6 Carl Icahn Quotes Every 70-Year-Old Needs to Hear

Key Points

Carl Icahn is a successful businessman and investor.

If you’re in your 70s, you can reference Icahn’s quotes as you near or settle into retirement.

Carl Icahn, founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, has decades of experience to offer those of various ages, backgrounds, and career paths. As a well-known American businessman and investor, Icahn has countless famous quotes that have helped his audience learn, grow, and flourish in their respective sectors.

If you're nearing retirement or have already retired recently, here are Carl Icahn quotes every 70-year-old needs to hear.

1. Enjoy Your Blessings

I like winning. There’s also a certain joy in it. I feel fulfilled by it. -Carl Icahn

This Icahn quote is a great reminder to reflect on and celebrate your career successes as you reach retirement age. Likely, you’ve had many wins along your journey, and now is the perfect time to relish in them. After all the hard work you’ve put into your professional life, your 70s are a great period of relaxation with loved ones.

2. Stay In Your Own Lane — Especially in Business

Don’t go in and tell somebody else how to run their business. -Carl Icahn

As we get older, we often believe we know better than younger generations or new workers. However, no matter what age you are, it’s important to recognize we all bring valuable insights to the table. When you feel compelled to tell someone else how to run their own business or do their own job, remember that there’s no one right or wrong way.

3. Don’t Follow the Crowd — Think Outside of the Box to Find Opportunities

When nobody wants something, that creates an opportunity. -Carl Icahn

Capitalizing on a neglected product, service, or market is a great way to get ahead of others. Ask yourself where there are unmet needs in a given market, then explore possible solutions you can create.

While this might seem like better advice for those early in their careers, it can also be beneficial for those looking to retire and pursue side hustles or passions outside of work. Once you reach your 70s, you have more freedom to explore different opportunities and to act as your own boss.

4. Reflect on Your Career With Honesty

Don’t confuse luck with skill when judging others, and especially when judging yourself. -Carl Icahn

When reflecting on your career as you retire, be sure not to attribute your — or others’ — success solely to skill when luck also plays a role. While inherent talents and passions are certainly a part of achievement, they often aren’t the only factors. A person could be in the right place at the right time or simply know the right people. While that does not discount their abilities or undermine their place in a given sector, it can be a major piece of the puzzle.

5. Don’t Hold Youself Back From Pursuing New Ventures

In life and business, there are two cardinal sins. The first is to act precipitously without thought and the second is to not act at all. -Carl Icahn

No matter how old you get, it’s never too late to take a chance and bet on yourself. This quote is a great reminder to take healthy and calculated risks that might get you closer to your desires. While you don’t want to jump before you think your actions through, you also don’t want to allow fear or self-doubt to hold you back.

Is there a hobby you’ve always wanted to pursue but never prioritized? Perhaps there’s a trip you’ve dreamed of taking but never found the time to schedule. Now is the time to explore.

6. Focus on What Truly Matters

Everything I have is for sale, except for my kids and possibly my wife. -Carl Icahn

Though comical, this quote is a good reminder that the important things in life cannot be bought or sold. Family, friends, and the precious memories we create with them are what truly matter. Especially as you get older or enter retirement, reflecting on your career and life, you’ll likely realize the best moments were those spent surrounded by love.

As you’re navigating your 70s — whether you’re nearing retirement or simply reflecting back on your career — Carl Icahn can be a great mentor. The above Carl Icahn’s quotes provide valuable insights from someone with decades of experience.

