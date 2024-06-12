5 Cathie Wood Quotes Every 60-Year-Old Needs to Hear insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Cathie Wood is the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest. With decades of experience under her belt, she remains a great resource for both financial and entrepreneurial pursuits. Regardless of your age or lifestyle, as well as your experience levels in finance and investment, you can find valuable information in her infamous quotes.

We’ve already created a list of Cathie Wood quotes for 70-year-olds, so here are five Cathie Wood quotes every 60-year-old needs to hear.

1. “I always believed that everything was going to work out.”

Source : Source: Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Trust the Process

As you’ve gotten older, you’ve likely realized everything that was meant to work out did so in a way that eventually made sense. In other words, even if you wanted to manifest a specific desire or goal but seemingly fell short, you likely learned down the line why it didn’t pan out the way you anticipated. In fact, something better probably fell into place instead.

Reflecting on those lessons can help you keep your faith in the current moment. No matter where you are in life, you will likely face bouts of hopelessness or doubt in the outcome. However, continue to trust the process and believe everything will work out as it’s meant to. This will help keep you grounded in the present and hopeful in the future.

2. “We didn’t just sit there waiting for something to happen.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: It’s Never Too Late to Take Action

By this age, you’ve probably learned that if you want something to happen, you’ll have to go for it. It’s never too late to take action on a goal or to face an issue that needs solving.

For example, perhaps at this time in your life, you’re considering retirement or shifting to a part-time role with another company. In this case, you’ll want to take action by doing the required research and applying to specific positions so you can pivot from your current career to a better-suited job in your 60s. It’s never too late to shift your actions and make something happen.

3. “You make your breaks.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Keep Your Faith No Matter Your Age

As stated above, it’s easy to get caught up in self-doubt — even when you’re older, more experienced, and more established. However, remember that you make your own breaks, as Cathie Wood says. Having faith is one thing, but backing your faith with intentional action is a whole other ballgame. Make sure it’s one you’re willing to put in the work to win.

4. “The white sheet of paper starts us asking questions. And we see how far we can push it.”

Source :​​ Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: It’s Never Too Late to Start From Scratch

Many people are intimidated by a clean slate. Starting over can be discouraging and anxiety-inducing at any age. However, it’s never too late to start from scratch. As Cathie Wood says, a blank sheet of paper can inspire the right questions and innovative answers. If you’re willing to look at a fresh chapter with an open mind and heart, you’ll realize there are endless opportunities ahead of you — regardless of age.

This quote is especially useful when it comes to retirement. Perhaps you’re unsure how to go about retiring. Maybe you want a new part-time role or simply want to relax into an easy-going lifestyle. Nevertheless, view this new chapter as an opportunity to start fresh and brainstorm goals that will make you happy and fulfilled.

5. “Putting the pieces of the puzzle together with each other is going to get us to the truth faster.”

Source :​​ Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Open Your Mind to New Perspectives

As you get older, you’ll learn that you probably don’t share the same perspectives or outlooks on life with everyone around you. However, this isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it can help you learn more about the world as well as craft innovative solutions to common problems — whether in the workplace or in your personal life. Working with others and opening your mind to different ways of thinking and living will present you with countless opportunities to see the truth from all angles.

Why We Are Covering This

Cathie Wood is the CEO of ARK Invest, a leading investment management company. With her years of experience in investment and entrepreneurship, she provides great insights that individuals of all ages can apply to their lives, investment opportunities, and business endeavors.

