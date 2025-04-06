Mark Cuban says this type of equity "is the most valuable equity you can invest in" DonNichols / E+ via Getty Images

Key Points Mark Cuban believes sweat equity is the most important thing you can invest in.

Sweat equity is the effort, knowledge, and time you put into a project.

The more sweat equity you are willing to put in, the greater your chances of success.

When you think of investments, you probably think of stocks, bonds, real estate, or CDs.

However, billionaire Mark Cuban said there’s something even more valuable you can invest in. It’s a particular type of equity that he thinks is the most important investment of all. Here’s what it is.

This is your most valuable investment

So, what investment is it that Cuban believes is so valuable? “Sweat equity is the most valuable equity there is,” he said. “Know your business and industry better than anyone else in the world. Love what you do or don’t do it.”

Sweat equity refers to the effort you put in, or the physical and mental contributions you make to a project, business venture, or wealth-building endeavor. It is hard work that adds value to what you are doing. For example:

If you are remodeling a house to flip and you do some of the work yourself, this is an example of sweat equity. You increase the value of the property through the work you are doing, rather than paying someone else to make improvements and eating into your profits.

If you are building a business and you put in long hours researching your competitors and defining your value proposition, this is sweat equity. You are putting in hard work to increase the chances of your business. becoming successful.

The more time, effort, and dedication you put into making an endeavor successful, the more value you can bring to the table and the more your sweat equity will pay off.

Why is sweat equity so valuable?

Sweat equity can be very valuable because you always have access to it. If you want to build a business but you have no money to pay salaries to employees, you’re going to have to put in sweat equity and do the work yourself to get the company off the ground. You are completely in control of how much effort and physical or mental work you want to do, which means that you are in direct control of your ability to succeed.

Sweat equity can be especially important in the start-up world if you want to get a company up and running for the first time. You also hear a lot about it in the real estate industry for those who do home improvement labor themselves. However, there’s really no limit to the situations where it can pay off or the value it can add.

Of course, you do want to make sure you are focusing your efforts on the right projects and goals. Otherwise, you could expend a lot of effort without a payoff. This is why you should research carefully where you can best invest your time and efforts.

Other past company founders or successful real estate investors can shed light on this, as can financial advisors who can help you decide where to focus your efforts when it comes to improving your money management and growing your net worth.

The bottom line is, you should listen to Cuban. You should make this important investment, contributing sweat equity to whatever it is you’re currently working towards, so you can harness its power and set yourself up for success.

