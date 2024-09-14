6 Jamie Dimon Quotes Every 30-Year-Old Needs To Hear Mark Wilson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, provides great insights to professionals of all ages.

You can find success by finding inspiration in Dimon’s nuggets of wisdom.

Also: Discover the Next Nvidia.

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has a ton of wise insights to offer his audience — both from personal and professional experience. If you’re a 30-something navigating your career, building a financial profile, and balancing work and life, look no further. Here are 11 Jamie Dimon quotes every 30-year-old needs to hear.

1. “It is true that too many people are not getting a fair opportunity to get ahead. We must find ways to help them move up the economic ladder, and everyone — business, government, and nonprofits — needs to play a role.”

chayanuphol / Shutterstock.com

Source : Jamie Dimon

Help Others Who Aren’t As Privileged as You

Jacob Ammentorp Lund / Getty Images

As someone who might have already found the time to build a stable career for themselves, you likely can lend a helping hand to those who aren’t in the same boat. Many individuals don’t receive the same opportunities as others, which can prevent them from finding success in their own right. By brainstorming ways to support people up the economic ladder, you can help society and the economy as a whole. Don’t be too proud to offer your time and expertise to those who need it.

2. “My daughter asked me when she came home from school, ‘What’s the financial crisis?’ and I said, it’s something that happens every five to seven years.”

lovelyday12 / Shutterstock.com

Source : Jamie Dimon

Don’t Panic When the Economy Is Suffering

CHOKCHAI POOMICHAIYA / Shutterstock.com

By now, you likely have witnessed several “financial crises” throughout your life. While they can be discouraging, it’s important to remain calm and grounded — even when the economy is suffering. Things always have a way of turning around, and all you can do is focus on your own financial well-being while working hard in your career.

3. “We don’t have a divine right to success.”

gan chaonan / Shutterstock.com

Source : Jamie Dimon

Know You’re Not Entitled to Success

Fauzi Muda / Shutterstock.com

While you might believe it’s your birthright to experience success, this isn’t necessarily how the world works. Achieving your dreams requires hard work, dedication, and confidence, among other things. Yes, many people have privileges that allow them to succeed more easily; but that doesn’t mean you can’t create a name for yourself. Even when you feel you’re working against all odds, you have what it takes to make your wildest dreams come true.

4. “I’ve seen people, when they get into these bigger and bigger jobs, it goes to their heads. I’ve seen it. Some people in life change who they are, and some don’t. I’m basically the same guy I’ve always been.”

Monster Ztudio / Shutterstock.com

Source : Jamie Dimon

Stay True to Your Heart

insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Throughout your 30s, you might find yourself climbing the corporate ladder or achieving the milestones you set out for yourself with ease. While this is a positive sign of hard work and resilience, be sure not to let your success get to your head. Remain the same humble yet confident individual you were when you first started out, and don’t let your triumph change you for the worse.

5. “I’m a little bit of an eternal optimist. People always say to me, ‘If you go do this and it fails, what are you going to do?’ I don’t care. I’m going to give it my best shot. That’s what I’m going to do. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. And I’ll try again.”

Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Source : Jamie Dimon

Pursue Optimism

ntkris / Shutterstock.com

Focusing on failure before you even attempt to succeed is the quickest form of self-sabotage. Sure, you might fall down, make a fool of yourself, or have to start from scratch after falling short of your goals; however, this doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try in the first place. Always chase your dreams with deliberate action and unwavering confidence. You might just shock yourself with success.

6. “Humility is the realization that those who came before you paved the way. Never fool yourself into thinking that your success is just your own.”

JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock.com

Source : Jamie Dimon

Practice Humility and Gratitude

Lee Charlie / Shutterstock.com

Once you reach your 30s, you might feel a bit more settled in your career. However, it’s important to reflect during this time and acknowledge those who have helped you get where you are today. Not only that, but ask yourself how you might help those who are now where you once were, attempting to break into the industry or find their footing. Remain humble as you practice gratitude for those who paved your way — without undermining your own hard work and impact.

Why We’re Covering This

Scott Olson / Getty Images

The above Jamie Dimon quotes are especially helpful for individuals in their 30s as they find their place in the world. By applying Dimon’s advice in a way that makes sense to you, you can create a successful, rewarding life and career.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.