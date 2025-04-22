I’m 39, drive a Honda CR-V, and want a V8 truck for safety – should I pull the trigger on the pricey truck or stick with a crossover? 2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Key Points It’s okay to spend a bit more on a car as long as you’re not going overboard.

Do remember that vehicles lose value the moment they’re driven off the lot.

You may find that you’re able to buy a perfectly safe car without breaking the bank.

There’s a reason some people choose to spend a lot of money on the cars they drive.

Your vehicle is something you might use every day of the year, or at least most days. So while you shouldn’t take on an auto loan you can’t afford, it’s sometimes okay to splurge on a car within reason — especially if you’re paying up for safety.

In this Reddit post, we have a 39-year-old with a four-year-old child. They currently drive a Honda CR-V and they’ve been looking to get a larger vehicle.

With a net worth of $2.5 million and an annual income of $300,000, they can probably afford a more expensive car than what they own today. But they’re wondering if they should upgrade to a pickup truck — specifically, a Ford F-150 with a V8 engine. Their top priority seems to be safety more so than luxury, and they’re wondering what to do.

A less expensive car isn’t necessarily a less safe car

It’s easy to assume that a pricier car will be a safer one, but that’s not automatically the case. There are plenty of moderately priced cars on the market with outstanding safety ratings.

It’s also important to understand that a larger vehicle, like a truck, isn’t necessarily safer than a smaller one.

The poster might want a pickup truck for the ability to haul items around or to have a more commanding presence on the road. But as many Reddit users were quick to point out, a pickup truck isn’t necessarily safer.

The problem is that pickup trucks have a higher center of gravity, so in an accident, they have the potential to flip. And a pickup truck could prove challenging to drive in windy conditions.

One user also mentioned that pickup trucks aren’t necessarily the safest in winter weather.

“The real problem is you have a vehicle which is typically running rear wheel drive and there is typically almost no weight over those rear wheels. Cruise control on an icy highway can have you spun around in the wrong direction in 10 seconds,” they pointed out.

Some users suggested a larger SUV if the poster is looking for a bigger car. And it was also suggested that they look at a minivan.

Minivans often have a reputation of being an “uncool” car to drive around. But they can be quite comfortable and spacious, and the storage they offer often can’t be beat.

Striking the right balance

The poster here doesn’t seem so concerned with the cost of their new vehicle. It’s more that they’re looking for something that’s a good fit for them.

But if you’re in the market for a new car, it’s important not to overspend. And a good way to avoid that is to research different vehicles and compare their features.

It’s also important to recognize that cars tend to lose value the moment they’re driven off the lot. So overspending on a car is a decision you might regret.

If you’re not sure how much money to allocate to a car purchase, you may want to talk to a financial advisor. They can help you run the numbers and figure out how much you should spend based on your income and most pressing financial goals.