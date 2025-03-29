Even If You're Not A Big Spender, Cash Back Cards Make Too Much Sense To Use Anything Else Atthapon Niyom / Shutterstock.com

There is no question that credit cards are as controversial as it can get financially, as using them smartly can help you earn rewards, while misusing them can affect your financial future. The reality is that cash-back credit cards are a great way to earn some “free” rewards that you can spend anywhere.

Key Points Cash-back credit cards can help you earn what many consider “free” money.

The hope is that you use these cards responsibly while racking up reward dollars.

No hidden fees and zero-interest balance transfers are also big perks of this card type.

If you take full advantage of cash-back credit cards, they make a lot of sense. From getting gas to grocery shopping, dining out or taking in, or even shopping online at Amazon, there are many great uses for cash-back credit cards.

It’s Not Really Free

It’s important to caveat that cash-back credit cards do not really give you “free” money. The credit card company hopes you will increase your overall spending to offset the money being “paid” to customers. Cardholders may also pay for these rewards through higher APRs and merchant fees.

Very Straightforward Benefits

One of the biggest benefits, even if you are not a big spender, is that cash-back credit cards are very straightforward on how to earn bonuses. Depending on the card you have, you know exactly how much you will earn with every online purchase, gas station fill-up, and grocery store excursion.

There is no guessing involved here, as you can likely calculate precisely how many cash-back rewards you earn every month before you receive a statement from the bank. Better yet, credit card cash-back rewards rarely expire, so you have plenty of time to accrue and use them, or maybe you keep accruing indefinitely.

Every Penny Counts

If you’re a big traveler, earning rewards that can be redeemed for free hotels and flights makes a lot of sense, so why not apply the same logic to cash-back cards? Small purchases, like your daily coffee, and large purchases, like weekly grocery trips, can add up to big rewards if used smartly.

Because the cash-back benefits are so straightforward, you know exactly how and where to save, which makes it easy to begin accumulating money. This is especially true for budget-savvy shoppers who want to maximize every dollar, so earning rewards while shopping makes a lot of sense.

There is even an argument that if cashback totals start to add up, you might start to consider how to spend more responsibly and earn more rewards without overspending.

No Hidden Fees

For the most part, cash-back credit cards are free of fees, which isn’t the same argument that can be made for travel cards. Even more importantly, because of the straightforward nature of the benefits system, you get a fixed percentage back on every purchase without having to worry about deductions, hitting a minimum spend, or anything else.

In other words, you don’t have to break a thousand-year-old cipher to understand the terms, even if lawyer-happy banks write those terms. Better yet, you don’t have any fees associated with the cards, so you aren’t worrying about paying an annual fee even if you stop using a card.

Boosting Your Credit Score

A secondary benefit of using a cash-back credit card is that it can and likely will boost your credit if used responsibly. Good credit is essential for big purchases like buying a car or getting a mortgage, where it can make a difference of hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars in monthly payments.

The better your credit, the lower your interest rate will be, which can only help your credit in the long run. Paying off your balance is ideal, but even on-time payment will give you a credit score boost, which means long-term savings are in your future.

Zero-Percent Balance Transfer

While not applicable to everyone, taking out a new cash-back credit card with a zero percent balance transfer might help you start paying down your credit debt. If you can transfer existing balances over and have anywhere between 12 and 18 months to pay them off, this will be advantageous in helping you get your financial future in check by eliminating existing credit debt.

