Mark Cuban says if you can do this one thing, "you'll never be unemployed"

Mark Cuban is a billionaire, an investor, and a television personality. He also has some blunt advice for people about how to make sure they are always able to find a job. Specifically, Cuban said that “if you can sell, you’ll never be unemployed.”

Here’s why his words ring true, and why those who are good at sales will always be able to find work.

Why is being able to sell such an important skill?

Cuban’s advice about the importance of being able to sell makes good sense. That’s not because he expects everyone to get a job in sales though. Instead, the reason that he believes people who can sell can always find work is because those people can sell themselves.

A person who is talented at sales is going to have the ability to convince others that he can meet their needs. Top-notch salespeople are very persuasive, and they know how to connect and empathize with people. They can inspire others to take their positions on key issues, and convince other people to act in a way that benefits them.

These soft skills are going to help in finding work in any industry. An effective salesperson is going to be able to convince others to hire them. They are going to have a big network of people who will want to work with them because of their charisma, and all those people can help them land jobs and promotions. And, once they do start working, people who are good at sales will be able to inspire others to listen to their ideas and adopt their recommendations. This can help lead to advancement at work.

How do you become good at sales?

While Cuban’s words are great news for people who are good at sales, what about people who aren’t? Does this mean they are doomed to a mediocre career? Not necessarily. Most people are going to be able to learn at least some of the techniques that make great salespeople — and they can implement these techniques to help them excel in the workplace.

For example, if you want to become good at sales, you should focus on developing active listening skills. This means paying close attention to what others are saying, asking questions to understand their underlying motivations, and communicating through non-verbal feedback and verbal clues that you are engaged with what they are saying. Active listening makes people feel heard, which in turn makes them like you more and want to hire you or help advance your career.

Following up on leads and building close relationships is another essential skill of sales professionals and it is one that everyone can adopt. You should always be meeting people in your industry, making new connections, and staying in touch with as many people in your profession as possible. A large professional network can help you explore all of the opportunities available to you and can also enable you to reach out when you need assistance moving into a new position.

By working to adopt these techniques of sales professionals, you can maximize the chances of building a successful career. As Mark Cuban says, you’ll never be unemployed if you have them, so cultivating these talents can take your professional life to the next level.

