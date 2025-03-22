I Don't Agree with Mark Zuckerberg on Everything, But He Nails These 4 Points About Success Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg has emerged as one of the most successful entrepreneurs. He saw an opportunity in social media by launching Facebook and proceeded to acquire Instagram for a steal at just $1 billion.

The businessman hasn’t been free of controversy. Some people are concerned about how social media impacts kids, and he has been grilled multiple times in Washington. People on both sides of the aisle have pointed their fingers at Zuckerberg for spreading misinformation on his platform and not doing enough to address it. People have also raised data and privacy issues against the company, and some of them turned out to be major scandals. The Cambridge Analytica scandal was one of the biggest stories of the past decade.

However, there are some insights that Zuckerberg has provided over the years that still resonate to this day. These tidbits can help aspiring entrepreneurs and side hustlers who want to reach the next level. Although Zuckerberg hasn’t been perfect, he hits the mark with these pieces of advice.

The Biggest Risk Is Not Taking Any Risk

MT.PHOTOSTOCK / Shutterstock.com

Many people are afraid of taking risks. You can lose money on an investment, watch as a competitor takes your market share, or find yourself in a challenging situation. However, Zuckerberg states that the biggest risk is not taking any risk.

It’s a great insight for entrepreneurs since you have to take risks to get ahead. Getting into entrepreneurship is already risky. Not everyone wants to let go of the stability of a 9-to-5 job, but eventually, taking that leap can pave the way for more revenue growth.

If you don’t take risks, you don’t move forward. You can’t take quantum leaps by staying on the sidelines. Granted, this doesn’t mean you should be reckless. The most successful entrepreneurs take calculated risks. Buying Instagram for $1 billion was a risky move for Zuckerberg, but he calculated it well and knew that it would pay off.

Move Fast and Break Things

MiniStocker / Shutterstock.com

During Facebook’s early days, the company motto was to move fast and break things. While Zuckerberg has adjusted the slogan ever since data and privacy issues became more common, the original motto is a good one for startups to follow.

Moving quickly allows business owners to learn more about their growth opportunities and determine the best ways to move forward. If you move slowly, your competitors will gain ground and extend their leads.

While moving fast and breaking things doesn’t always work for multi-billion dollar corporations, it’s easier to embrace this mentality when you are just getting started.

Don’t Discount Yourself

Monster Ztudio / Shutterstock.com

Zuckerberg has told people not to discount themselves. This advice impacts anyone, no matter what they are doing. If you are selling a product or a service, you shouldn’t rush to offer a discount. Offering a discount or belittling yourself can make people less interested in your products and services.

Instead of discounting yourself, you should be confident about asserting your full value. This mentality can cause a sales call to go more smoothly. While some people may prefer the discount, it’s usually better to avoid working with those people. The clients who ask for the most discounts are often the neediest. Companies that feel comfortable with paying the full price for your products and services are usually better to work with. When you stop discounting yourself, you can attract better company.

People Don’t Care About What You Say, They Care About What You Build

Lemonsoup14 / Shutterstock.com

“Talk is cheap” is the simpler way to capture the idea that Zuckerberg shared. People will take you more seriously if you have accomplishments that back up the talk. If you don’t have many accolades, you can emphasize your experience and skills.

Having successful products and services makes it easier to generate more sales. Potential customers won’t have as many questions and objections that can prevent them from taking the next step. If you do a great job and build projects that matter, you may have people who are eager to become your customers and actively seek you out.

These lessons from Mark Zuckerberg are part of the reason he has become successful. Even his sharpest critics should recognize that he has reached entrepreneurial heights that few will achieve. Learning from him and gleaning his best insights can help you along your journey.

