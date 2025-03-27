Grant Cardone says if you can learn this one skill "you will never be without work or without money" Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Business owners need many skills to outpace the competition and reach their long-term goals. However, there is a core skill that sets the foundation. Grant Cardone says that if you learn how to close, you will never be without work or without money.

Closing sales is the only way to get new customers and generate revenue for your business. While you still have to find potential customers and start conversations, none of those conversations will translate into revenue if you don’t know how to close. Here’s how you can master this important business skill.

Key Points Grant Cardone reveals that closing sales is the #1 skill that ensures you always have work.

Discover how to close sales and some of the best techniques for increasing your conversion rate.

Know Your Offer

The first step to selling any offer is to know your offer well. While this may sound like a simple concept, your prospects won’t like it if you get stumped by one of their questions. You should know all of the benefits your offer can provide a prospect and what makes it special.

If you are promoting a book, read the book first. Then, you can give the potential customer a better sales pitch and emphasize how the book can help them. It’s hard to promote a book if you haven’t read it, and the same rule applies to any offer. Make sure you know it well and never stop learning about it.

Know Your Prospect

Once you know your offer, the next step is to know your prospect. What type of person buys your offer? What are they thinking? What are their goals? What will cause them to jump on the offer, and what are some of the reasons they may back away?

Asking yourself questions like these can help you create a customer avatar. You will get a deeper understanding of the customer’s psyche, and you can use that information to have better conversations with prospects.

While a customer avatar gives you a big advantage, you also have to know the individual you are speaking with. Business owners won’t know everything about the person on the phone, but you can pick up on what topics they want to hear more about by how their voice changes over time. If the prospect changes the way they speak, it can indicate they want to learn more or are bored. The more calls you make, the more you’ll understand the nonverbal cues prospects convey during each call.

Address Objections

In an ideal world, every prospect happily gives you money after you tell them how the product or service works. However, it’s never that easy. As you make more calls, you will encounter more objections, and you may hear the same objections a few times. Those are the objections to prioritize the most.

For instance, if a prospect says that your offer is too expensive, you can explain the value of your offer and why it provides a great return on investment. People are willing to pay top dollar for products and services that make their lives easier or move them closer to their goals. A strong value proposition can minimize objections and make it easier to close a sale.

Use Effective Closing Techniques

Reading sales books and listening to sales podcasts can help you discover effective selling techniques. The best salespeople always learn new ways to close deals, and that’s why they are the pros.

Here is a quick list of effective closing techniques to get you started:

Listen to the prospect

Add urgency to your offer

Offer alternatives if the prospect doesn’t like your initial offer

Ask “yes” and “no” questions to gauge how your prospect is thinking

Ask a prospect what things look like one year from now if they accept your offer and everything worked out

When a prospect wants to give you money, don’t extend the conversation. Just get to the close and get paid.

Practice Every Day

No matter how good you are at selling, you won’t convert everyone into a customer. That’s why selling is a numbers game. Not only will hopping on the phone more often make you better, but you also get to practice more often.

Getting the extra calls will give you more experience. You’ll know how to navigate objections, listen to prospects, and provide a great experience during the sales call. All of this practice will make you feel more confident, and that will reflect in your delivery. If you sound confident and are confident, prospects may be more likely to do business with you.

