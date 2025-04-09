I Just Saw Marriott Bonvoy Points Hit an All-Time High: 185k Points! Here's What I Found. JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of every travel credit card fan’s favorite hacks is whenever a promotion exists that seemingly gets a whopping amount of extra points or miles. Travel credit cards are notorious for enticing new sign-ups with hundreds of dollars in travel credit after you spend a certain amount in the first 3 months.

Key Points The Marriott Bonvoy card perks are almost good enough to help ignore the high annual fee.

You can’t ignore how much you have to spend on this card to receive the bonus points.

This card could be worth it if you travel frequently and stay at Marriott hotels.

This scenario is now playing out with the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card, which has reached an all-time high of 185,000 points after spending a certain amount in the first six months. One Redditor user posting in r/CreditCards indicates this is the highest Marriott has ever offered with this card.

Hotels and airlines alike are undoubtedly trying to entice customers with fantastic offers ahead of the busy summer travel season, so this limited-time benefit is unsurprisingly reappearing.

The Offer

As it stands in early April 2025, the limited-time offer from the Marriott Bonvy Brilliant card allows for 185,000 points, with an offer that ends on May 14, 2025. The challenge with this offer is that it requires you to make over $6,000 in purchases within the first six months of card membership, so these points are not “free.”

Right off the bat, you also have to contend with a $650 annual fee, but you get at least $300 of this back in $25 monthly dining credits, which works well if you can remember to use them every month. There is also one free hotel night per year, which means you can stay at any Marriott or even a night at the Ritz-Carlton, which some Redditors say makes the annual fee a little easier to swallow.

In the case of this Redditor, they look at this as an annual fee going from $650 minus $300 for dining and another $250 for the average cost of a free night, which means only $100 is left over. In other words, to wipe out the $100 leftover of the annual fee, they only have to stay three nights a year at any Marriott to come out net positive on this card.

Status Concerns

However, one notable concern the original poster suggests is that while this card gets you a high status level with Marriott in its Bonvoy program, many people also have status. The reality is that if everyone has status, no one has status, as another Redditor points out.

Still, the card is more than worth it for the original poster, who regularly travels domestically and internationally. However, they say those who travel domestically might want to consider going with a Hilton card that gives Diamond status instead, as it’s a program with more elite-level perks.

Point Value

According to online calculators, the 185,000 points are estimated to be worth as much as $1,600, though if the Reddit post is to be believed, this number seems to be either lower or higher, depending on the response. One Redditor user says this can equal $1,850 toward a future hotel stay, depending on the time of year and location, while another suggests it’s worth closer to $1,000 at peak travel times.

In other words, there is a bit of a mystery as to how much exactly these 185,000 points are going to work out to when you try to travel. It’s one of those things you won’t know until you try, which means you can turn your attention to other card perks.

Card Benefits

As a platinum elite member of the Marriott Bonvoy program, you are eligible to receive 50% bonus points on stays, a 4 PM late checkout, free In-Room Wi-Fi, lounge access, exclusive member rates, a dedicated support number, enhanced room upgrade, a welcome gift choice, and a whole lot more.

Additionally, you have to consider that you can rack up even more points, with 6X points on Marriott hotel stays, 3X points at restaurants worldwide, 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines, and 2X points on everything else.

With the ability to redeem your points for free nights at any of the 7,000 hotels participating in the Marriott Bonvoy program, you can certainly find somewhere to take advantage of this bonus offer.

