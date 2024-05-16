7 Cathie Wood Quotes Every 30 Year Old Needs To Hear Koto Amatsukami / Shutterstock.com

Cathie Wood is a successful investor and the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest. Throughout her successful career, Wood has given valuable investing and business advice to newbies and experts alike. Anyone — at any age or of any financial background — can benefit from her insights.

We’ve already compiled a list of Cathie Wood quotes for 20-year-olds, so here are seven Cathie Wood quotes every 30-year-old needs to hear.

1. “If you are buying into a vacuum of conventional wisdom … the potential to capitalize is enormous.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Think Big

In life, in your career, and in your finances, it’s important to think big — especially in your 30s when you’re still in the early stages. Dare to dream greatly and set high goals for yourself. If you tell yourself you have endless opportunities to achieve your wildest dreams or earn the money you so desire, you will operate with an open mind. This will open doors that otherwise would have remained locked, as you’ll be searching for ways to capitalize. Embrace innovation, think outside the box, and, as Cathie Wood recommends, be on the right side of change.

2. “ Corrections are good, they keep us all humble ”

Source : Cathie Wood, Bloomberg

Takeaway: Embrace Change — Even If It Seems Negative

While Cathie Wood was referring to market corrections with this quote, you can apply it to a variety of areas of life. To start, market corrections occur when a market decline is more than 10%, but typically less than 20%. With this quote, Cathie Wood is essentially advising investors not to panic when this occurs. Instead, rather than viewing them as daunting, embrace any sudden changes in the market. Oftentimes, corrections keep us on our toes and lead to more opportunities.

However, as noted above, we can take this quote in a different direction. Corrections in general are a positive thing. For example, when we can admit our mistakes, we can then learn and grow from them. Oftentimes, especially when new to investing, we fear making any sort of detrimental mistake. Even in our careers, we get attached to being right. However, operating from a place of perfectionism and fear will only keep you small. Instead, be willing to see your faults and admit to your mistakes so you might correct them and move forward.

This is also a great tip to keep in mind throughout your 30s, as these are integral years when you are learning, growing, and simultaneously setting the example for those who are just getting started. Be the person you needed in your 20s, and be willing to correct any errors you might make along the way. Stay humble in all of your endeavors — even when it comes to your investments.

3. “I always believe truth wins out.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Truth Will Prevail

No matter what, the truth always prevails. Rather than wasting your time worrying about whether a decision is right or wrong, positive or negative, instead, trust your intuition and know that the truth will come out eventually. If you end up not being on the right side of the equation, you will ultimately learn a valuable lesson.

In a more literal sense, you can also interpret this quote as reassurance that you can never go wrong by living in your truth. Throughout life, in business and in finance, you might run into power-hungry or “fake” personalities who are willing to tear others down to get where they want to be. However, so long as you stick to your truth and stay in your own lane, you will reap your rewards.

4. “You make your breaks.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Create Your Own Opportunities

In life, you are the one who creates opportunities for yourself. If you are constantly thinking negatively or telling yourself you can’t achieve something, you will not reap your desired outcome. You have to believe opportunities are abundant, and you must be willing to work toward them.

You make your own breaks. The people who are most successful in life are the same ones who do not give up on themselves and are willing to do what it takes to get to where they want to be. Especially when it comes to investing, search for or forge the necessary breaks so you can capitalize on the endless opportunities in front of you.

5. “Invest aggressively right now. Capitalize on some of the most important investment opportunities of the last … really, ever.”

Source : Cathie Wood, N/A

Takeaway: Now Is Your Time

Now is a great time to make smart and calculated investments. Cathie Wood believes it’s important to capitalize on the countless investment opportunities available at this time. Especially if you’re in your 30s, this is a great age to make smart financial decisions and set yourself up for success in the future. Do some research and identify the opportunities that are best for you. However, don’t wait too long — the present moment holds some of the most important investment opportunities ever seen.

6. “The strongest bull markets I’ve been in are built on walls of worry.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Bloomberg

Takeaway: Keep Your Faith

With this quote, Wood recommends people keep their faith in light of market declines. Oftentimes, when we worry about a market crash or otherwise risky investments, we are later surprised by the positive outcomes we actually reap. Wood notes that some of the strongest bull markets have come from anxiety-inducing market corrections, as well as other seemingly discouraging situations.

7. “Putting the pieces of the puzzle together with each other is going to get us to the truth faster.”

Source :​​ Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Embrace a Team-Focused Management Style

Collaborating with other individuals is a great way to accelerate your journey to success. You do not and should not do everything on your own. Even when it comes to investing or entrepreneurship, it helps to have people in your corner guiding you, mentoring you, or sharing their own perspectives and insights.

The more you network with like-minded individuals, the more knowledge you will require and be able to apply to your own life and career. You will solve the puzzle much more quickly if you have multiple players putting the pieces together.

Why We Are Covering This

Cathie Wood is a leading American investor and the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest. With her insights in mind, you can learn to invest — and lead in business — like a pro. While anyone — and any age can benefit from the above quotes, these are especially fitting for 30-somethings.

