could give you a head start on saving and investing, which, in turn, could help you meet your long-term financial goals.

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Retirement can be daunting, but it doesn’t need to be. Imagine having an expert in your corner to help you with your financial goals. Someone to help you determine if you’re ahead, behind, or right on track. With SmartAsset, that’s not just a dream—it’s reality. This free tool connects you with pre-screened financial advisors who work in your best interests. It’s quick, it’s easy, so take the leap today and start planning smarter! Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.