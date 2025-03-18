Grant Cardone says "there’s no shortage of money, only a shortage of people thinking big enough" - how to dream bigger about your financial future Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

The phrase “there’s no shortage of money, only a shortage of people thinking big enough” can be attributed to Grant Cardone. It suggests that financial abundance is readily available.

Key Points About This Article

The single biggest financial mistake I’ve made was not thinking big enough, says Grant Cardone.

One way to achieve riches is to follow his 40/40/20 rule, which says that from your gross income, 40% should be set aside for taxes. Another 40% should be saved. And you should live off the remaining 20%.

Unfortunately, individuals often limit themselves to that abundance by not aiming high enough.

As he said on LinkedIn, “The single biggest financial mistake I’ve made was not thinking big enough. I encourage you to go for more than a million. While one million may seem unimaginable right now, when you actually get it you realize that it’s not enough to make a substantial difference. There is no shortage of money on this planet, only a shortage of people thinking big enough. If you think big, you’re already a step ahead of everyone else.”

So, how do you dream bigger about your financial future, according to Cardone?

One way is to follow his 40/40/20 rule, which says that from your gross income, 40% should be set aside for taxes. Another 40% should be saved. And you should live off the remaining 20%.

Cardone says it has a proven record of success.

As he told GoBankinRates.com, “If you would save 40% of your gross revenue and use that to invest — not to live — I guarantee you’ll create wealth for yourself. You can go back to 1929 and study wealthy families who were investing 40% of their gross income.”

“A lot of people are going to say, ‘That’s going to be impossible. I make $4,000 a month. You’re telling me to take $1,600 a month off the top and use that for investments?’ Yes, that’s what I’m telling you,” Cardone said. “You’ve got to live off the remainder. You’ve got to live off 20%.”

That, he also says, can motivate you to want to earn even more.

Other Key Cardone Principles You May Want to Follow

When it comes to your finances, you’re in control. Use it wisely. Save, invest, and work hard.

Along the way, you want to set clear and ambitious goals. You should visualize the financial realities you want to see happen. You should take consistent action, taking steps that will bring you closer to your end goal. Focus on wealth creation, not just saving money. Be persistent. Don’t be afraid to take risks, or even fail along the way.

“So, the trick is to create a plan to go from 30 to 300, not 100, because … people are trying to edge into [bigger plans]. But what they should do is plan to go from 30 to 300 because … immediately it unlocks you from this budget … mentality that traps you,” added Cardone, as quoted by LewisHowes.com.

In the end, the ball is in your court.

Ask yourself where you want to be, and how much you want to make this year. Create a plan. Plan to make that plan as big as possible and don’t fear risk or failure.

Also, know that success isn’t always a guarantee.

Not all rock stars were born with the voice of Robert Plant. Not all of us can perform brain surgery or be a rocket scientist. The truth is, we may not succeed right out the gate. As discouraging as that may sound, failures are teachable moments. Fail. Learn. Fix and move forward. The only thing that’s not okay is to give up on what you hope to achieve.

