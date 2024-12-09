Personal Finance

6 Carl Icahn Quotes Every 70-Year-Old Needs to Hear

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images
Sammi Caramela
Published:
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

Carl Icahn, founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, has decades of experience to offer those of various ages, backgrounds, and career paths. As a well-known American businessman and investor, Icahn has countless famous quotes that have helped his audience learn, grow, and flourish in their respective sectors.

If you’re nearing retirement or have already retired recently, here are 10 Carl Icahn quotes every 70-year-old needs to hear.

1. Enjoy Your Blessings

Happy and funny cool old lady with fashionable clothes portrait on colored background - Youthful grandmother with extravagant style, concepts about lifestyle, seniority and elderly people
oneinchpunch / Shutterstock.com
Feel the joy and fulfillment of your hard work and success.

I like winning. There’s also a certain joy in it. I feel fulfilled by it.

-Carl Icahn 

This Icahn quote is a great reminder to reflect on and celebrate your career successes as you reach retirement age. Likely, you’ve had many wins along your journey, and now is the perfect time to relish in them. After all the hard work you’ve put into your professional life, your 70s are a great period of relaxation with loved ones.

2. Stay In Your Own Lane — Especially in Business

Success written on asphalt road in sunset concept of goals and challenges or career path success business opportunity and change.
gan chaonan / Shutterstock.com
Focus on your own journey rather than lecturing others about theirs.

Don’t go in and tell somebody else how to run their business.

-Carl Icahn 

As we get older, we often believe we know better than younger generations or new workers. However, no matter what age you are, it’s important to recognize we all bring valuable insights to the table. When you feel compelled to tell someone else how to run their own business or do their own job, remember that there’s no one right or wrong way.

3. Don’t Follow the Crowd — Think Outside of the Box to Find Opportunities

Positive Attitude and Happy Concept. Hand Drawn A Smile Face And Sad Emotion on Sticky Note Background.
ntkris / Shutterstock.com
Often, there is ample opportunity in empty sectors that lack competition.

When nobody wants something, that creates an opportunity.

-Carl Icahn 

Capitalizing on a neglected product, service, or market is a great way to get ahead of others. Ask yourself where there are unmet needs in a given market, then explore possible solutions you can create. 

While this might seem like better advice for those early in their careers, it can also be beneficial for those looking to retire and pursue side hustles or passions outside of work. Once you reach your 70s, you have more freedom to explore different opportunities and to act as your own boss. 

4. Reflect on Your Career With Honesty

Window, smile and elderly woman with thinking at home for retirement, satisfaction and peace on weekend. Relax, senior person and calm with idea for reflection, mindfulness and good memory in house
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
Be careful not to give yourself or others too much or not enough credit.

Don’t confuse luck with skill when judging others, and especially when judging yourself.

-Carl Icahn 

When reflecting on your career as you retire, be sure not to attribute your — or others’ — success solely to skill when luck also plays a role. While inherent talents and passions are certainly a part of achievement, they often aren’t the only factors. A person could be in the right place at the right time or simply know the right people. While that does not discount their abilities or undermine their place in a given sector, it can be a major piece of the puzzle. 

5. Don’t Hold Youself Back From Pursuing New Ventures

Aged Asian man with blueprint reading data on laptop while making timber furniture in joinery. Older retired people hobby and DIY in free time concept.
Bangkok Click Studio / Shutterstock.com
Your 70s are a great time to explore your interests or passions.

In life and business, there are two cardinal sins. The first is to act precipitously without thought and the second is to not act at all.

-Carl Icahn 

No matter how old you get, it’s never too late to take a chance and bet on yourself. This quote is a great reminder to take healthy and calculated risks that might get you closer to your desires. While you don’t want to jump before you think your actions through, you also don’t want to allow fear or self-doubt to hold you back.

Is there a hobby you’ve always wanted to pursue but never prioritized? Perhaps there’s a trip you’ve dreamed of taking but never found the time to schedule. Now is the time to explore.

6. Focus on What Truly Matters

Two senior women caucasian friends or sisters happy old siblings pensioner playing video game console using joystick or controllers while sitting at home real people family leisure concept copy space
Miljan Zivkovic / Shutterstock.com
Cherish the people around you while you still have them.

Everything I have is for sale, except for my kids and possibly my wife.

-Carl Icahn 

Though comical, this quote is a good reminder that the important things in life cannot be bought or sold. Family, friends, and the precious memories we create with them are what truly matter. Especially as you get older or enter retirement, reflecting on your career and life, you’ll likely realize the best moments were those spent surrounded by love. 

Why We Are Covering This

Retirement message with a white piggy bank on a calendar
karen roach / Shutterstock.com
Carl Icahn’s quotes can be beneficial to individuals of all ages, especially if you’re nearing retirement.

As you’re navigating your 70s — whether you’re nearing retirement or simply reflecting back on your career — Carl Icahn can be a great mentor. The above Carl Icahn’s quotes provide valuable insights from someone with decades of experience.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.
Read more: Personal Finance, business quotes, Carl Icahn, carl icahn quotes, carl icahn quotes for 70 somethings, finance quotes, Personal Finance, quotes for 70 somethings

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

We banked $4 million in retirement and moved to another country in our early...

"I regret buying the BMW" - Personal finance expert Suze Orman gives her best...

My wife and I are set to receive a large inheritance later in life - can we...

I've invested $3.5 million into real estate and want to invest another $1.5...