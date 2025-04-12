Steve Harvey says "Your career is what you’re paid for, your calling is what you’re made for” Moses Robinson / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

People can be surprisingly generous in their forgiveness for major public mistakes if they maintain their sense of humor and humility. They can even quickly bounce back and move on to greater career heights. Case in point: comedian, actor, writer, and variety show host Steve Harvey.

With tenacious persistence, Harvey has forged an impressive career in standup comedy, sitcoms, and several film appearances, but mostly as a game show and variety show emcee. He is best known for his 15-year long tenure to date as the host of Family Feud, and Celebrity Family Feud, as well as a high-profile role hosting the Miss Universe competition from 2015-2021. During that stint, Harvey twice mistakenly announced the wrong winners:

The first time, during his 2015 live satellite simulcast TV hosting debut, Harvey erroneously announced that first runner-up Ariadna Gutierrez, Miss Colombia, was the new Miss Universe. Within minutes after she was crowned, he apologetically had to retract the statement to correct himself and announce that Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Philippines, was, in fact, the actual winner. The fact that the event itself was being held in The Philippines compounded Harvey’s embarrassment. Nevertheless, he survived the faux-pas and was invited back for the following year.

In 2019, Harvey again committed another major error on live satellite TV, announcing that Gazini Ganados, Miss Philippines, was the National Costume contest, only to have to correct himself again – the actual winner was Miss Malaysia: Shweta Sekhon.

Some entertainers could never recover from such embarrassing public blunders, but Harvey has continued to thrive, with additional TV shows, including Judge Steve Harvey, and a new project with fellow show host Dr. Phil.

Unsurprisingly, Steve Harvey has been quoted numerous times about his path towards success, and his experiences and observations contain wisdom and helpful principles that others can use for their own pursuits.

Key Points Comedian and entertainment emcee Steve Harvey has forged a successful career despite very public blunders on international TV simulcast worldwide.

His religious faith, work ethic, and sense of humor have served to keep him on his path, and the lessons he has learned along the way are invaluable.

Harvey’s observations from his quotes and other works are enlightening tips for others to create their own strategies to meet their goals.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here.(Sponsor)

Steve Harvey’s Words Of Wisdom

Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Steve Harvey’s quotes reflect a philosophy and ethos that are a product of his Christian faith, his father’s support and belief in his talent, a work ethic that has made his professionalism well regarded among his peers, and a sense of humor that allows him to laugh at himself in even the most humiliating public moments that would kill the careers of others. Five (5) self-realization tips that can be gleaned from Steve Harvey’s quotes can be found in the following:

“Your career is what you’re paid for, your calling is what you’re made for.”

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Steve Harvey found his calling, which was an intrinsic belief that he belonged on television, when he was in the sixth grade. The cynical doubts of his teacher, who called Harvey a “smart aleck” only motivated him further, instead of deterring him. After he had earned his initial success, he would send a new television set to his former teacher every year as a reminder.

The career that Harvey has forged for himself has created the entertainer and creative source for his successful TV shows, books, and other projects, but his calling has been his internal motivations, his sense of purpose, and his solid foundation of self-knowledge and comfort in his own skin that allows him to laugh at himself where others would take themselves far too seriously.

“The dream is free, but the hustle is sold separately.”

Michael Ochs Archives / Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

Steve Harvey’s work ethic is legendary. The Los Angeles Times once ran an article that called Harvey “the new hardest working man in show business”. Harvey’s energy and refusal to take it easy is rooted in his early struggling career days. Facing homelessness at times, he knows what it’s like to go hungry, and how important it is to take advantage of opportunity when it presents itself.

“Many people are missing their way in life because they are afraid to sign the lease on their gift.”

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Harvey believes that people who possess talents but are hesitant to pursue their development are the ones who are destined to live their lives in unsatisfying jobs, just earning a living, instead of living a life fulfilling their God-given destinies. He also notes that, “the difference between you and the successful people you see in your life is that they have jumped.”

“Be optimistic when going through adversity. Adversity is necessary to identify your dream.”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The 10-year old Steve Harvey did not let the derogatory discouragement from his teacher sway him from the path he believed, down to his core, where his destiny lied. The perseverance to endure obstacles, setbacks, poverty, and humiliation – even later in his career – has kept him on the trajectory to further success.

“If you think you can make it without God, your ass is trippin’…I imagined, when I was 10 years old, that I would be on TV one day, and I believed in God and got successful. You’ve got to believe. Don’t ever give up!”

Jesse Grant / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Harvey’s Christian faith in a Higher Power has played a crucial role in his own self-realization and his maturing, not only as an entertainer and businessman, but as a husband, father, and grandfather. He believes that he has an obligation to his family and to a legacy towards the next generation to follow him, so his faith guides his bigger vision of his work that goes beyond himself and extends to his impact on others, but immediately as well as in generations to come.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!