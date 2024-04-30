Millennials' 15 Favorite Car Brands: Ranked jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The car world has long been based on not just quality, but overall popularity with individual markets. If a vehicle is popular with a certain age group, it tends to sell very well. This is especially true with millennials who have strong buying power and look for reliable vehicles that can last for years. Unlike older generations, millennials are less focused on vehicles as status symbols and more on what cars can do.

With help from YouGov, we have been able to put together a list of the most popular car makers according to millennials in ascending order. It’s no surprise that brands like Honda, Subaru, and Toyota are on this list. As car manufacturers with outstanding reputations for quality, this is exactly what many millennials are looking for.

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As many of the car manufacturers on this list are publicly traded, it makes sense for 24/7 Wall St to explore this topic. The buying power of millennials is another big reason as this age group is increasingly growing its economic power as more boomers shift into retirement. Most importantly, car buying continues to be a strong sign of economic conditions in the U.S., which goes hand-in-hand with other topics covered on this site.

15. Jeep

Source: Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With the Jeep Wrangler as one of its most popular vehicles, it should come as no surprise Jeep is a popular brand with millennials. There is something about the Wrangler that just appeals to all ages. Not only is it a good off-road car, but it says something about how you want to live life. Owning a Jeep screams that you are a millennial who embraces a life of adventure and has a car to go anywhere, at any time.

14. Ferrari

Source: Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There is no question that Ferrari is a supercar unlike any other. Whereas a Lamborghini looks like a car you just want to leave in a garage, this isn’t the case with a Ferrari. While most millennials will turn their heads at Ferrari’s price tag, there are those for whom this car is a dream come true. It’s not just about the prestige of driving one, but it’s about being on the same page as celebrities and influencers.

13. Lincoln

Source: Dinkun Chen / Wikimedia Commons

In the world of big SUVs, the Lincoln brand has carved out its little niche. Its most popular car, the Navigator is more refined than both the Tahoe or Yukon without the price tag of the Escalade. The smaller Aviator is equally refined and screams out that you like the finer things without truly ridiculous price tags. For a millennial who wants to say “I’ve made it,” Lincoln is a great car maker to consider.

12. Volvo

Source: Luca Piccini Basile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s safe to say no car maker on this list can make more promises around safety than Volvo. The company that pioneered innovation with the seatbelt, Volvo’s designs are stylish, sleek, and incredibly safe. The S60 sedan is perfect for the single millennial while the XC90 is the ideal family SUV. The minimalist interiors are typical Volvo quality, while every new car Volvo sells is a hybrid or EV.

11. Land Rover

Source: Dmitrii Guldin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For any millennial looking for a car maker that offers a strong combination of luxury and ruggedness, Land Rover is a terrific choice. As part of the Land Rover lineup, the Range Rover is a status symbol unlike any other in the SUV world. There is no little doubt any millennial caught driving a Range Rover would be viewed as someone who has found great success. Best of all, Range Rovers have finally caught up to the competition by offering a good infotainment system.

10. Lamborghini

Source: Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Something of a surprising entry on this list, nonetheless, Lamborghini is the 10th most popular car maker with millennials. This is likely because there is a solid argument around this car maker being the ultimate sign of success. Lamborghini’s are commonplace on social media platforms like TikTok where it’s a status symbol for creators and influencers alike. Because of this, millennials’ attitude toward Lamborghini, price tag notwithstanding, is largely favorable.

9. BMW

Source: kenneth-cheung / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Known for its excellent driving experience, BMW’s increasing popularity with millennials is a mix of both luxury dreams and smart marketing. Owning a BMW is a status symbol for all ages, which includes many millennial buyers. Even though the millennial age group tends to gravitate more toward value, those who want luxury will find multiple BMW models fit the criteria.

8. Volkswagen

Source: Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

With its long-standing budget-friendly appeal, Volkswagen has been well-positioned to attract a millennial audience. Models like the Tiguan, Passat, and Jetta have long been favorites with younger buyers and this continues today. The best part is that these models continue to receive additional refinements to both the interior and exterior to attract buyers away from brands like Toyota and Honda.

7. Lexus

Source: trangiap / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Built by Toyota, the Lexus brand has the same reputation for excellent quality as its parent company. For budget-conscious members of this age group who want one step up in luxury, Lexus is a smart choice. Lexus also packs its vehicles with luxury features like finer leather and enhanced technology features. Models like the UX and IS have even been redesigned to specifically target a younger audience.

6. Ford

Source: Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

When you consider Ford as being popular with millennials, it’s hardly surprising to learn. Ford has long been a trusted American automobile name and millennials often prioritize buying American. With a solid selection of pickups, EV options, and sedans, there is something in the Ford lineup for everyone. The Ford brand has also come a long way in the last few years to enhance its vehicle designs to be sleeker and more sporty looking.

5. Toyota

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Toyota is well known in the automobile industry for manufacturing some of the most reliable vehicles. It’s this reason, along with affordability, that makes it popular with the millennial crowd. When it comes to reliability, Toyota is praised by many vehicle reviewers for its long-term stability, which is exactly what millennials want when making a vehicle purchase. The Camry, Corolla, and Rav4 are all increasingly popular with this age group.

4. Chevrolet

Source: contrastaddict / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One of the big three American auto manufacturers, seeing Chevrolet high on this list isn’t surprising. Between affordability with vehicles like the Spark, Blazer, Malibu, and EV-friendly vehicles like the Bolt, Chevy is an attractive option for millennials. On top of its vehicle selection, Chevy has also come a long way in improving its infotainment experience, which was once a reason to avoid its vehicles entirely. The same can be said for overall vehicle styling, which has also gotten sportier over the years.

3. Porsche

Source: tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One of the surprising entries on this list, Porsche is increasingly popular with this age group. While many millennials don’t care about vehicle status, those who do, look to Porsche as a symbol of success. When you consider the success of SUVs like the Macan that offer a smaller family-friendly experience, you start to understand how Porsche is capitalizing on its popularity.

2. Subaru

Source: David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As a brand, Subaru celebrates the incredible percentage of its vehicles that are still on the road 10 years after being purchased. It’s this level of reliability that makes it easy for millennial buyers to gravitate to a Subaru showroom. When you also consider how well Subaru markets toward camping and outdoor activities popular with this age group, it’s an easy sell. As a bonus, Subaru is also a top safety pick from both the NHTSA and IIHS.

1. Honda

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It really shouldn’t come as any surprise that Honda is the most popular car maker according to millennials. The value for money you get with Honda makes it an easy sell for the millennial audience. Honda makes a well-built vehicle that offers excellent resale value, which is important to a budget-conscious audience. On top of everything else, you also get great fuel efficiency, which plays into environmental concerns.

